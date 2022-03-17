5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had a 2007 F-150 Harley Davidson edition that I purchased used earlier this year. In the short time I had it, I had issues with the Transfer case, and then I started to develop electrical issues. Now, these may have turned out to be minor, but in my mind, I had a vehicle that I had only had for 5 or 6 months, that had already had over 3500.00 in repair cost. I had a warranty, so it was not all out of my pocket, but it sure effected my confidence in the truck. Then, one day while I was there dropping the vehicle off to service, I browsed for a few minutes and the new trucks. And over the next couple of days, I worked with Clay, Zack, and another gentleman who I terrible that I cannot remember the name of. They all worked VERY hard and finding a CPO F-150 that would be a good fit for me, be at least as equipped as my 07 was, and something I could. Well... end result, I now have a 2015 F-150 Lariat, BEAUTIFUL, SUPER SUPER CLEAN, and absolutely LOADED! It broke my heart to say good-bye to my 07 HD Edition, but it took no time at all for me to fall in love with my new ride. I could not be happier. I'm in sales.. I know how this all works. And here I come into the dealership not intending to buy a truck. I was up front in saying I was way upside down in my 07 and that I would only be open to spending a certain amount. But you know what? Your team was VERY fair in what they gave me on trade, and they lead me to the vehicle that they knew was right for me. I ended up spending more that I said I was willing to, and in all honesty.. could not be happier. You all are the absolute BEST and I can promise you, ALL of my service work will occur in your shop. SPEAKING OF, I would be remiss if I did not extend a special thank you to Sarah in service. She treated me like I was her only customer, was VERY helpful, EXTREMELY professional, and kept me well informed not just on status, but on what the technician was seeing as the problem. I just could not have asked for a better, all round experience. Only problem now... this may be the last truck I buy.... I'm lovin' this one! It's a keeper!!!!!!!!! :) Thank you for EVERYTHING. You have a new loyal customer! Dave McClaskey Read more