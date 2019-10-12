sales Rating

Well was a nice service to get approved bought a used 2003 Chevy Silverado 126k miles but truck has been a disaster sure typical mantience no big deal bought the truck with a scared rotor and no pad left on the rear no big deal replaced the rotor calipher and pad day later leaf spring shackle breaks no big deal replaced in matter of an hour then the horn quits working service air bag light then best of all driving home today from getting supply's before the roads got bad on my way home the transfer case blows apart was not in 4wd sucks seems like you shouldn't buy used truck from here haven't owned it for 30 days yet sour apple to shallow a lot of friends recommend to go here so I did so back in the shop it goes this was my first purchase from a dealership sucks to see buy as is needless to say I'll make sure all the fluids are topped off as I checked the front diff rear diff they were near bone dry on fluid problay why transfer case blew apart think that needs to be first priority when it comes to here sincerely not one happy customer Update they offered to fix it with me paying for half repair cost I highly recommend not buying a used car from here after getting referred took 4 days to get an answer paid 8200 for a 4000$ truck as is or not 20 days of the lot he offered to fix haven't even made a payment yet deff a lemon I've done put 2 payments worth of money into it Read more