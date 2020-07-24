service Rating

About 6 months ago, I took my 1999 Ford Explorer in for a few Recalls that needed to be done... I got a call the next day at work saying that they could not open my hood... I asked why? They said that latch was broken... I said that it wasn't when I dropped it off. They said it is now, and told me what it was going to cost me, just to have the recalls fixed... I assumed this was an isolated incident, that it was a single service tech just milking money out of a no charge visit. I absolutely loved my Explorer, so when I was ready to look at new vehicles this summer, naturally I looked at the Ford vehicles. I decided to buy a 2009 Escape and bought it from Mike Castrucci Ford. The sale was as expected, it took a little longer than I would have hoped, but I was happy with the price, and the finance deal I recieved from Ford Credit. The problem comes back to the service department. I scheduled my first service for the vehicle online at fordowner. I had gotten two emails from the service department manager stating it was a great way to schedule service for your vehicle... So I assumed it was legitimate. When I showed up at my scheduled service time, I stood in the Service Bay by my car for around 20 minutes with absolutely no interaction from anyone there, walking by, or anywhere else... I didn't even get a "Hi, someone will be with you in a minute..." Nothing... Finally, a woman came up and asked if she could help me. I said yes, that I had scheduled a service online, and she said, "Oh... I don't think we are going to be able to fit you in today." I asked about the schedule, and how I picked an available timeslot online... She proceeded to tell me that "the online scheduling doesn't work very good, so we don't really go by that." Needless to say, I was absolutely frustrated at that point and went to a different dealership, where I had no problem at all (Except that it was not close to my home). Unfortunately for Mike Castrucci Ford, they have not only lost my business, but my family and friends as well. And, I will continue tell people of my experience there, so they can make an informed decision about using their services... Read more