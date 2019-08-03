Happy Nissan owners
by 03/08/2019on
Once again, Rose came through, helping us find the perfect replacement vehicle after my accident. We needed a car fast and were not disappointed. Careful attention to all the details made the experience very pleasant. Tony’s help and advice on the financing end was much appreciated. This is our second purchase from this dealership and our third Nissan. We are very satisfied.
Purchased Certified Murano
by 01/17/2019on
I worked with DJ Finkbeiner who made the process fast and easy. We had gone to a few other dealers who made us do long test drives and sit down for a lengthy back and forth about the payments. DJ listen to our goals of what vehicle we wanted at the budget we had set. he was able to find the right car and secure everything from the test drive to signing in less than an hour. I highly recommend DJ
2015 bmw 328i x drive
by 12/27/2018on
drove out to Ganley Nissan twice to buy a bmw and found out that at the end the sales staff wanted to give me a 8% loan on the vehicle. I told them this wasn't good and I knew I had good credit but they said it was the best they could do. drove back home went to Elyria ford and got the same loan on a used low mileage vehicle with a engine and power train warranty at no charge. Ganley never even mentioned or had this on there certified vehicles. found out I have a 830 score and ford gave me the lowest rate in the country 4.99 ! I drove my new 20k mile ford escape 2.0 with twin turbo home and could be more pleased with the staff at Elyria ford unlike the fool I was at Ganley. what a waste of my time and fuel . maybe one day someone in charge at Ganley will see its customers first not there bottom line just my opinion ! jeff
Misleading sales
by 11/23/2018on
I have been looking for a 2016 Nissan Rogue for a while, I found one this morning online, I call Ken Ganley nIssan, I was ask for a salesman, the forwarded me to a lady name Judy, I explained what car I was looking for she said it was available and I told her I was prequalified through my credit union I would be there to buy it in one hour. I callled my wife at home, I was at work. She drove 45mins to Medina and we went to the dealership. When we got there I met a man named Dj, he went and got Judy, she said that Dj would be taking care of us. He went on the say that the car was sold on Wednesday and not available, but he could sell us another one. I was really upset that I was clear when I said which car I was coming to buy. All this dealership wanted is to bring me in the door and try to sell me something else. After I found out that the cat was not available I left.
The Customer Service that is trully missing the "customer" part.
by 08/02/2018on
The Service Manager told me the other day that the one thing he learned over the years working at the Ken Galley's dealership is that "customer is not always right" and asked me to leave dealership... The tires ran bold at about 32-35K miles thought they are warranted up to 60K, car has extended warranty up to 60K. Instead of take care of it and work with the warrantors he gave me the run-around and told me either pay here or get out of my dealership?! I understand that Nissan doesn't make tires as well as HUNDREDS of other parts, but you replace the light bulbs and other under the warranty and other parts and not sending the customer to deal with the light bulb manufacturer?! Why tires are any different? I did not buy tires separately from the car, I got the car WITH the tires ON it from Ken Ganley dealership, why should I address tires warranty with tires manufacturer? Take care of the customer and deal with the failed tires warranty the same way you deal with any other warranty! Instead the very arrogant manager has chosen to tell the customer to leave the premises! Way to go mister Service Manager! P.S. He kept referring me to Goodyear for some reason over and over thought I told him my tires are Hankook, he must have had some "beef" with Goodyear in the past I guess?! Very rood very and unprofessional! Potential customers be aware!
Best Experience Ever!!!
by 07/30/2018on
We had a flawless and seamless experience with everyone involved with the purchase of our new used vehicle, Nissan Rogue Select. Our credit was very poor and they all went above and beyond the call of duty to make sure we were able to get the vehicle we wanted and needed and still got a good rate for the financing with Ally Bank. We couldn't be happier with how the experience went. From Antoine to DJ and Guy and Megan and all the people behind the scenes that helped us, they are the best! I'd suggest Ken Ganley Nissan to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle bad or good credit because if they can help us....they can help anyone!!!! KUDOS TO ONE AND ALL!!!!
Thank you DJ Finkbeiner
by 06/05/2018on
I worked with DJ Finkbeiner and he was able to help me get into the car that I wanted, as well as finding the right car that fit my budget. Thanks a ton DJ! I love the ride so far.
Sales .Associate
by 05/02/2018on
Have been dealing with Rose for many years now. Very thoughtful and involved with her clients. Always has your best interest at hand when leasing or purchasing a car. Have brought both of my boys to see Rose, about vehicles for them.
SCOTT JOHNSON
by 08/16/2017on
Had a great experience buying a used van. Scott was very friendly, knowledgeable, and helpful!
Scott Johnson
by 08/15/2017on
I stopped in to tie up a few final pieces of the purchase of my new vehicle and Scott stepped up, assisting in a variety of ways to make my experience pleasant and seamless. I also worked with Nick, Frank, and Rob during my purchasing process and each one of them was pleasant and resulted in an overall positive experience. Thanks for the help, Ken Ganley Nissan!
