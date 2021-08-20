Skip to main content
Coughlin Newark GM

Coughlin Newark GM
1850 N 21st St, Newark, OH 43055
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Coughlin Newark GM

4.6
Overall Rating
4.57 out of 5 stars(17)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Overall Awesome Quality Service

by Jim Barnes on 08/20/2021

Rick Watson & team did an outstanding job; putting together a deal that was a win for both of us. He also took the time to show us how to work all the items and functions on our GMC Sierra 3500. Great job on the customer service side.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
17 Reviews
Sort by:
3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Overall Service.

by Jim on 08/29/2021

Service was ok, as the saying goes -“nothing to write home about”. Great Customer Service buying my truck but not as much on the service side. My brand new truck needed a new hitch installed. The hitch wasn’t installed 100% correctly so; I had to fix it when I when to use. It was a waster of 150 dollars to have the dealer install it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

No air conditioning

by Steven Lowry on 05/04/2021

Worked with John Mathers he did an excellent job. The 2020 gmc Denali is a beautiful truck with all the bells and whistles runs great for a 5.3liter. The only problem is the air conditioning does not work air flows but not chilled. Service department cannot get to me for 9 days. So if there is a complaint it would be for Coughlin dealership to do a more thorough inspection of the used vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Seamless Deal

by Satisified customer on 03/05/2021

I congratulate the staff at Coughlin Newark for their professional and efficient work with our lease. I was impressed as to how everyone treated me so politely. It was a very good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great as usual

by DonnieB on 10/20/2020

This is my 3 rd vehicle I have purchased from Chad Chesrown @ Coughlin Dealerships in Newark Ohio. I tell chad what I am looking at and he always presents me with a fair deal and follows through on his promises. I am very satisfied with the service after the sale(s) as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Second car purchase

by Kimberly Colby and Tyler on 08/25/2020

This is our second car purchase from Chad Chesrown at Coughlin. The first was a Kia Soul with super low miles. Not one problem in two years and what a gem to drive. We just bought a Ford Focus, another low mileage car, super fun! Chad is the OG in the world of car sales. He is super funny, very polite, he listens, NO PRESSURE. I called him up, told him what we wanted, boom we are driving away in our new car 2 days later. If you need a car, and don't want to be "car salesman'd", go see Chad at Coughlin Motors. We will do ALL of our family car shopping with Chad Chesrown at Coughlin in Newark, Ohio.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you

by Danelle on 07/01/2020

I live in Columbus and I make the drive to go to Coughlin Newark GM, because I love the customer service people Bruce and Billy. I am not a mechanic and when my Chevy check engine light came on I was freaking. Billy and Bruce got me through the process and when I call three times they handled my questions and concerns. They even called a week later to see how my Chevy was running. When my Chevy was getting fixed it even got and oil changed. I found having the oil changed there cost least and I got more out of it then going to other oil places. Coughlin Newark GM thank you for all that you do and until next time..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Linda C on 01/17/2020

Friendly Service Staff - Easy to schedule service online.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Mark Cochenour on 01/04/2020

I had trouble with my car warranty Concord Auto being dishonest and my service technician Brad and his boss went the extra mile speaking with them. It didn't do much good, but that isn't Coughlin's fault... But I think it is important to note they went the extra mile and did everything they could for me. I would definitely recommend using them because they out customers first!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing service!!!!

by Duncans2018 on 04/03/2019

Chad was super helpful in figuring out everything! He stayed late to get all of the paperwork out of the way and he got the exact car I wanted for the right price! Once we got the car he helped with setting the car up and had it all cleaned, ready to go. The finance department was super helpful in getting us a great deal. Super helpful and very friendly! My husband and I were very grateful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

TERRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE

by Angie on 03/19/2019

I have never dealt with this dealership in the past, my car was purchased from a friend and they bought the vehicle from Coughlin. I had to have an oil change and some items of concern looked over. In doing so I asked about the extended warranties that they offered since the one on my car is going to expire soon. I was referred to Jeremy, which from the beginning of the conversation was preoccupied with other duties/tasks. I asked a few questions on what would be covered with the extended warranty, my vehicle still has up to 70,000 miles, his response was vague, stating I needed to ask the service department for clarification. In his explanation of the extended warranty he went over the premiere package, which is the most expensive...of course, he basically said it would be ridiculous to look at the next package down from this one. Here's where it got interesting....I said that where I work we offer extended warranties & I was wanting to get the best option for my type of vehicle. He immediately got his cell phone & looked to be texting, never made eye contact (which was limited before this) and basically was done with the conversation is how I took his behavior. Just to be clear, I WAS considering taking their offer so that if I had any difficulty with it I felt they would be able to correct it on site....well Jeremy NO THANK YOU!! You just lost a sale for your rude behavior!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Dgrant91 on 12/01/2018

Felt more like a number than a customer. The worst part was that there were two big scratches on the front side of the car that were not there when I came in. I won’t be going back for regular maintenance to this shop.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Appointment

by Dicks RLT on 11/16/2018

We needed my wife's XT5 serviced quickly prior to a road trip. Coughlin GM worked us into their afternoon appointments and the work was completed as required. Thanks again for your prompt consideration and service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic!

by Sabrina on 08/14/2018

We just wanted to tell about our experience with this dealership. It was absolutely fantastic! When we went in we didn't think we would be approved or even walk out with a car, but Lenny Schlernitzauer ll was nothing short of amazing! He not only got us approved but literally had his other team members find us a car that met the bank's criteria. He was amazing with our kids and had nothing but a positive outlook the entire time! If you go to Coughlin on 21st in Newark, I highly suggest asking for Lenny! He worked wonders for us, kept us under our monthly payment amount, and found a great car. He also made the process as fast and painless as he could for us!. He wasnt the only great, the whole team working that day was AMAZING! Thank you so much! The Wolf Family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service!

by Anthony on 03/02/2018

We recently purchased a 2016 Kia Sorento and were pleased with our sales associate, John Mathers. Very pleasant and friendly - didn’t pressure us into a decision. In addition, Sales Manager (Jason) and Finance Manager (Jeremy) were a pleasure speaking with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quality service at Coughlin

by aloha1286 on 06/05/2016

I was happy with your service. I brought my Van in first time and they couldnt find anything wrong. I tow it back when engine stall twice. I thought it was transmission but it was a computer module. They also found coolant leak with inspection. My van has 230,000 miles on it. It is 15 years old and I am on my 3rd transmission but it keeps going thanks to your service .department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2.3 out of 5 starssales Rating

Be afraid, very afraid

by romartohio on 10/15/2009

I was looking for a PU and found one that fit my budget and drove nice. It has a few external cosmetic issues. I felt somewhat comfortable until I was driving for about an hour. The PU was overheating and I had to stop the PU numerous times. I had less than 50 miles on the PU and it had significant issues. I took it to a shop and they found that the Thermostat was broken. The cost of the repair is over 220 bucks. Coughlin had to know this was a problem. They did not have the veracity and concern to disclose a problem so an informed decision could be made. The reason I feel they knew was that they should have tested the vehicle for known safety or major mechanical issues. The PU would require about 30 to 45 minutes of continuous driving to display the major defect. These guys are paid to sell cars, not build consumer relationships. They are what we all perceive of fast and loose used car dealers. If you are going to buy a vehicle from Coughlin, Drive it 50 to 75 miles and have a mechanic go over it very close. Should cost you half a day and 75 bucks, or maybe you should go somewhere else. Go to another dealer you cant get a worse deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
about our dealership

Automotive Sales, Service,, Repair, Collision Center and Body Shop. Specializes in selling new and used cars and trucks in Newark, Zanesville, Lancaster, Mt. Vernon and Columbus. Coughlin Newark is a Chevrolet, Buick, GMC dealership.

