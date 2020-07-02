1.7 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We put out request for quotes on odyssey EX-L with navi & dvd and the XL. We asked for the total price, monthly payment and due at signing. She gave us the total due and monthly payment. A few more emails she got around to the monthy payment. When we asked for a quote on the EX-L, she got real testy. BT sent me a email saying "honestly between the emails from the two of you, it is getting too confusing. We would need to come in to get all three figures. I explained to her we wanted to get as much done by email as possible. With kids sports and graduations, our life was quite busy. She never did send the 3 things we were asking for. So we went elsewhere. When we leased the old van, they had a great internet rep. Though they tried to claim they couldn't give us the price they quoted us. We ended up getting the price quoted. We were so turned off by her attitude that we purchased elsewhere. Jim White lost our business because of the attitude of the internet rep. If you are in Toledo planning on buying, make sure you check with honda dealer in BG. They were very helpful Read more