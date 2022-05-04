Skip to main content
Ferris Chevrolet Buick

634 Wabash Ave NW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ferris Chevrolet Buick

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(3)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
3 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car purchase

by Lisa alsept on 04/05/2022

Ferris Chevy always takes great care of their customers! My family has been dealing there for years and will continue.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Body Shop

by Harry west on 09/06/2018

Replaced the rear bumper on my 2014 Silverado

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

President

by Terri Davis on 08/09/2018

The staff at Ferris really do CARE!!!! thank you Great Job Pat Ferris

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
