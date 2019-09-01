Highlander missing?!
by 01/09/2019on
We have been searching the internet and other dealerships for some time seeking out the perfect Highlander. We finally found a match at Walker and decided to take a day to go check it out and hopefully come home with for Christmas. Unfortunately the car was “missing “ after much searching of the lot. We decided to leave and Rose was determined to find us one. We left our continued search to her. Rose was very understanding of our needs in a new Highlander and worked hard to find us a match. We were very pleased by her patience, determination and daily contact with us to let us know she is working on finding us the one. We had our research done and Rose was not pushy at all, which we greatly appreciate. After a few days she was able to find one and get it to Walker within a week. We are very happy with our purchase and highly recommend Rose for your vehicle needs.
Shop Out Of Cincinnati
by 10/27/2018on
Get out of the Cincinnati area and go here. They very respectful and honest to my 74 year old mother in law. Great experience for a usually stressful purchase. Five star. Larry Percifull is highly recommended along with the whole staff....Good People
Love our new Tacoma! The sales and finance staff were great to work with!
by 10/24/2018on
Josh Collier was very helpful and accommodating to our schedule. He stayed past his quitting time to help us. All of the staff were very pleasant and not pushy. The buying process was simple and not cumbersome like some dealerships. I would recommend Walker Toyota to future buyers. We love our new Tacoma! The staff were excited for us and our new purchase.
Greg Lynch gave us a great deal, and was easy to work with
by 09/06/2018on
We purchased an older-model prius from Walker Toyota, and we got a phenomenal deal on it. Our salesman was Greg Lynch, and he was very friendly and didn't try to pressure us at all. We felt very comfortable with him, and he even helped make sure we didn't make an offer that was too high for us to pay for once all the fees and charges were added in. He was very easy to negotiate with, too. I literally can't imagine having a better experience or working with a better salesman. If you go to Walker Toyota, go to Greg.
Top Notch Buying Experience!
by 06/02/2018on
We had a great experience with our new car purchase. Hank Brock was attentive, helpful and honest and made sure everything we needed was taken care of. I would highly recommend purchasing from Walker, and don't forget to ask for Hank!
No Pressure - Just Very Helpful!!
by 03/27/2018on
Fantastic car buying experience! Steve Price was my salesman for the pre-owned vehicle I purchased. Steve was very helpful and informative about the vehicles I looked at and I felt no pressure about making a purchase. He just helped guide me through the process and helped me get the best deal. I'm so pleased by the experience that I took my parents to see him when they decided to look for a newer vehicle a week later. Highly recommended! Go see Steve!
Worth every mile!
by 03/12/2018on
Drove up from Huntington Wv(180miles). Best car buying experience ever. From Shaun Staley in sales to Kyle in finance some of the nicest and most helpful people i have ever met. If everybody in Miamsburg Ohio is that nice we should all move there.
great service
by 12/05/2017on
called about a rav4 i was interested in, Jeff Gates was my salesperson e-mailed me back within 10 minutes with a price and answered all my questions,test drove the vehicle,Jeff also showed me how to use some of the features on vehicle,i feel i got a fair price and honest answers which did not happen at other dealerships i had been to recently,also financed my vehicle there which was quick and painless.will recommend and use this dealership in the future ,
New Car Purchase
by 11/25/2017on
I am a diehard, loyal Toyota owner, buying my first in 1972. I have always owned and driven a Toyota since then. This was my first experience with Walker Auto Group. It was a very positive experience. I loved working with my salesperson, Rose Dillon-Wilson. She was so knowledgeable and always available. I bought a RAV4 and love it. My last three cars have been Camrys so I did have lots of questions. Rose is the best. My experience with everyone was so positive and very professional. Highly recommend this dealership. Jan C. Dayton, OH
Best experience ever
by 11/01/2017on
Ron Williamson helped me with my car purchase. He was very helpful and knowledgeable. He knew my price range and I felt jmhe was very genuine. Very pleasant experience.
The Sales Process Was Great
by 10/23/2017on
I recently purchased a Toyota RAV4 and the car buying experience was great. My sales representative was Tony Patitu and he was primarily the one who made the experience a great one. He was very low pressure and he worked with me to obtain the car I wanted as it was not on the lot. He sat with me in the car to show me how to use all of the features of the car and offered to help in any way that he could after the purchase. Everyone in the dealership smiled when then saw or met with me. I live in Cincinnati and received an offer to purchase the car for the same price there, but instead decided to come back to Dayton because of the service.
My sales person
by 10/08/2017on
I personally ask for Rose as my sales person as I has received a recommendation from a fried. That recommendation could have no been more accurate. I had seen Rose for many years will purchasing vehicles from Walker and contacted her about a vehicle I wanted to purchase. Rose directed me what to do online to save time when I came into the dealership. I came in and talked to Rose and she had my car ready to go and got me in to see the business person with no problems. I will use Rose now when I come into the dealership as she was awesome to work with and did not pressure me to purchase anything but what I had already talked with her about.
