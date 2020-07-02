Customer Reviews of Jim White Honda
First Car!
by 02/07/2020on
I had such an easy experience purchasing my first vehicle!
Excellent Customer Care and Service!
by 02/07/2020on
We’ve always been so pleased with the quality of care we receive at Jim White in Maumee. They make us feel listened to and make sure we drive away with the best deals. We have had the opportunity to have Bon White, Chris Gomez and Larry Light over the course of our visits and have never been disappointed. We would absolutely recommend checking them out for car sales/leases, as well as service too.
Crooked Pete
by 01/30/2019on
A year ago I bought my Civic from Jim White Honda. The salesman who sold me the car, Pete, seemed like a great guy and really stressed how they, at Jim White, always make an effort to take care of the customer beyond the sale. Well after driving my car for a year, I brought it in for some maintenance. Among other things, I was told that my battery needed replaced. I should not have to replace the battery after one year of owing the car, so I brought this up to Pete. All his beyond the sale mumbo jumbo went out the window and was replaced with a sarcasm that sounded like it could have came out the mouth of a teenage girl. I always find it a bit irritating when a grown man uses "lol" in a text message, but when a grown man says "lol" in a conversation with another man about his car, I find this infuriating . In short, Jim White Honda and Pete showed themselves to be dishonest.
Sales
by 08/27/2015on
I bought a new HR-V and it was my 4th new Honda. I loved the experience and will be back in 3 years to see Bob again! very professional.
Bitter Experience
by 12/30/2014on
I bought a used car in 2012. I wanted to buy new car in December 2014. I got a lower quote from another dealer which Jim White said they will match. But when I went to pick the car, they said that the color I wanted was just sold out. This is how they treat existing customers. Not trustworthy people.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bob's the Best for New Car Sales
by 06/22/2013on
Ten years ago I bought my first Honda Accord from Bob W. at Jim White Honda and I had a great experience. As a single mother and first time new car buyer, I was naive and had felt quite vulnerable. I had studied Edmunds.com and used their forum to choose the car I wanted. Then Bob made the time and took the effort to walk me through every step of the purchase process. I'm married now and our children are grown, but when it came time to buy a new car, I knew I wanted to return to Bob. Last week my husband and I bought a 2013 Honda Accord LX and there was Bob. We found him to be as trustworthy and reliable as ever. And again he made the time and took the effort to ensure that we were confident about having a great deal from him. When we picked up the car he made sure we were comfortable with it and knew how to use all of the features. This new car purchase was an excellent choice and Bob White made all the difference in our buying experience. Thanks, Bob!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 12/12/2011on
I was not in a hurry to purchase a car, but happened to find the perfect vehicle for me at Jim White Honda. Eric and the rest of the staff were extremely friendly and helpful as they guided me through the process. I never felt any pressure just satisfaction knowing that I was buying a quality car from a reliable dealer. I highly recommend this dealership as they are professional and competitively priced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 12/03/2011on
Staff was very nice and friendly. Eric was very helpful and took the time to answer all my questions and helped me a get a great deal! Very satisfied with my experience there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience ever!
by 03/14/2011on
I recently purchased a new Accord through Jim White Honda. The entire staff was friendly and helpful, especially my salesman Ben. They treated me with respect and made me very comfortable. I highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking to buy a new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car Dealership with Great Customer Service
by 01/28/2011on
We have leased our 2011 Honda Pilot SUV from Jim White Honda Maumee and had a very positive experience working with Mike Furgason. We were not highly pressured in any way and ended up with a really SUV that fit perfect into our budget . We were able to agree upon a deal with very little "back and forth". They were also very reasonable with our car trade in. We would highly recommend this dealership to everyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
A Typical Car Dealer
by 08/30/2010on
I've purchased or leased four cars from JWH over the past 7 years, and I can't say you get a great deal or a raw deal there because they will always try to maximize their benefit when first proposing a deal - same with every other car dealer with whom I've ever dealt. If you hate their proposal and counter with your own, they will consider it carefully, and will usually give you their bottom line with the next come-back proposal, so they do allow for a bit of negotiating room. With all that unpleasantness out of the way, the salespeople are very friendly and helpful in getting all the paper work and car delivery accomplished.
Dishonest Sales Practice
by 04/08/2010on
After e-mail negotiations and an offer to cover the remainder of my Honda Accord lease payments if a car was purchased, sales person reniged on offer. The whole experience was time consuming and a total waste of time. This sales associate was well aware of our situation and played ignorant when it was brought up at the end of the deal. Our lease is up in three months and we definitely will not be using this dealer to purchase our next Honda.
Not really interesting in selling a car
by 10/30/2009on
Went to look at honda's, been to many dealerships just felt like he wasn't willing to work with me on pricing. Seemed overpriced compaired to the other ones, especially because of the car's condition. Immediately asked about my financing details.
Best Prices, fast on line service.
by 07/26/2008on
I emailed three dealers...Brown didnt respond till it was too late and when they did, they didnt answer my questions, University had too high of a price and not too many units on there lot. Jim White replied to me with in minutes and then unlike the other guys, gave me a price and payment...I also had a trade in. they where the best pricing on new and gave me a fair price on my trade. If your looking for a smooth online transaction Jim White is by far the best! thanks guys
sales experience with the internet sales person
by 06/25/2008on
We put out request for quotes on odyssey EX-L with navi & dvd and the XL. We asked for the total price, monthly payment and due at signing. She gave us the total due and monthly payment. A few more emails she got around to the monthy payment. When we asked for a quote on the EX-L, she got real testy. BT sent me a email saying "honestly between the emails from the two of you, it is getting too confusing. We would need to come in to get all three figures. I explained to her we wanted to get as much done by email as possible. With kids sports and graduations, our life was quite busy. She never did send the 3 things we were asking for. So we went elsewhere. When we leased the old van, they had a great internet rep. Though they tried to claim they couldn't give us the price they quoted us. We ended up getting the price quoted. We were so turned off by her attitude that we purchased elsewhere. Jim White lost our business because of the attitude of the internet rep. If you are in Toledo planning on buying, make sure you check with honda dealer in BG. They were very helpful
Avoid this dealer
by 07/24/2007on
We got a quote from this dealer and went shoping. The manager denyed the price and said the price was only good for two days, blah, blah, blah . But the email has no one-word to say that. The manager gave us a much higer price. My wife then asked him if the price is only good for two days. He said it will good till the end of this month. What a person!