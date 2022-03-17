Customer Reviews of Middletown Ford
Always satisfied
by 03/17/2022on
John in service always takes care of us. I’m always satisfied with the service at Middletown Ford. Neat, clean and efficient. We’ve purchased 3 vehicles from them and would alway be my first choice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always satisfied
by 03/17/2022on
John in service always takes care of us. I’m always satisfied with the service at Middletown Ford. Neat, clean and efficient. We’ve purchased 3 vehicles from them and would alway be my first choice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Trustworthy!
by 01/10/2022on
We have purchased 3 vehicles from Middletown Ford. And, we have serviced all of them there. They are thorough, honest, clean and not pushy. We trust them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE.
by 07/26/2021on
We have serviced our vehicles at Middletown Ford for several years. Always throughout and honest. Our last three auto purchases has been with them also. Easy to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Edge
by 05/17/2021on
Service was quick and correct.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wouldn’t take it anywhere else.
by 12/14/2020on
We’ve had nothing but excellent service with Middletown Ford. We have purchased 3 vehicles from them and all have been serviced there. Very honest and trustworthy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor experience
by 09/07/2020on
Took truck to have sunroof fixed. Had it all day and it still doesn’t work right. Now I have to make another appointment for them to fix it right and be without a vehicle again all day
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great buying experience!
by 12/02/2019on
One of my best car buying experiences ever! Ken was a good salesman & they worked hard for my business. I plan to be back in the spring to buy my wife a car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My new EcoSport
by 05/01/2018on
Never thought I would get another SUV, but kept seeing commercials on T V and fell in love, with the EcoSport. Everyone at the dealership was very friendly. If you are thinking about buying a vehicle I would suggest asking for Clay Usher. He was very helpful answered all my questions. He will do all he can to get you the best offer. A very happy and satisfied customer, Joan C
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Middletown Ford was great!
by 03/18/2018on
We found a great car at Middletown Ford and the price was attractive! Clayton Usher was very helpful and accommodating. Wading through paperwork is time consuming when financing a purchase but the people there were easy to chat with and made the wait more enjoyable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Alfa
by 02/08/2018on
Middletown Ford is the best service ever! I'm 68 years old, love the service and really appreciate he honesty of John. I have been taken to the cleaners in car repair many times. Thanks John
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2nd purchase. Happy with both.
by 12/03/2017on
This is the 2nd vehicle I've bought from Middletown Ford. 1st was a 2015 Ford Fusion in 2015. 2nd is a 2012 Chevy Silverado. Both were reasonably priced for newer car standards (if you think new car prices are reasonable). Walking in with good credit makes the experience go alot smoother. Once I get these 2 paid off I'll consider going to Middletown Ford again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
From Sad To Glad
by 11/30/2017on
I had a 2007 F-150 Harley Davidson edition that I purchased used earlier this year. In the short time I had it, I had issues with the Transfer case, and then I started to develop electrical issues. Now, these may have turned out to be minor, but in my mind, I had a vehicle that I had only had for 5 or 6 months, that had already had over 3500.00 in repair cost. I had a warranty, so it was not all out of my pocket, but it sure effected my confidence in the truck. Then, one day while I was there dropping the vehicle off to service, I browsed for a few minutes and the new trucks. And over the next couple of days, I worked with Clay, Zack, and another gentleman who I terrible that I cannot remember the name of. They all worked VERY hard and finding a CPO F-150 that would be a good fit for me, be at least as equipped as my 07 was, and something I could. Well... end result, I now have a 2015 F-150 Lariat, BEAUTIFUL, SUPER SUPER CLEAN, and absolutely LOADED! It broke my heart to say good-bye to my 07 HD Edition, but it took no time at all for me to fall in love with my new ride. I could not be happier. I'm in sales.. I know how this all works. And here I come into the dealership not intending to buy a truck. I was up front in saying I was way upside down in my 07 and that I would only be open to spending a certain amount. But you know what? Your team was VERY fair in what they gave me on trade, and they lead me to the vehicle that they knew was right for me. I ended up spending more that I said I was willing to, and in all honesty.. could not be happier. You all are the absolute BEST and I can promise you, ALL of my service work will occur in your shop. SPEAKING OF, I would be remiss if I did not extend a special thank you to Sarah in service. She treated me like I was her only customer, was VERY helpful, EXTREMELY professional, and kept me well informed not just on status, but on what the technician was seeing as the problem. I just could not have asked for a better, all round experience. Only problem now... this may be the last truck I buy.... I'm lovin' this one! It's a keeper!!!!!!!!! :) Thank you for EVERYTHING. You have a new loyal customer! Dave McClaskey
