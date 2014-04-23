New Carlisle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of New Carlisle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Supposedly inspected/serviced used car = deceptive
by 04/23/2014on
I purchased a used vehicle from this dealership. While shopping for used cars from dealerships one thing I was looking for was a dealership that actually inspected and serviced their used car inventory, and not just their *certified* pre-owned inventory. David B, the salesman I dealt with, assured me they did, and in fact the car I was interested in had just had its steering rack replaced. When I test drove the car I noticed a squeal upon ignition, and a slight squeal on sharper turns. David told me this was due to the new steering rack and would go away as 'oil redistributed.' We haggled over the price, and David left me three times to 'consult his manager' but for all I know he was laughing about me with other salesmen by the watercooler. They have you sign 'as-is' agreements before buying, acknowledging things go wrong with used cars and they cannot be blamed. There is no warranty. No recourse. After buying the car, the squeal grew quickly worse, and I determined the drive belts were at fault. Replacing them fixed the squeal. Three weeks after purchasing the car the front flex pipe developed a leak. I emailed the dealership to express my disappointment that they either lied to me concerning the squeal, or were merely ignorant. Which scenario is worse depends on your point of view. While it is possible there was no visible sign the exhaust system was about to fail, I still expressed my disappointment that before a month was up, my supposedly inspected & serviced car had cost me so much money. The dealership did not even bother to respond. They also took three weeks to send me my title, when they told me it would be two. When I had only 30 days from the time of purchase to take care of that paperwork, leaving me that little time is rude.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership... Refreshingly Laid Back Car Buying Experience!
by 03/14/2009on
Many thanks to the sales team at New Carlisle Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep! I recently purchased a used car from their lot and could not be more pleased with both the car itself and the overall purchase experience. Used car buying proved to be an annoyingly high pressure experience at most other dealers and lots visited. The best way to described the experience here was LAID BACK! No pushy, in-your-face sales people trying to work their angle hoping for a sale. I hoped to get a certain type of car but was not sure I would find that type at the right price. Jim, the general sales manager, worked hard to come up with a great price that was agreeable for both parties. This was accomplished without any pressure tactics which proved to be quite refreshing. Anyone looking for a new or used car in the Dayton/Springfield/Western Ohio vicinity would do well to check the inventory here and make the drive. A big Thank You, once again!
Awesome Dealership
by 12/15/2007on
My name is Heather and I have bought not one but TWO cars from this dealership new. They are very friendly and very determined to get you what you want. I bought my first 2005 SRT-4 from them in November of 05. I went in and told them what I wanted the week before thanksgiving, they found something. Like the day before thanksgiving, I got all my application finished and my co-signers info and I got my car the day after thanksgiving. That car got totaled on April 4th, 2006. Went back to New Carlisle dodge a few days after, told them that I wanted the same thing never titled and they had me another car within 10 days of me getting a hold of them, I purchased and picked up my 2nd new car from them on April 24th, 2006. In my opinion they are one of the best dodge dealers around. I live about 45 minutes south of the dealer, but wont hesitate to drive up there where I dont have to deal with another local dealer. They do an awesome job of making sure that there customers are happy, along with being friendly, and trying to pull all the strings to help you with your purchasing needs. I would recommend this dealer to anyone I know and if I ever buy another dodge vehicle I will be going to New Carlisle Dodge no matter WHAT!!!!!!