George Waikem Ford

4321 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, OH 44646
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of George Waikem Ford

4 sales Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great until they had my money

by hoser150 on 03/20/2013

Went to dealer after truck was 8 months old with a chunk out of the plastic wheel insert on what I thought was a stainless steel wheel when I bought this truck NEW. They told me it wasn't their problem, buy a new wheel, Waikem never again.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

good times

by mustangman9 on 02/28/2012

we bought a car from Waikem Ford. Our salesman was awesome! Jae was a down to earth good guy. I recomend him to any body who wants a good experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful experience

by jamie_lynne on 02/13/2012

I bought a new ford focus at Waikem Ford with Bob Eseray as my sales person. He was very helpful and answered all my questions. I would buy from Waikem Ford again in the future. I will recommend friends and family to buy at Waikem and to see Bob for their salesperson.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by lisawiese65 on 12/26/2011

Antwaun was the best car salesman i have ever had.Great experience Thank You.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
185 cars in stock
0 new185 used0 certified pre-owned
Subaru Forester
Subaru Forester
0 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
