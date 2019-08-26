Mt Orab Ford

200 Gabbard way, Mt Orab, OH 45154
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mt Orab Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(7)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (0)
sales Rating

Purchase of Bullitt Mustang

by JSmith480 on 08/26/2019

I was treated with respect from the moment I parked my car at Mt. Orab Ford. Salesperson Michael was very helpful and the General Manager Ken was there to answer questions at every step. I received an exceptional price and service. And followup attention after the sale has been great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
11 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Replacement part installation

by Happy Owner on 11/02/2018

I called the Mt Orab Ford parts department to get a replacement part for my Ford fusion. The part was ordered and in within a day and since it was Friday we were able to set up a service appointment for Monday 10 am. I arrived at 9:45 Monday and by 11pm I was on my way home. I could not be happier with the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Bengals23

by Bengals23 on 10/29/2018

Great experience I would recommend Mt. Orab Ford to everyone. My salesman Ron Shaffer was very polite and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Mt.orab ford

by Ed Bradshaw on 10/28/2018

Had a great experience at mt.orab ford salesman was very knowledgeable and friendly as well as rest of staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Facility Manager

by Rent-2-Own on 10/26/2018

I received excellent customer service with Bill Lewis. It was very painless and quick. I definitely will shop there with him in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

James Modlin

by Satisfied on 10/10/2018

At Mount Orab Ford you get courteous,friendly,and experienced staff no-haggle dealership. They will work with you to find you the best deal and rebates on which ever vehicle you're looking to purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Mt. Orab Ford buyers experience

by Jeffrey R on 09/28/2018

The entire staff did an excellent job. Chad N. our sales professional did an awesome job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing service

by protojet on 12/05/2016

Had an overall excellent experience with our recent purchase of a 2016 Ford Focus!! The sales team worked really hard to get us the best deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Felt like Family

by dirtslilnger on 12/01/2016

Our salesman, Okey Ramsey, was like dealing with a family member. He made purchasing our new Ford Explorer very nice. When all was said and done, we were extremely satisfied. We would recommend Okey to anyone that is looking to buy a new or used vehicle. Thank you for the BEST purchase experience ever!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Dealership

by Fisher_B11 on 03/02/2016

This was an excellent buying process, and very easy as well thanks the Mt. Orab Ford. I dealt mainly with Ryan and he was very helpful. The buying process was easier than I thought it could be. If they weren't so busy I would have been out of there a lot quicker. Will recommend anyone to go there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Top notch buying experience

by DALewis on 11/27/2015

Purchased a used car. Clean, well presented. Salesman was knowledgeable, honest, helpful without smothering. The no pressure sale was guided smoothly. Returned to this dealer after visiting others for the reasons stated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
138 cars in stock
96 new42 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
34 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
18 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Fusion
Ford Fusion
8 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
