Waikem Honda
Customer Reviews of Waikem Honda
2016 Pilot
by 04/18/2016on
I stopped at Waikem Honda while in the area, just to get a competitive quote for a new Pilot. Jason Sponseller greeted me and immediately beat the price from my dealer I had bought 3 new cars from. He worked very hard to get me the color and options I wanted, apparently a very popular, hard to find color. The car came in and we are very pleased with it and Jason. Thanks for the great experience.
Lease on 2016 Honda Accord
by 01/23/2016on
I tell you if all sales personnel were like this,buying/ leasing a car just got real easy. Sales guy Dustin Shahan did a fabulous job getting this lease contract wrapped up.. Thanks a million for everything..
2012 Honda civc
by 08/27/2012on
This is my second vehicle purchase from Waikem in the past five months. They were great once again. Jason Sponseller helped me pick out another wonderful vehicle for my family that fits all of our needs. Darren Sponseller made me a deal I could not turn down on my new 2012 Honda civic. Paul brown the finance manager was very swift with my paper work. Fastest car purchase ever. Had me driving my new car down the road in less than 2 hours. Thanks again Waikem Honda for the great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2012 cr-v
by 01/13/2012on
I was recently in the market for a new vehicle and did not know exactly which way to go. I had narrowed it down to the cr-v or the ford edge. I did a lot of research before I came to the store and wanted to get a knowledgeable sales person. Upon getting to Waikem I met Will Clark. He was very personable and a good listener. He told me every thing I needed to know and even told me he could show me the ford edge. We test drove both vehicles and compared them side by side. Ultimately after long debating I chose to get the honda. I am glad I did. I know that I made the right decision and very pleased with the whole process at Waikem. I have already told all my friends and family about my great experience. Thanks for the awesome new ride and thanks Will Clark for being so patient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experiences at Waikem Honda
by 01/11/2012on
I purchased a 2011 Pilot in August and had a great experience so my husband went back and purchased a 2011 CR-V 4 days ago. On both visits, we worked with William Clark who was very friendly and we felt we could trust. We were treated very fairly and felt like we got great deals both visits. We will definitely be back in the future!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great salesman Will Clark!
by 01/11/2012on
I purchased a 2011 CR-V this week following a great experience buying my wife's Pilot over the summer. On both occasions, we worked with Will Clark who is a very friendly and trustworthy sales representative. We found great deals on both visits and will definitely be recommending Waikem Honda and Will Clark to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you Waikem honda
by 01/09/2012on
My experience at Waikem Honda was great. They treated my like family. Jason Sponseller took the time and answered all of my questions that I had about the vehicle I was looking to purchase. Darren Sponseller made me great deal that I could not turn down and Dan klaes took the time to go over any questions that I had when it came to my paper work. I would highly recommend Waikem Honda to my family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
RUN, don't walk away from Waikem Honda!
by 01/24/2009on
I was working with the salesman (Gary Grant) to negotiate the final price on a lease for a 2009 Honda Pilot and we had agreed to a price over the phone. When we went in to the dealership, we filled out credit applications. After that, the finance manager, Rick Page came to me and told me that there "was a misunderstanding and that the price we were quoted was a misunderstanding. That the price we were quoted did not include sales tax." In fact, the sales rep admitted that the price he quoted me did, in fact, include tax. The price of the vehicle went up over $1,200.00 over the term of the lease. Following this, Rick Page insisted that we provide him a copy of our credit applications after he had lied to us and told us that he did not check our credit score, when, in fact, he did. I do not like to be baited and switched and will never conduct business with this dealer again.
Sales
by 03/21/2008on
Good dealership. I live 2 hours away from Canton; and they gave me the best price. First Honda I have owned; and they were helpful before, during, and after the purchase. I'm 67 so: I've been to many dealerships in my lifetime, and bought many vehicles; and they are simply put: "the best". I do my own finance, so I don't know about their financing.
Sales Dept
by 08/03/2007on
Great experience this is my 5th car purchased from waikem honda.The sales staff is very knowledgable about the products,the environment was very friendly,everyone was very honest and upfront .The management staff was awesome they offered me a great deal and i got to meet everyone involved upfront so i knew who i was dealing with and we actually had alot of fun it was painless.The finance dept really gave me great options to choose from that would fit my budget which was very important to me being a single mother with one income.I would recommend waikem honda to everyone and i will always do my car buying there.