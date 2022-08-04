Skip to main content
Spitzer Chevrolet Lordstown

10535 Mahoning Ave, North Jackson, OH 44451
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Spitzer Chevrolet Lordstown

4.9
Overall Rating
4.88 out of 5 stars(41)
Recommend: Yes (33) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Above and Beyond

by Jeff G on 03/24/2022

Mike Fries and the service crew did not disappoint on the first servicing of my new Chevy Equinox. Actually, it was my second visit because they talked me out of getting my oil changed and tires rotated until after I returned from my road trip! It seems that the new synthetic oil they use extends the life of the fluid so that it behooved me to wait. Turning down business because it was in the best interest of the customer is the kind of dealership I want to deal with for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change

by Bruce on 03/23/2022

Went for my first oil change. Edward Patrick in the Service Dept. is professional, friendly and thorough when I bring my vehicle to him. I'm usually on a time restraint and he always accommodates my schedule. Service was great and prompt.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mike Fries answered all my questions.

by Pete on 03/15/2022

I received all the coupons I brought in to service my car that enabled the price to be reduced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great quick service

by Rich L on 03/09/2022

Went in and worked with Rick for a second time. Was in and out in two hours with my new truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service without a hitch.

by Becky HudakHh on 02/10/2022

Professional, knowledgeable, friendly and make you feel as if you are the only customer at the time. Edward Patrick from service got equinox in quickly and the process was smooth and hassle free. Great place to buy a vehicle and then have it serviced. Wouldn't even entertain the thought of another dealership. When at Spitzers it is like being with family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service with a smile, behind a mask

by Anita Metheny on 01/14/2022

Michael Fries was very professional and helpful. Answered my questions and was very courteous. I bought my truck from this dealership and have had great service there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always friendly, always informative

by Colette Daniel on 12/04/2021

I love bringing my car in for service. Service personnel, Michael Fries, is always friendly and informative. I always feel like my car is in good hands. I've been bringing my car in for service since I bought it here. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2021 Malibu

by Patrick on 12/02/2021

My service was tremendous. It was in-and-out for me that day. Michael Fries took care of me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Keep coming back

by BC on 11/14/2021

This is my 4th Chevy Traverse purchased from Andrew Hospodar of Spitzer Chevy North Jackson in 11 years. I travel past many dealerships to talk to Andy when I am car shopping and the no nonsense professionalism with great deals is my reason for returning. Thank you Andy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Andy Hospodar lll- Sales Rockstar

by Dee Baillie on 10/21/2021

We were extremely pleased with the services provided by salesman Andy Hospodar lll at Spritzer Chevy in North Jackson, Ohio. We were able to purchase our vehicle in record time, and Andy ensured we got the payment amount we needed for our budget, and the perfect vehicle for our needs. He was extremely easy to deal with and we actually enjoyed our time while we were at the dealership. We will definitely purchase our next vehicle from Andy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Broke down on vacation

by Anthony May on 10/12/2021

My pickup transmission went out while my wife and I were on vacation. From day 1, Michael Fries helped me get back on the road as fast as possible. Great job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very thorough and very courteous

by PK on 08/11/2021

Purchased my vehicle at this dealership and had my first oil change this month. Michael Fries in the Service Dept. was very thorough and detailed in the inspection that goes with the oil change. I rec'd a detailed printout of everything checked. Staff members were very courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Corvette battery

by Rich on 07/27/2021

Mike Fries was very good at making sure that the battery in my Corvette was properly installed and my Battery Tender pigtail was hooked up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mr Patrick was kind and very helpful.

by Everette Tharpe on 07/19/2021

Service was fast and thoural

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service experience

by Mike Roman on 06/01/2021

Mike Fries was very attentive to taking care to properly service my Cadillac ATS .He informed me of what they would perform on vehicle. At completion he went over all points of the service and inspection. He was courteous and informative throughout.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My Kayak hauling Silverado

by Michael Sandor on 05/26/2021

They go out of their way to assist you in finding and purchasing the vehicle you need. Rick and his son Joe Koewacich were both very helpful in completing this transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

GREAT WORK !!

by frank on 05/14/2021

Edward Patrick took excellent care of my needs for my car !!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick, fixed the issue, great service manager!!

by Spitzer Lordstown on 05/05/2021

Quick, fixed problem, great service manager

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

EXCELLENT ALL THE WAY !!!!!!!!

by FRANK LEDERMAN on 03/23/2021

For the first time being there everybody was very nice !!!Michael fries help me out all the way !!!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Making Dreams Come True

by Andrew Hospodar on 03/01/2021

My experience was very good. This was my first time purchasing a vehicle at a dealership. Andrew Hospodar was very helpful and made my experience a memorable one thanks AndrewEveryone was very kind. The guy in the finance department was also very kind. Thanks Spitzer Lordstown Cheverly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
