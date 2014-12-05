Customer Reviews of Rick Roush Honda
A Great Deal and Friendly Staff
by 05/12/2014on
I was well pleased with our deal from Rick Roush Honda. I have been a customer of Rick Roush ever since this dealer took over from Chesron Honda. Our sales persons were terrific. I can truthfully say this my best new car buying experience. I will continue to have my new Odyysey serviced here. Again I thank Tyler R and his partner for making this buying experience pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I definitely recommend
by 05/05/2010on
I highly recommend Rick Rousch Honda and especially Tim Smith. My sales experience was with Tim; he did a wonderful job. Upon sitting down to finalize the deal, I saw that he won the 2009 Salesperson of the Year, which he definitely deserves. The price was very competitive, he was very friendly, and always returned my calls immediately when I was in the shopping process. He was professional, but not pushy. The car was pulled out and ready for a test drive as soon as we pulled into the lot, and he let us take as much time as we wanted. The whole process went very smoothly. When we signed the papers in one of the offices, a wonderful lady named Linda patiently answered all of our questions. I would definitely buy from them again, and highly recommend the dealership, and specifically the sales and administrative people who worked with us, Tim Smith and Linda.
Unbeatable price and service
by 09/04/2009on
AVOID [another dealership], Travel 15 miles south to Rick Rouche Honda and meet real nice sales people. Had a horrible experience with [another dealership] and extreme opposite with Chester Warren at Rick Roush Honda the following day. Better price (by at least $1000) and smooth transaction with no lies and excellent customer care. Fast transaction, and more improtantly NO LIES (unlike [another dealership] up the road where they will call you names if you don't like their expensive deals, and their "match or better" program which is the BIGGEST LIE ..once you are through the doors they will say anything and once you sign.. their true colors will show..) DO your self a favor.. travel the extra 15miles South of Cleveland before you buy your next honda