Customer Reviews of Coughlin Kia
Great Buying Experience
by 04/20/2022on
Just purchased a new 2022 Kia Seltos from Coughlin Kia in Lancaster, Ohio and it was the best and easiest car buying experience we have ever had! We spoke with Nick online who in turn, put us in touch with Pedro Garcia of Coughlin Kia. we informed Pedro that we were from Elyria, OH and had been looking for a Starbright Kia Seltos for a while and he informed us that the dealership had two that would be available within 2-3 weeks. From my first call, I had the perfect car buying experience. Pedro constantly kept in contact with us from the moment of our first call until we actually drove the car off the lot. He has even called since we've had the vehicle. Everything went smoothly, there was no pressure and the dealership was amazing. Thanks, Pedro and Coughlin Kia for making our experience a pleasure
Great dealership to do business with!
by 12/27/2021on
Our sales rep was John Harder who I contacted a week prior to going to the dealership. John was very knowledgeable on the Kia S which is the vehicle we decided that best suited our needs. John explained all the options and reviewed them with us first hand to ensure we were satisfied and understood how everything works. Very satisfied with John and his knowledge, was very helpful in our decision for our purchase.
Best Car Purchase Experience Ever
by 10/28/2021on
I don’t normally write reviews, but my experience with Alec and Coughlin compelled me to write this review. Since my wife and I live in Cincinnati I first contacted Coughlin about their Kia Seltos SX inventory. As you know there are not any in stock anywhere around for than five minutes of hitting the lot. I spoke to Alec on the phone and told him what I was looking for and he found the Kia Seltos that my wife was looking for. I spoke to him on the phone four or five times before even visiting the dealership. Each time Alec was very attentive and personable. I would venture to say the best sales person that I have ever encountered. My wife and I went back and forth on where to buy her Kia but the feeling and service we got from dealing with Alec made us travel the two hours to Lancaster to purchase her Seltos SX. When we arrived at the dealership it was trunk or treat night complete with all sales people dressed up for Halloween, a radio station doing a live broadcast, kids running from desk to desk to claim their candy and even OSU football players for the evening. It was quite the scene. Alec got as much ready for us before we got to the dealership and went over all the festoons benefits of the Seltos with my wife while we were waiting to go into the finance office. Everyone at the dealership was very nice and it has a very family friendly feel. This place is not like any other dealership that we have ever been to before. I just wanted to thank Alec and Coughlin Kia for making our car buying experience memorable and stress free. We will be back for a Telluride or two once the kids are out of college. Thank you, Dave and Deb Roberts
Great experience
by 07/22/2021on
Jim was great to work with! Jim made buying my new car very easy, and wanted to be sure I was completely satisfied! I love my new Kia Soul! Thanks Megan for the great communication with scheduling my appointment! Thanks Chris for helping me with financing! Great people to work! I highly recommend Coughing Kia!
John Harder,he is the man.
by 07/15/2021on
We have been dealing with John for years. Always very helpful.
Phenomenal
by 06/21/2021on
Jim was amazing! He was so helpful and patient. He answered all my questions and concerns and was so kind. I highly recommend him!
A great overall experience buying a new Kia
by 03/20/2021on
I'd seen online prices from Coughlin Kia but was skeptical because they were significantly lower than other dealers. Well, they stuck to the word of the price on their website. i did decline the paint and fabric protection, which they agreed to pretty quickly. Both my salesman (Chris Walker) and the finance manager (Jamie) were excellent. I took a LONG test drive (~45 minutes) and was still done in two hours total. I had a pretty good experience with a different dealer the last time I bought a car, but this was far and away the best sales experience I've had. Next time I'm in the market for a car, I'd start at this dealer for sure.
Amazing Customer Service!!
by 03/11/2021on
We live 2 hours away from this dealership, but found that they had the best prices in the state for the 2021 Kia Sedonas. We figured it would be worth the drive to save a couple grand. Later that day, we drove away in our brand new van shocked at how quick the process was and how well we were treated, from our salesman, Chris, to the finance person, Jamie. Right away I could tell Chris wasn’t your average car salesman. He has an honest and upfront air about him. After I test drove the first van, I just felt something wasn’t quite right about it, and asked to drive another in the same color. I was sure Chris would think I was crazy, but he happily obliged. As I drove the 2nd van, I knew this was it. When we were talking numbers, he always had everything broken down on a printout so that we could see exactly what we were spending and what we were getting for our trade in. Questions were answered honestly and straightforward. Jamie was very kind and honest as well, and told us all about our warranty. When we respectfully declined the extended coverage, we felt no pressure and he was still just as kind. It was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had purchasing a car, and I’d happily drive the 2 hours again. These people really care about being competitive and treating the customers right. Thank you, Chris and Jamie, for making the experience so much better than we ever dreamed.
