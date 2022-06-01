5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I have not had any service work done by Progressive Chevrolet for several years. My appointment was set up with Fred Keller, Service Rep. First thing he did was to register the car and he told me I was still in their system. I was happy to hear that. I approached him with a list of service items I needed done on my wife's 1999 Corvette. Together we went over what I wanted done because I was working on a limited budget and I needed to keep costs down. Fred was very professional and courteous and assured me that the technicians that would be working on the car were very knowledgeable about Corvettes and I will be pleased with the end result. The car was returned to me on the day as promised and the work came in under budget with the highest ticket item being the tires. I was very pleased to say the least, especially since everything I wanted done was addressed. My wife came with me to pick up the car and Fred went over everything thoroughly with both of us. My wife drove her Corvette home and told me that she felt an immediate ride quality the was missing before the service work was done. Thank You Fred Keller and Thank You Progressive Chevrolet for a Great Service Experience! Read more