Thank You Ron Williamson
by 07/23/2017on
I would like to personally thank Walker Toyota of Dayton and especially the salesman who assisted me in purchasing my vehicle, Ron Williamson. This was my first time buying a new car and Ron was extremely thorough and helpful. He explained clearly, without any sort of undue pressure, what my best options were. I was interested in the Prius, though I was undecided on which one I should purchase. With Ron's help, I was able to find the Prius that fit not only my budget but my economic and aesthetic preferences as well. Not only would I highly recommend Walker Toyota of Dayton to anyone who was looking to buy a new or used car, but I would specifically inform them to ask for Ron Williamson to help them find what's right for them. Once again, thank you Ron for making my first car purchase an easy, honest, and speedy affair.
Their word means nothing!
by 04/18/2017on
Get EVERYTHING in writing! If someone offers something at an attractive cost, whether up front on the vehicle or that they can add it on at the dealership, get it in writing right then. Once they get you to the finance office all bets are off. If they decide to rectify the situation by sending a check to you, don't count on it. We have had nothing more than the run around and no check. After 3 months I am still waiting for my check and 3 weeks have gone by since I was promised a return phone call about my money. It is really sad honestly because I was working with a small dealership for decades and after its closing I thought I found a good replacement 80 minutes from my house. Not so...
TURNED FIRST TIME CAR BUYING INTO NIGHTMARE
by 04/28/2016on
Took son to see if he would qualify for car loan. We explained to the salesman that he had no credit background and wondered if he could get a loan or if he would need to wait to get a car loan. The salesman, Tom, came back and said he was approved for a loan by Toyota. We were surprised. My son paid a down payment and provided all the documents they needed. He ecen called his insurance agent and put insurance on the Corolla before signing all the oaperwork and receiving the keys to the car. He was ecstatic and so proud of the car. Three days later Tom called and told him to return the car because his loan was not approved. Evidently it is standard practice to tell you you have been approved before you actually have. Our whole reason for the visit to the dealership was to find out if he could qualify. He would have been fine if they had told him no from gg e start, but he was crushed that they told him yes a b d then made him return the car. When we went back to dealership to return the car, we were met by the rudest used car sales mana f er ever. Eddie Herald ll has no business dealing with the public. He is rude, insulting and antagonistic. He wanted a shouting match from the time we walked in. We told him they never should gave told us that he was approved for a loan if he hadnt been. He said they do it all the time and they did nothing wrong. Then he threw the blame at my son and said he was just mad because he couldn't get a loan and he shouldnt be looking for a car without credit. Why didnt someone say that when we first asked? Eddie was yelling and we were yelling and I could not believe his professionalism. Bottom line is that this was and still is a nightmare for my son.although we have only had toyotas for the last 15 years, my son has decided that when he does buy a car it will be a Honda. Never another Toyota. Do not give Walker Toyota a second of your time. They are the most unprofessional [non-permissible content removed]. And they will lie through theur teeth.
2014 Corolla S lease
by 06/24/2014on
Jeff G patiently answered our questions and made helpful suggestions. We did not feel like he was pushy. We are older and have had many car buying experiences in the past. This was easily the best experience buying a car we have had.
Service visit June 19 2014
by 06/20/2014on
This time the air pressure in my spare tire was actually checked, instead of being overlooked as in previous service visits. The spare tire was nearly flat.
45,000 mile scheduled maintenance was a very positive experience
by 06/18/2014on
First of all I liked that Walker Toyota would send me reminders that it was time for me to bring my Corolla in for maintenance. I was able to get in right away. When I arrived, a gentleman was there to greet me and walked me in to the office where I was updated on what needed to be done to my car at 45,000 miles. I never felt pressured to do more. I was then guided to the waiting room where there was cold water in the fridge, hot coffee in the coffee maker and a place where I could sit and read. I haven't had an opportunity to sit and read a book uninterrupted in months!!! They had said my car would be ready by 10:00am and it was!! I had earned reward points and because of this they were able to reduce the amount I paid. They thoroughly explained what they did to my car and reminded me when I would need to bring my car in again for its next scheduled maintenance. I even got a free car wash. Everyone was so friendly and efficient that it made the 30 minute drive well worth it!!
Reliable and customer focused
by 06/15/2014on
From the accommodating schedulers, to the friendly courtesy van driver to the ALWAYS exceptional MJ and his ability to make you feel like he is sincerely fair and customer-focused, this is just a super service experience. For the last 5 years, in fact, it has been solid.
Delightful, competent, knowledgeable
by 05/10/2014on
Everyone is extremely knowledgeable, pleasant, and friendly, and I trust that my car will cared for properly and in a timely manner. I always ask if my sales person, Issac, is working that day, as I have had my last 2 or 3 leases with him. He makes a point of greeting me and is/has been more than accommodating. I truly enjoy chatting with him.
General Maintenance per Toyota's Recommendation s
by 05/06/2014on
Dawn B, my service advisor, took care of all my service needs promptly and gave me cost and time for completion that was right on. She also asked me if was satisfied and if I would like to schedule another service call. She always does an excellent job. Keep up the good work Dawn.