Scott Johnson
by 08/01/2017on
Scott Johnson is an asset to your company. He went overboard to help me in my time of need. I was locked out of my car and contacted your place of business as I get my car serviced at your site routinely. He took his time helping me locate my valet key on my key chain which I had no idea even existed. Without his assistance I would not have been able to have my car "jumped" and would have been stranded in Cleveland. I've told my friends and family about him. When its time for me to purchase my new Nissan I will look for him to assist me as I know he will have my best interest at heart. Thanks again
Scott Johnson
by 07/18/2017on
My experience at Ganley went very smoothly, a lot of it was due to a nice gentleman named Scott Johnson. He was very professional and extremely helpful. I have already given his name to several family and friends, and I will be back when I'm ready to get a new vehicle. Roberta Chance
Happy With The Staff and Service
by 11/16/2013on
Thanks so much to everyone. The staff and service was very kind and personable. I said that the service was not done on time , BUT we were given a car to drive and actually it was the people who put on running boards that did not have car done on time.. So far Joe and I are enjoying the new 12 passenger van. I also thank you for finding and keeping Joe's tools he left in the Explorer we traded. Thanks Again To All Happy Thanksgiving!!!! An a Blessed One!!
Ty is a gift
by 11/15/2013on
I got a flat tire at 6:30 p.m. in the dark, country roads of Hinckley. While waiting for AAA to send a tow, I called everywhere trying to find someone open to repair my flat at 7:30 p.m. Nothing. Then, I remembered an email I received that Ganley extended service hours. I called. Ty said his tech would be there until 8. If I could get there before 8, they would take care of me. I arrived at 7:30 and left at 8:10. My repair was $20 plus taxes. Then, it ended up being free because I had $25 of rewards points. While fixing my tire, they made me aware my lower bearing arms were bad when I just had them replaced months ago at a neighborhood shop in Brunswick for $1,500. So, I called them the next day and will have it fixed while under warranty. He was kind and never made me feel like an inconvenience. I had a great day because I felt taken care of and safe. I was able to get to work in the morning. Thank you, Ty!
service review
by 11/07/2013on
My car died on Interstate 71. Your service dept. had my car repaired that day. Tigh S. contacted me and informed me of what needed repair and the cost.He was very helpful. Thanks for a great job!
Great leasing experience with salesperson Rose
by 03/13/2013on
I leased 2013 Altima March 12, my third consecutive Nissan, from Ken Ganley Nissan. My salesperson Rose is one of the best and most helpful in the business and called me this week to advise me of some very significant leasing incentives from Nissan and enhanced by Ken Ganley's. I formerly dealt with Tri-City Nissan of Tallmadge which was bought out by Marhofer's and didn't retain the excellent sales staff from Tri-City. Even though there are two other Nissan dealers closer than me than Medina, Ganley's seemed superior to the others. Rose is a superior sales person because she is so thoroughly knowledgeable about the autos AND the financing possibilities. She presents information throughly and understandably.
great
by 03/12/2013on
I was very pleased with my experience, everyone was very professional and helpful.
Excellant
by 03/08/2013on
The entire purchase experience was great. Rose knew her product and had me in and out as quickly as possible. Would buy there again. I have bought several cars in my life and this was the best experience.
2012 Nissan Altima Purchase
by 03/01/2013on
Everyone was very courteous and helpful at Ken Ganley Nissan.
Horrible Experiance
by 02/25/2013on
My husband and I were shopping for a vehicle. We went to Ken Ganley in Medina twice. The first time we were just looking and the salesperson Nick was great. He was very helpful and knowledgable. My husband was then contacted by the interent person at the dealership who set us up another appointment with Nick to narrow our search and talk numbers. However, when we got to the dealership which by the way is 45 minutes away from us, we were told Nick wasn't there due to a family matter. That is fine...life happens, but no one called us to reschedule they just let us show up there. We were handed over to another salesperson Rose. She was very rude! She put us in the vehicle we wanted to test drive and there wasn't much gas left in it...she processed to tell us she couldn't go with us on the test drive and if we needed more gas we could put it in and she would get us on the way back. Well we didn't test drive the vehilce very far because we didn't want to put gas in it. When we got back she rushed us out of the vehicle we told her we like the model but just not that one. She was unwilling to work with us and told us that was all they had (even though we were told before that they could look at any one of their 23 stores) and she took the keys and left us standing in the parking lot next to vehicle. My husband and I stood there for a moment then looked in disbelief at each other because we couldn't believe what just happened. We will never shop at Ken Ganley again!!! Horrible place and very unwelcoming!!!!
Rude and Inappropriate
by 10/17/2012on
I am a young adult and I was treated like a child by Alex K. He did not answer my questions, did not respond to my questions about the car and was pushy.I asked him questions about mechanical issues with the car and I was brushed off and told that it went through a inspection. He wanted me to buy the car right away. He seemed very nice and friendly at first, however that changed.I told him from the get go my max price and he was loud and upset when I wasnt able to go higher. He said that it didn't make a difference what the price of the car was as long as the monthly payment was the same. He shouted across the show room floor, and made a scene as he rushed me out the door. I would not recommend going to this dealership if you are not ready to walk out of the door with a car that day. The prices were reasonable and the car was in great shape and they were fixing one issue that was with it. But the treatment I received seemed like a salesmen tactic and it was just plain rude.