Dave Kehl Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Dave Kehl Chevrolet
Thanks
by 12/10/2019on
Great experience. Anna was a pleasure to meet and work with. Drove an hour and a half and it was well worth it. Bought a beautiful 2018 Silverado, couldn't be happier. Diane and I are completely satisfied. Thanks Anna and Dave Kehl Chevrolet!!!
Very disappointed....
by 10/12/2019on
I had a found one of their cars listed online and was excited to go and see it. I called Monday morning and spoke with the salesman to make sure the car was still available before I made a 50 minute trip to the dealership and was assured by him that the vehicle was still available. Upon arriving to the dealership, the salesman had a hard time in his attempt to find the keys, only to let me know that the vehicle was sold just before I had arrived. It was hard to believe the vehicle would have been sold in that short of time period. Later that evening a friend saw the same posting and inquired about the vehicle only to be told by the receptionist the car was sold by the very same salesman over the weekend. Unsure if he lied to get me to the dealership or confused about his inventory? Either way his business practices are very poor. No sale here..... and the one star is to generous
2014 Chevy Silverado Duramax LTZ
by 09/16/2019on
Great small town dealership with no going back and forth to used car manager on pricing. Dave gave me a great offer on my trade and I walked out with a GM certified truck. Dave has made a customer for life. Thanks
outstanding sales and service
by 05/05/2019on
have bought 2 suv and 1 car in the past 3 years .dave the owner did all my sales deals-all done in less than 1 hour.fair price on trade-in and new and used car sales also.dave sets a fair price.time is not wasted.outstanding buying exper.paul head of service dept.make sure it is done right.cares about his customers.this is a 5 star dealership.jon b
Smooth transaction
by 01/27/2019on
We worked with Andy today to purchase a truck. What a smooth, quick transaction. It was great to get in and out in a short amount of time with the truck we love!
Great Truck Buying Experience
by 11/29/2016on
I recently purchased a 2016 Chevy Silverado from Dave Kehl Chevrolet and I couldn't have asked for a better truck buying experience. Anna was wonderful to work with and I love my truck!
purchase of 2014 Silverado
by 11/01/2016on
Dave Kehl makes it so easy and no hassles to purchase a vehicle. Anna Kehl is awesome to work with.
Dishonest greedy owner
by 06/16/2016on
Salesman Promises to make repairs on a car we just purchased but owner refuses. Greedy money hungry owner that doesn't care if his customers are happy just wants the sale.
2003 Chevy Silverado was a lemon nothing was reasonable to repair
by 02/21/2016on
Well was a nice service to get approved bought a used 2003 Chevy Silverado 126k miles but truck has been a disaster sure typical mantience no big deal bought the truck with a scared rotor and no pad left on the rear no big deal replaced the rotor calipher and pad day later leaf spring shackle breaks no big deal replaced in matter of an hour then the horn quits working service air bag light then best of all driving home today from getting supply's before the roads got bad on my way home the transfer case blows apart was not in 4wd sucks seems like you shouldn't buy used truck from here haven't owned it for 30 days yet sour apple to shallow a lot of friends recommend to go here so I did so back in the shop it goes this was my first purchase from a dealership sucks to see buy as is needless to say I'll make sure all the fluids are topped off as I checked the front diff rear diff they were near bone dry on fluid problay why transfer case blew apart think that needs to be first priority when it comes to here sincerely not one happy customer Update they offered to fix it with me paying for half repair cost I highly recommend not buying a used car from here after getting referred took 4 days to get an answer paid 8200 for a 4000$ truck as is or not 20 days of the lot he offered to fix haven't even made a payment yet deff a lemon I've done put 2 payments worth of money into it
2500hd
by 11/18/2015on
I purchased a 2500 HD Silverado I work with salesman Andy Cox I told him what I wanted I found it made it really easy and simple and was very knowledgeable it was a great experience I will come back and buy more vehicles from Dave kehl because of this.
Silverado Purchase
by 10/14/2015on
I appreciate the no pressure approach, the good deal, and good price given for my trade-in. Follow-up calls keeping me in the loop as to when the vehcle would be available could have been better.
Different Approach
by 10/11/2015on
At first I thought someone should come out to greet us and ask if we needed help, but actually I'm glad they didn't because there was no pressure. We were able to talk among ourselves my husband and I, and gather our thoughts before actually talking to someone. I liked that. We able to go into the sales rep and let them know what we wanted. And we got it!!!!!!
Different Approach
by 10/11/2015on
Dave Kehl Chevrolet
by 09/23/2015on
I was very pleased with the "no pressure" sales as well as the "no haggle" pricing. No matter how many customers were waiting behind me Anna was very patient and willing to answer any questions I had. She did not rush through the process at all.
What a good day at Dave Kehls.
by 08/21/2015on
We felt good about the purchase No high-pressure sales, No guilt trips, and this is our second car and truck purchase. Dave and Anna done fantastic We walked away feeling GOOD about the purchase. and thats the biggest factor that we look at.Thank You So Much the Terrys.
WOW-What AN EXPERIENCE
by 06/06/2015on
No high pressure car salesperson, Deal with owner just a very easy quick sales experience. Large selection.Reasonable car prices and trade-in value.First time in 68.years of car buying.WOW WHAT AN EXPERIENCE.
GREAT SERVICE!!!
by 03/19/2015on
My experience through Dave Kehl Chevrolet was out standing! My father and I drove 8.5 hours to buy a vehicle through them. We weren't going to look at the vehicle till Thursday since we got to town so late. We drove by the dealership to get an idea where it was and saw the owner was still at work after business hours. We walked in and asked to see the vehicle and they happily brought it out front for us. We took a quick test drive and loved it. Asked if we could just seal the deal that night and we started signing paperwork. Everyone was very friendly and I definitely recommend their dealership to anyone in the market buying a vehicle! Thank you for making my experience worth every minute of our drive!
Certified Cruze
by 03/15/2015on
They had a very good selection of the type of vehicle we were looking for. They treated us very well and we got our car deal done quickly. Rick was very helpful.
Thank you,
by 10/13/2014on
from the time we walked in we were treated like family. The receptionist was friendly, smiling, offered to help. Dave could not have been more professional. We talked, we told him what we wanted and liked his suggestions. I liked the car and the rest is history--we bought, came home and VERY satisfied.
Great Experience throughout the many years.
by 09/29/2014on
My wife and I have been dealing with this dealership for over 30-years between the two of us and have never had an unpleasant experience. We will continue to purchase our new vehicles with Dave Kehl Chevrolet. See you next year...
DO NOT Buy from Here
by 09/24/2014on
What ever you due, Do NOT buy a vehicle here. Our transmission went out 12 days after purchase. The owners told us it was not their problem. Over a hour away and didn't care that it won't run. This is the first and last time I ever buy from a dealership. Family of 6 needed a reliable vehicle that needs 2000 to 3000 worth of work to the transmission, now sits in the driveway with 30 day tags on it that can't be driven. Thanks for taking advantage of us Dave Kehl Chevrolet and how you took advantage of our family.