Amazing customer service
by 04/10/2020on
Chris Walker and the rest of the crew went above and beyond to ensure a painless and fair customer experience. They worked with us to get us more than expected for our trade in. They even delivered the car to us.
Perfect
by 08/25/2019on
I had an amazing experience from start to finish. The sales rep John Harder really went above and beyond to help us out. We were never in limbo about what was going on. Gave us the information straight. Made my first ever car buying experience perfect! Everyone was very resourceful and helpful. Thanks coughlin!! Happy family of seven!!
Great Service. Down to earth people.
by 08/29/2018on
Larry was my sales guy. I had been there a few months prior to see about a new (used) vehicle but ended up having to have surgery. Came back a few months later, Larry was extremely helpful and the whole staff was great throughout the entire experience. Ended up leaving with a 2018 Kia Soul, what I wanted, and it was an easy process. Will definitely return and for sure recommend.
Great Service, Always helpful
by 06/10/2018on
We bought a new Kia Sportage in 2012 and Jim Miller was our sales representative. He was helpful and easy to talk to. Yesterday June 9th, 2018 my husband decided it was time to replace his car and Jim Miller was there to help him through the process. My husband bought a 2018 Kia Optima and I have to say it's just stunning. Jim explained to my husband how everything worked. Coughlin Kia does they're best to put you in a car you are comfortable with.
No pressure
by 03/01/2018on
I stopped to look at the new Hybrid, the Niro. I saw a 2017 left over and decided to take a test drive. Jim Miller got me the "key" and away I went. When I came back Jim and I talked and I asked him to check my 2014 Kia Forte for trade in Value. That done the price was right, big savings on the Niro. Jim was helpful all the way through and never tried to pressure me to buy. When I picked up the car he spent all the time I needed to be sure I understood and the details on how everything worked.
Love My Car
by 01/01/2018on
Jim Miller helped me find a great new car at a great price. No pressure sales was a welcome experience.
GREAT SERVICE
by 10/04/2017on
You guys are great, all were very helpful and professional. It is employees like this that make companies stand out from the others. Top notch guys that know what they are doing. THANK YOU for GREAT service..
Jim Miller
by 09/24/2017on
I have to give Jm Miller 10's across the board. he not only took my trade in but got me in a car with lower payments and insurance. no pressure and had the new car financed the same eveing. Great customer service!!
Jim miller
by 05/14/2017on
He was great!! Helped me lease my first car and answered all my questions and took the time to explain everything!!
Our long, exausting search, ended with Jim Miller!
by 04/22/2016on
Over the last several months, we have been looking to purchase a new vehicle for my Mother. This was quite the process as it was our goal to get her into something that would be reliable and long-lasting; as well as affordable that would her without a burden of a car-payment as she nears retirement. We searched many dealerships and options. My main goal was to remain with the Kia Brand. I had a Spectra that I purchased slightly used back in 2008, and it has been the most reliable car that I have ever owned. It is also the vehicle that my Mom has been driving for the past couple of years. What I found during my search was that it was nearly impossible to go look at vehicles without investing an entire day into the process. Time is precious for us all. Looking online, I came across Coughlin of Newark. I sent an inquiry late in the evening; by morning I had an email from Mr. Jim Miller. In my email he stated I think youll be pleased with the Kia Sportage and how I value your time (and money). Having gone through less than favorable experiences, I was hesitant to travel an hour away to look at the car. I could not have been more pleased with my experience and Mr. Millers service. I ended up traveling to the dealership twice that same day. Once to go look at the car myself, as I did not want to get my Moms hopes up, and again with my Mom. The car was spotless, and it was Cherry Red her favorite color. The next day, our offer was finalized and Jim worked quick and efficiently to process everything while I worked. I joked that I had a harder time booking a hotel for a work-trip I had coming up that same day! Never have I ever had this type of high-level customer service purchasing a vehicle. He kept true to his initial promise! How often does that happen these days? Anyone going through this process can appreciate someone who truly promises to value their time. The evening we went to sign papers took less than an hour & that was with Jim walking through all the features of Moms new car! I highly recommend Jim Miller and his team for anyone looking for a seamless WOWING experience. I would work with Jim again in a heartbeat.
Great new-car buying experience!
by 11/26/2015on
My husband and I were in the market for a new vehicle. Jim Miller made the experience seamless! Thanks so much!
Jim Miller
by 09/23/2015on
Great Salesman. Jim was very efficient/patient. I leased a 2015 Nissan Sentra. Love this vehicle so far. Thanks again for your assistance.
Great Service...
by 05/14/2015on
I brought in my 2015 Kia Optima SXT for it's normal service/oil change. While I was there the technician suggested based on my miles I should also have a tire rotation. The service was very quick and I was out of there in less then one hour of my appointment time. That is the kind of service I like.
Part of the Coughlin Automotive of Newark Dealership. Coughlin KIA is a KIA dealership located in Newark, Ohio.
