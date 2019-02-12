Never thought I would get another SUV, but kept seeing commercials on T V and fell in love, with the EcoSport. Everyone at the dealership was very friendly. If you are thinking about buying a vehicle I would suggest asking for Clay Usher. He was very helpful answered all my questions. He will do all he can to get you the best offer.
A very happy and satisfied customer,
Joan C
We found a great car at Middletown Ford and the price was attractive! Clayton Usher was very helpful and accommodating. Wading through paperwork is time consuming when financing a purchase but the people there were easy to chat with and made the wait more enjoyable.
This is the 2nd vehicle I've bought from Middletown Ford. 1st was a 2015 Ford Fusion in 2015. 2nd is a 2012 Chevy Silverado. Both were reasonably priced for newer car standards (if you think new car prices are reasonable). Walking in with good credit makes the experience go alot smoother. Once I get these 2 paid off I'll consider going to Middletown Ford again.
I had a 2007 F-150 Harley Davidson edition that I purchased used earlier this year. In the short time I had it, I had issues with the Transfer case, and then I started to develop electrical issues. Now, these may have turned out to be minor, but in my mind, I had a vehicle that I had only had for 5 or 6 months, that had already had over 3500.00 in repair cost. I had a warranty, so it was not all out of my pocket, but it sure effected my confidence in the truck.
Then, one day while I was there dropping the vehicle off to service, I browsed for a few minutes and the new trucks. And over the next couple of days, I worked with Clay, Zack, and another gentleman who I terrible that I cannot remember the name of. They all worked VERY hard and finding a CPO F-150 that would be a good fit for me, be at least as equipped as my 07 was, and something I could.
Well... end result, I now have a 2015 F-150 Lariat, BEAUTIFUL, SUPER SUPER CLEAN, and absolutely LOADED! It broke my heart to say good-bye to my 07 HD Edition, but it took no time at all for me to fall in love with my new ride. I could not be happier.
I'm in sales.. I know how this all works. And here I come into the dealership not intending to buy a truck. I was up front in saying I was way upside down in my 07 and that I would only be open to spending a certain amount. But you know what? Your team was VERY fair in what they gave me on trade, and they lead me to the vehicle that they knew was right for me. I ended up spending more that I said I was willing to, and in all honesty.. could not be happier.
You all are the absolute BEST and I can promise you, ALL of my service work will occur in your shop. SPEAKING OF, I would be remiss if I did not extend a special thank you to Sarah in service. She treated me like I was her only customer, was VERY helpful, EXTREMELY professional, and kept me well informed not just on status, but on what the technician was seeing as the problem.
I just could not have asked for a better, all round experience. Only problem now... this may be the last truck I buy.... I'm lovin' this one! It's a keeper!!!!!!!!! :)
Thank you for EVERYTHING. You have a new loyal customer!
Dave McClaskey
I needed a car pretty quickly, after my car died on the highway. I went to Middletown Ford, as they are close to me. I did accomplish my main goal of buying a car. The sales person who worked with me (Jordan) was helpful, she did a good job.
There are several other things I think prospective buyers should know.
Repeatedly, the manager said their goals were to earn a customer for life, and to help rebuild my credit. This statement was followed up with a suggestion to get a payday loan to increase my down payment- the exact opposite of a smart way to improve credit.
Then, an $1800 warranty was added to my loan through a company called Wynns. This is nothing but a way to boost the dealers profit- look up Wynns, you will not find one positive review, but there are no shortage of horror stories. A reputable dealer should not sell customers useless warranties.
Next, gap insurance was added at a cost of $810.
Not a bad thing to have, but readily available for 15% of the cost through actual insurance companies. Again, just a method to boost the dealerships profit. I'm cancelling both of these immediately.
As for the car, I do like it. The only problem I've had is with the radio. It works intermittently, and cuts out very loudly. First occurred the same day I bought the car, and I let them know immediately. I was told the manager would be spoken to, and it would be resolved. I am now told that it is my problem, but I can pay their service department to fix it. I'm not sure how this fits into their stated plan to "earn a customer for life."
Finally, be prepared to go to fuel up immediately, as cars are sold with the gas gauge almost on E.
Bottom line... Middletown Ford will sell you a car, but don't expect any customer support, and be sure to cancel the almost 3k of useless warranties.
I did some research on my F150 regarding the Molded lead frame. Ford extended the warranty for this to 150k miles, Middletown Ford honored that warranty, plus I had a recall taken care of while it was in the shop. The staff was extremely helpful and friendly. I can't say enough about Sarah in the service department, she was extremely knowledgeable, friendly, and I received excellent customer service by Sarah through out the entire process. I will be sure to let people know that Middletown Ford truly cares about taking care of it's customers. Thank you Middletown Ford staff!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Being a small dealership off the beaten path, they worked extra hard to make me a "deal I couldn't refuse!"
They spent hours working with me, discussing my wishes, and exploring options.
In the end I drove off with a vehicle I never thought I'd be able to own! Give them a chance to help you, and I'm confident they'll impress you.
I dropped off my truck for brake problems, advised on a Thursday that I needed a new master cylinder even though I just replaced it a month earlier. The part would be ordered and received on Monday. To make a long story short, they were still waiting on the part 7 days later. When I mentioned I would be in the next day to talk with the service manager, I was called back in a couple of hours stating it would be ready on Friday. Nice people, I felt I got the dealership fairy tale story for a week.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
On my visit I had an oil change with tire rotation done and the service was great very nice helpful employees and the job was done right away too. It was also pouring rain that day and instead of parking my car when completed out side like they normally do they pulled it back around to the entrance so I could stay dry and just pull through myself thank you Middletown Ford service department I will return.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Brought my 2007 Ford escape in for a oil change and service, John was very friendly and helpful, got the car back in a short time. as I waited for it and had a 7 month old baby with me at the time and was real pleased I did not have to wait a long time, Thanks for the great service
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I would like to say that I had an extremely favorable experience at Middletown Ford. My salesman, Joe Banks, came very highly recommended. He was very courteous & friendly; he worked very hard to get me the very best deal, allowing me to purchase the 2013 Ford Escape I test drove, with the terms that fit my budget. I absolutely love my new car! I will absolutely buy again from Middletown Ford when in the market for another car.
I purchased a 2016 Ford Escape. Beverly was very nice. the finance guy was very nice. helped me get exactly what I wanted. I will recommend other people. Looking forward to seeing them again when I do maintenance
My experience was absolutely great! I love my car and my salesman Tom was very professional and very helpful and because of that I will be making any future purchases from him! I highly recommend Middletown Ford and Tom Cradler to anyone looking for a new car!
My wife and I were simply shopping around and being " nosy " on a Saturday afternoon, when we stumbled upon Jimmy Couch at Middletown Ford.....Jimmy wasn't pushy like most salesmen can be....he was extremely patient and helpful, answering all of our questions about the Ford Escapes, and giving us plenty of space to talk among each other.....Couldn't have asked for an easier purchasing experience....Thank you very much Jimmy !!!!
Middletown Ford was founded in 1990. Middletown Ford offers a complete line-up of Ford vehicles. We also carry a large selection of Pre-owned, and Ford Certified Pre-owned, vehicles. And with our multi-state locator service, we can locate the new, or used, car you've been looking for.
Our Service Department features ASE certified, and Ford factory certified, technicians. We also have the latest 'state of the art' diagnostic equipment. The service department can provide shuttle service for your convenience. Also, our certified technicians can work on all makes and models.
