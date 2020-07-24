Ford Ranger purchase
by 07/24/2020on
This was the best experience I ever had purchasing a car. It was no pressure, not even low pressure. They listened to what I was looking for, showed me what they had, and let me decide. They were there to help with any questions I had. It was a good price and they were very easy to deal with.
Ford Ranger purchase
by 07/24/2020on
This was the best experience I ever had purchasing a car. It was no pressure, not even low pressure. They listened to what I was looking for, showed me what they had, and let me decide. They were there to help with any questions I had. It was a good price and they were very easy to deal with.
Purchase at Castrucci Ford
by 06/23/2017on
For the second time we were thrilled with the service and the price. Talked with three other dealers and NO ONE could even come close to the deal we were given by Glenn at Castrucci Ford!
Great team work and overall experience
by 06/16/2017on
F-150 XL truck... David Meador listened to my needs and offered two options. I didn't have enough time to purchase the truck. Even with the challenge of time he was able to meet my needs and made the sale. He also collaborated with a colleague and arranged an early pickup. Sammie Catrucci was very helpful, prepared and knowledgeable and completed the sale. GREAT TEAM WORK all the way around
Great service and staff
by 06/15/2017on
Jim Turner was an excellent salesman, made me very comfortable with a large purchase and did not pressure me into a buy where your normal salesman try to do. Very knowledgeable and professional staff! Will be coming to this Ford dealership for service and future sales
Great service
by 06/15/2017on
Easiest car buying experience I've ever had. Jimmy Davis was great to deal with, very knowledgeable of the vehicles. He was great with my son and was patient when my son wanted to talk.
Great customer Service
by 06/14/2017on
I bought a new Ford Explorer the staff was extremely helpful in making my decision. Everyone went above and beyond what any other customer service would be.
Amazing service!
by 06/13/2017on
I met Sammy on Saturday morning and she was more than wonderful! She was very helpful, and did not treat me like just a sale. I felt comfortable talking to her during the process and was very pleased with the service I received. So thank you for all the help!
Excellent service
by 03/02/2017on
They worked me in and promptly took care of the repairs needed on my vehicle
Doc Fees overcharge
by 01/19/2016on
All other Dealers charge a-x-z-plan buyers 75.00 Doc fees. Castrucci Ford overcharge's 250.00 against plan rules. If you catch them they will refund your money.(Buyer Beware) Buy from a Dealer you can trust and check your fee's.
Trickery
by 07/16/2015on
This dealership refused to take me seriously as a motivated buyer. I bought from another dealer the same day they dismissed my offers.
Mike Castrucci Ford - A BAD Experience
by 10/06/2009on
About 6 months ago, I took my 1999 Ford Explorer in for a few Recalls that needed to be done... I got a call the next day at work saying that they could not open my hood... I asked why? They said that latch was broken... I said that it wasn't when I dropped it off. They said it is now, and told me what it was going to cost me, just to have the recalls fixed... I assumed this was an isolated incident, that it was a single service tech just milking money out of a no charge visit. I absolutely loved my Explorer, so when I was ready to look at new vehicles this summer, naturally I looked at the Ford vehicles. I decided to buy a 2009 Escape and bought it from Mike Castrucci Ford. The sale was as expected, it took a little longer than I would have hoped, but I was happy with the price, and the finance deal I recieved from Ford Credit. The problem comes back to the service department. I scheduled my first service for the vehicle online at fordowner. I had gotten two emails from the service department manager stating it was a great way to schedule service for your vehicle... So I assumed it was legitimate. When I showed up at my scheduled service time, I stood in the Service Bay by my car for around 20 minutes with absolutely no interaction from anyone there, walking by, or anywhere else... I didn't even get a "Hi, someone will be with you in a minute..." Nothing... Finally, a woman came up and asked if she could help me. I said yes, that I had scheduled a service online, and she said, "Oh... I don't think we are going to be able to fit you in today." I asked about the schedule, and how I picked an available timeslot online... She proceeded to tell me that "the online scheduling doesn't work very good, so we don't really go by that." Needless to say, I was absolutely frustrated at that point and went to a different dealership, where I had no problem at all (Except that it was not close to my home). Unfortunately for Mike Castrucci Ford, they have not only lost my business, but my family and friends as well. And, I will continue tell people of my experience there, so they can make an informed decision about using their services...