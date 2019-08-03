2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My husband and I were shopping for a vehicle. We went to Ken Ganley in Medina twice. The first time we were just looking and the salesperson Nick was great. He was very helpful and knowledgable. My husband was then contacted by the interent person at the dealership who set us up another appointment with Nick to narrow our search and talk numbers. However, when we got to the dealership which by the way is 45 minutes away from us, we were told Nick wasn't there due to a family matter. That is fine...life happens, but no one called us to reschedule they just let us show up there. We were handed over to another salesperson Rose. She was very rude! She put us in the vehicle we wanted to test drive and there wasn't much gas left in it...she processed to tell us she couldn't go with us on the test drive and if we needed more gas we could put it in and she would get us on the way back. Well we didn't test drive the vehilce very far because we didn't want to put gas in it. When we got back she rushed us out of the vehicle we told her we like the model but just not that one. She was unwilling to work with us and told us that was all they had (even though we were told before that they could look at any one of their 23 stores) and she took the keys and left us standing in the parking lot next to vehicle. My husband and I stood there for a moment then looked in disbelief at each other because we couldn't believe what just happened. We will never shop at Ken Ganley again!!! Horrible place and very unwelcoming!!!! Read more