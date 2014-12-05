5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I highly recommend Rick Rousch Honda and especially Tim Smith. My sales experience was with Tim; he did a wonderful job. Upon sitting down to finalize the deal, I saw that he won the 2009 Salesperson of the Year, which he definitely deserves. The price was very competitive, he was very friendly, and always returned my calls immediately when I was in the shopping process. He was professional, but not pushy. The car was pulled out and ready for a test drive as soon as we pulled into the lot, and he let us take as much time as we wanted. The whole process went very smoothly. When we signed the papers in one of the offices, a wonderful lady named Linda patiently answered all of our questions. I would definitely buy from them again, and highly recommend the dealership, and specifically the sales and administrative people who worked with us, Tim Smith and Linda. Read more