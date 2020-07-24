Mike Castrucci Ford Sales

Visit dealer’s website 
1020 State Rte 28, Milford, OH 45150
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Mike Castrucci Ford Sales

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Ford Ranger purchase

by Ranger happy on 07/24/2020

This was the best experience I ever had purchasing a car. It was no pressure, not even low pressure. They listened to what I was looking for, showed me what they had, and let me decide. They were there to help with any questions I had. It was a good price and they were very easy to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
11 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Ford Ranger purchase

by Ranger happy on 07/24/2020

This was the best experience I ever had purchasing a car. It was no pressure, not even low pressure. They listened to what I was looking for, showed me what they had, and let me decide. They were there to help with any questions I had. It was a good price and they were very easy to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Purchase at Castrucci Ford

by dglynn7 on 06/23/2017

For the second time we were thrilled with the service and the price. Talked with three other dealers and NO ONE could even come close to the deal we were given by Glenn at Castrucci Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great team work and overall experience

by Jeffery43 on 06/16/2017

F-150 XL truck... David Meador listened to my needs and offered two options. I didn't have enough time to purchase the truck. Even with the challenge of time he was able to meet my needs and made the sale. He also collaborated with a colleague and arranged an early pickup. Sammie Catrucci was very helpful, prepared and knowledgeable and completed the sale. GREAT TEAM WORK all the way around

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great service and staff

by F1506465 on 06/15/2017

Jim Turner was an excellent salesman, made me very comfortable with a large purchase and did not pressure me into a buy where your normal salesman try to do. Very knowledgeable and professional staff! Will be coming to this Ford dealership for service and future sales

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great service

by Ericburton on 06/15/2017

Easiest car buying experience I've ever had. Jimmy Davis was great to deal with, very knowledgeable of the vehicles. He was great with my son and was patient when my son wanted to talk.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great customer Service

by meadorst on 06/14/2017

I bought a new Ford Explorer the staff was extremely helpful in making my decision. Everyone went above and beyond what any other customer service would be.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Amazing service!

by CheyMurphy on 06/13/2017

I met Sammy on Saturday morning and she was more than wonderful! She was very helpful, and did not treat me like just a sale. I felt comfortable talking to her during the process and was very pleased with the service I received. So thank you for all the help!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service

by scubasdaniel on 03/02/2017

They worked me in and promptly took care of the repairs needed on my vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Doc Fees overcharge

by fordbuyer5 on 01/19/2016

All other Dealers charge a-x-z-plan buyers 75.00 Doc fees. Castrucci Ford overcharge's 250.00 against plan rules. If you catch them they will refund your money.(Buyer Beware) Buy from a Dealer you can trust and check your fee's.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Trickery

by mot10 on 07/16/2015

This dealership refused to take me seriously as a motivated buyer. I bought from another dealer the same day they dismissed my offers.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Mike Castrucci Ford - A BAD Experience

by rvitatoe on 10/06/2009

About 6 months ago, I took my 1999 Ford Explorer in for a few Recalls that needed to be done... I got a call the next day at work saying that they could not open my hood... I asked why? They said that latch was broken... I said that it wasn't when I dropped it off. They said it is now, and told me what it was going to cost me, just to have the recalls fixed... I assumed this was an isolated incident, that it was a single service tech just milking money out of a no charge visit. I absolutely loved my Explorer, so when I was ready to look at new vehicles this summer, naturally I looked at the Ford vehicles. I decided to buy a 2009 Escape and bought it from Mike Castrucci Ford. The sale was as expected, it took a little longer than I would have hoped, but I was happy with the price, and the finance deal I recieved from Ford Credit. The problem comes back to the service department. I scheduled my first service for the vehicle online at fordowner. I had gotten two emails from the service department manager stating it was a great way to schedule service for your vehicle... So I assumed it was legitimate. When I showed up at my scheduled service time, I stood in the Service Bay by my car for around 20 minutes with absolutely no interaction from anyone there, walking by, or anywhere else... I didn't even get a "Hi, someone will be with you in a minute..." Nothing... Finally, a woman came up and asked if she could help me. I said yes, that I had scheduled a service online, and she said, "Oh... I don't think we are going to be able to fit you in today." I asked about the schedule, and how I picked an available timeslot online... She proceeded to tell me that "the online scheduling doesn't work very good, so we don't really go by that." Needless to say, I was absolutely frustrated at that point and went to a different dealership, where I had no problem at all (Except that it was not close to my home). Unfortunately for Mike Castrucci Ford, they have not only lost my business, but my family and friends as well. And, I will continue tell people of my experience there, so they can make an informed decision about using their services...

  • Recommend this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
807 cars in stock
572 new234 used1 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
99 new|24 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
94 new|23 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes