1.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was working with the salesman (Gary Grant) to negotiate the final price on a lease for a 2009 Honda Pilot and we had agreed to a price over the phone. When we went in to the dealership, we filled out credit applications. After that, the finance manager, Rick Page came to me and told me that there "was a misunderstanding and that the price we were quoted was a misunderstanding. That the price we were quoted did not include sales tax." In fact, the sales rep admitted that the price he quoted me did, in fact, include tax. The price of the vehicle went up over $1,200.00 over the term of the lease. Following this, Rick Page insisted that we provide him a copy of our credit applications after he had lied to us and told us that he did not check our credit score, when, in fact, he did. I do not like to be baited and switched and will never conduct business with this dealer again. Read more