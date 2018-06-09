Ferris Chevrolet Buick

634 Wabash Ave NW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ferris Chevrolet Buick

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

Body Shop

by Harry west on 09/06/2018

Replaced the rear bumper on my 2014 Silverado

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Reviews
service Rating

President

by Terri Davis on 08/09/2018

The staff at Ferris really do CARE!!!! thank you Great Job Pat Ferris

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
46 cars in stock
0 new46 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Toyota Tacoma
Toyota Tacoma
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Toyota Tundra
Toyota Tundra
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
