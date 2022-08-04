Spitzer Chevrolet Lordstown
Customer Reviews of Spitzer Chevrolet Lordstown
Red Silverado, plenty of Blue stars!
by 04/08/2022on
This was a good buying experience for me. Everyone was friendly and professional as well as informative.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Above and Beyond
by 03/24/2022on
Mike Fries and the service crew did not disappoint on the first servicing of my new Chevy Equinox. Actually, it was my second visit because they talked me out of getting my oil changed and tires rotated until after I returned from my road trip! It seems that the new synthetic oil they use extends the life of the fluid so that it behooved me to wait. Turning down business because it was in the best interest of the customer is the kind of dealership I want to deal with for service.
Oil Change
by 03/23/2022on
Went for my first oil change. Edward Patrick in the Service Dept. is professional, friendly and thorough when I bring my vehicle to him. I'm usually on a time restraint and he always accommodates my schedule. Service was great and prompt.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mike Fries answered all my questions.
by 03/15/2022on
I received all the coupons I brought in to service my car that enabled the price to be reduced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great quick service
by 03/09/2022on
Went in and worked with Rick for a second time. Was in and out in two hours with my new truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service without a hitch.
by 02/10/2022on
Professional, knowledgeable, friendly and make you feel as if you are the only customer at the time. Edward Patrick from service got equinox in quickly and the process was smooth and hassle free. Great place to buy a vehicle and then have it serviced. Wouldn't even entertain the thought of another dealership. When at Spitzers it is like being with family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service with a smile, behind a mask
by 01/14/2022on
Michael Fries was very professional and helpful. Answered my questions and was very courteous. I bought my truck from this dealership and have had great service there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Always friendly, always informative
by 12/04/2021on
I love bringing my car in for service. Service personnel, Michael Fries, is always friendly and informative. I always feel like my car is in good hands. I've been bringing my car in for service since I bought it here. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2021 Malibu
by 12/02/2021on
My service was tremendous. It was in-and-out for me that day. Michael Fries took care of me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Keep coming back
by 11/14/2021on
This is my 4th Chevy Traverse purchased from Andrew Hospodar of Spitzer Chevy North Jackson in 11 years. I travel past many dealerships to talk to Andy when I am car shopping and the no nonsense professionalism with great deals is my reason for returning. Thank you Andy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Andy Hospodar lll- Sales Rockstar
by 10/21/2021on
We were extremely pleased with the services provided by salesman Andy Hospodar lll at Spritzer Chevy in North Jackson, Ohio. We were able to purchase our vehicle in record time, and Andy ensured we got the payment amount we needed for our budget, and the perfect vehicle for our needs. He was extremely easy to deal with and we actually enjoyed our time while we were at the dealership. We will definitely purchase our next vehicle from Andy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Broke down on vacation
by 10/12/2021on
My pickup transmission went out while my wife and I were on vacation. From day 1, Michael Fries helped me get back on the road as fast as possible. Great job!
Very thorough and very courteous
by 08/11/2021on
Purchased my vehicle at this dealership and had my first oil change this month. Michael Fries in the Service Dept. was very thorough and detailed in the inspection that goes with the oil change. I rec'd a detailed printout of everything checked. Staff members were very courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Corvette battery
by 07/27/2021on
Mike Fries was very good at making sure that the battery in my Corvette was properly installed and my Battery Tender pigtail was hooked up.
Mr Patrick was kind and very helpful.
by 07/19/2021on
Service was fast and thoural
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service experience
by 06/01/2021on
Mike Fries was very attentive to taking care to properly service my Cadillac ATS .He informed me of what they would perform on vehicle. At completion he went over all points of the service and inspection. He was courteous and informative throughout.
My Kayak hauling Silverado
by 05/26/2021on
They go out of their way to assist you in finding and purchasing the vehicle you need. Rick and his son Joe Koewacich were both very helpful in completing this transaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
GREAT WORK !!
by 05/14/2021on
Edward Patrick took excellent care of my needs for my car !!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Quick, fixed the issue, great service manager!!
by 05/05/2021on
Quick, fixed problem, great service manager
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
EXCELLENT ALL THE WAY !!!!!!!!
by 03/23/2021on
For the first time being there everybody was very nice !!!Michael fries help me out all the way !!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Making Dreams Come True
by 03/01/2021on
My experience was very good. This was my first time purchasing a vehicle at a dealership. Andrew Hospodar was very helpful and made my experience a memorable one thanks AndrewEveryone was very kind. The guy in the finance department was also very kind. Thanks Spitzer Lordstown Cheverly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