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bought a car, would not recommend
by 11/24/2017on
I needed a car pretty quickly, after my car died on the highway. I went to Middletown Ford, as they are close to me. I did accomplish my main goal of buying a car. The sales person who worked with me (Jordan) was helpful, she did a good job. There are several other things I think prospective buyers should know. Repeatedly, the manager said their goals were to earn a customer for life, and to help rebuild my credit. This statement was followed up with a suggestion to get a payday loan to increase my down payment- the exact opposite of a smart way to improve credit. Then, an $1800 warranty was added to my loan through a company called Wynns. This is nothing but a way to boost the dealers profit- look up Wynns, you will not find one positive review, but there are no shortage of horror stories. A reputable dealer should not sell customers useless warranties. Next, gap insurance was added at a cost of $810. Not a bad thing to have, but readily available for 15% of the cost through actual insurance companies. Again, just a method to boost the dealerships profit. I'm cancelling both of these immediately. As for the car, I do like it. The only problem I've had is with the radio. It works intermittently, and cuts out very loudly. First occurred the same day I bought the car, and I let them know immediately. I was told the manager would be spoken to, and it would be resolved. I am now told that it is my problem, but I can pay their service department to fix it. I'm not sure how this fits into their stated plan to "earn a customer for life." Finally, be prepared to go to fuel up immediately, as cars are sold with the gas gauge almost on E. Bottom line... Middletown Ford will sell you a car, but don't expect any customer support, and be sure to cancel the almost 3k of useless warranties.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
F-150
by 09/21/2017on
I did some research on my F150 regarding the Molded lead frame. Ford extended the warranty for this to 150k miles, Middletown Ford honored that warranty, plus I had a recall taken care of while it was in the shop. The staff was extremely helpful and friendly. I can't say enough about Sarah in the service department, she was extremely knowledgeable, friendly, and I received excellent customer service by Sarah through out the entire process. I will be sure to let people know that Middletown Ford truly cares about taking care of it's customers. Thank you Middletown Ford staff!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Middletown Ford
by 08/23/2017on
Being a small dealership off the beaten path, they worked extra hard to make me a "deal I couldn't refuse!" They spent hours working with me, discussing my wishes, and exploring options. In the end I drove off with a vehicle I never thought I'd be able to own! Give them a chance to help you, and I'm confident they'll impress you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service - Middletown Ford
by 06/16/2017on
The service did an excellent job. The repairs were completed in a matter of hours, and so far no problems. The service manager was polite, attentive, and knowledgeable!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Brake repair dilemma
by 06/14/2017on
I dropped off my truck for brake problems, advised on a Thursday that I needed a new master cylinder even though I just replaced it a month earlier. The part would be ordered and received on Monday. To make a long story short, they were still waiting on the part 7 days later. When I mentioned I would be in the next day to talk with the service manager, I was called back in a couple of hours stating it would be ready on Friday. Nice people, I felt I got the dealership fairy tale story for a week.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Nice renovated building.
by 04/04/2016on
All went very good. Truck was repaired as promised. Service was speedy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 03/29/2016on
On my visit I had an oil change with tire rotation done and the service was great very nice helpful employees and the job was done right away too. It was also pouring rain that day and instead of parking my car when completed out side like they normally do they pulled it back around to the entrance so I could stay dry and just pull through myself thank you Middletown Ford service department I will return.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service and Comminications
by 03/28/2016on
My 2006 Ford Escape was dropped off for service. Jerry did a fantastic job of getting the service done. His expertise and communications are top notch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 02/23/2016on
Brought my 2007 Ford escape in for a oil change and service, John was very friendly and helpful, got the car back in a short time. as I waited for it and had a 7 month old baby with me at the time and was real pleased I did not have to wait a long time, Thanks for the great service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Middletown Ford was founded in 1990. Middletown Ford offers a complete line-up of Ford vehicles. We also carry a large selection of Pre-owned, and Ford Certified Pre-owned, vehicles. And with our multi-state locator service, we can locate the new, or used, car you've been looking for.
Our Service Department features ASE certified, and Ford factory certified, technicians. We also have the latest 'state of the art' diagnostic equipment. The service department can provide shuttle service for your convenience. Also, our certified technicians can work on all makes and models.
1 Comments