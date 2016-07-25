5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My experience over the weekend with Waikem Hyundai was nothing short of impressive! This was a very smooth process from beginning to end. I arrived Friday night before they closed. Vaughn West took his time to explain everything to me and stayed after hours for me to test drive a Hyundai. I wanted something safe and reliable with lower payments. He mentioned leasing to me (which I would have never even considered until Waikem explained it all to me). He asked me to come back the next day and he would help me figure out what would work best for me. He really showed that he cared and was eager to help me- he was beyond great! The next day I came back and Bob Mchue helped me pick out my dream car. His knowledge and experience in auto sales was far superior to anyone Ive ever met and there was no pressure from him at all. He explained the whole leasing process to me and I decided it was the smartest decision for me at this time in my life. Bob found a way to make everything work in my favor and I couldnt have asked for much more than that. Not only did I get to leave Waikem Hyundai with a brand new Hyundai Sonata, but I also left with a wonderful experience to take with me. Thank you so much to Vaughn and Bob and also Don Warner who all went above and beyond to make the car buying process an enjoyable experience. I would highly recommend these guys and Waikem Hyundai to anyone looking for an informative, yet relaxed car buying experience. Read more