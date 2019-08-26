Purchase of Bullitt Mustang
by 08/26/2019on
I was treated with respect from the moment I parked my car at Mt. Orab Ford. Salesperson Michael was very helpful and the General Manager Ken was there to answer questions at every step. I received an exceptional price and service. And followup attention after the sale has been great.
Purchase of Bullitt Mustang
by 08/26/2019on
I was treated with respect from the moment I parked my car at Mt. Orab Ford. Salesperson Michael was very helpful and the General Manager Ken was there to answer questions at every step. I received an exceptional price and service. And followup attention after the sale has been great.
Replacement part installation
by 11/02/2018on
I called the Mt Orab Ford parts department to get a replacement part for my Ford fusion. The part was ordered and in within a day and since it was Friday we were able to set up a service appointment for Monday 10 am. I arrived at 9:45 Monday and by 11pm I was on my way home. I could not be happier with the service.
Bengals23
by 10/29/2018on
Great experience I would recommend Mt. Orab Ford to everyone. My salesman Ron Shaffer was very polite and knowledgeable.
Mt.orab ford
by 10/28/2018on
Had a great experience at mt.orab ford salesman was very knowledgeable and friendly as well as rest of staff.
Facility Manager
by 10/26/2018on
I received excellent customer service with Bill Lewis. It was very painless and quick. I definitely will shop there with him in the future.
James Modlin
by 10/10/2018on
At Mount Orab Ford you get courteous,friendly,and experienced staff no-haggle dealership. They will work with you to find you the best deal and rebates on which ever vehicle you're looking to purchase.
Mt. Orab Ford buyers experience
by 09/28/2018on
The entire staff did an excellent job. Chad N. our sales professional did an awesome job.
Amazing service
by 12/05/2016on
Had an overall excellent experience with our recent purchase of a 2016 Ford Focus!! The sales team worked really hard to get us the best deal.
Felt like Family
by 12/01/2016on
Our salesman, Okey Ramsey, was like dealing with a family member. He made purchasing our new Ford Explorer very nice. When all was said and done, we were extremely satisfied. We would recommend Okey to anyone that is looking to buy a new or used vehicle. Thank you for the BEST purchase experience ever!
Excellent Dealership
by 03/02/2016on
This was an excellent buying process, and very easy as well thanks the Mt. Orab Ford. I dealt mainly with Ryan and he was very helpful. The buying process was easier than I thought it could be. If they weren't so busy I would have been out of there a lot quicker. Will recommend anyone to go there.
Top notch buying experience
by 11/27/2015on
Purchased a used car. Clean, well presented. Salesman was knowledgeable, honest, helpful without smothering. The no pressure sale was guided smoothly. Returned to this dealer after visiting others for the reasons stated.