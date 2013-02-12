4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I went looking for a 6+ passenger vehicle and found the Outlander. The sales guy was friendly and worked to get us into one at the payment we needed. When going to take a test drive, he insisted on pulling the car out, then driving around the building before we got in. This seemed odd to us, but the test drive went ok. The finance manager was nice and talkative. There was a $250 document fee (state maximum) that I wasn't to excited about. Also he automatically included the xzilon car protectant at $495 without asking me if I wanted it. I let it go thinking it would be ok with the 5yr protection it offered. Once the financing was done I was taken to the car where someone explained how to use all the features of the car and answer any questions. This was a nice experience and the first time a dealer has taken the time to do this after the sale. The entire process took several hours, about half my day. It was dark when I left. The next morning when getting up to take my kids to school, I noticed 2 scuff marks, not easily seen, down the exterior lower front panels. I was able to buff them out but would have been nice if dealer would have cleaned it up. I also looked up Xzilon the protectant product and found a lot of bad reviews on it. Mainly complaints that it doesn't last and the company pushes back on any warranty claims. I should have insisted to have the charge removed. Over all it was a good experience but disappointed in the excessive document fee and the not asked for xzilon treatment. Read more