Took son to see if he would qualify for car loan. We explained to the salesman that he had no credit background and wondered if he could get a loan or if he would need to wait to get a car loan. The salesman, Tom, came back and said he was approved for a loan by Toyota. We were surprised. My son paid a down payment and provided all the documents they needed. He ecen called his insurance agent and put insurance on the Corolla before signing all the oaperwork and receiving the keys to the car. He was ecstatic and so proud of the car. Three days later Tom called and told him to return the car because his loan was not approved. Evidently it is standard practice to tell you you have been approved before you actually have. Our whole reason for the visit to the dealership was to find out if he could qualify. He would have been fine if they had told him no from gg e start, but he was crushed that they told him yes a b d then made him return the car. When we went back to dealership to return the car, we were met by the rudest used car sales mana f er ever. Eddie Herald ll has no business dealing with the public. He is rude, insulting and antagonistic. He wanted a shouting match from the time we walked in. We told him they never should gave told us that he was approved for a loan if he hadnt been. He said they do it all the time and they did nothing wrong. Then he threw the blame at my son and said he was just mad because he couldn't get a loan and he shouldnt be looking for a car without credit. Why didnt someone say that when we first asked? Eddie was yelling and we were yelling and I could not believe his professionalism. Bottom line is that this was and still is a nightmare for my son.although we have only had toyotas for the last 15 years, my son has decided that when he does buy a car it will be a Honda. Never another Toyota. Do not give Walker Toyota a second of your time. They are the most unprofessional [non-permissible content removed]. And they will lie through theur teeth. Read more