Cole Valley Chevrolet

Cole Valley Chevrolet
115 S Canal St, Newton Falls, OH 44444
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Cole Valley Chevrolet

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2014 CHEVY CRUZE

by jrut128 on 02/08/2014

The cruze is wonderful car. I really like the 38 mpg on highway. Hats off to Cole Valley. The entire staff was very courteous and helpful. Highly recommended and i will be back in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
65 cars in stock
14 new51 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
1 new|12 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
6 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Traverse
Chevrolet Traverse
2 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

One thing is for sure when it comes to our Chevrolet dealership near Warren, Niles, Ravenna and Youngstown: we know what a great deal looks like. We bring a century's worth of experience and talent to the table at every new or used car sales discussion. We can't wait to set you up with a fantastic deal on a vehicle you love.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area

