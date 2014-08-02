Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Cole Valley Chevrolet

Cole Valley Chevrolet

Cole Valley Chevrolet
Visit dealer’s website 
115 S Canal St, Newton Falls, OH 44444
Call Dealer
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Cole Valley Chevrolet

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2014 CHEVY CRUZE

by jrut128 on 02/08/2014

The cruze is wonderful car. I really like the 38 mpg on highway. Hats off to Cole Valley. The entire staff was very courteous and helpful. Highly recommended and i will be back in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
69 cars in stock
13 new56 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
4 new|15 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Traverse
Chevrolet Traverse
3 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Trax
Chevrolet Trax
1 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

One thing is for sure when it comes to our Chevrolet dealership near Warren, Niles, Ravenna and Youngstown: we know what a great deal looks like. We bring a century's worth of experience and talent to the table at every new or used car sales discussion. We can't wait to set you up with a fantastic deal on a vehicle you love.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes