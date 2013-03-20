George Waikem Ford
Customer Reviews of George Waikem Ford
Great until they had my money
by 03/20/2013on
Went to dealer after truck was 8 months old with a chunk out of the plastic wheel insert on what I thought was a stainless steel wheel when I bought this truck NEW. They told me it wasn't their problem, buy a new wheel, Waikem never again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
good times
by 02/28/2012on
we bought a car from Waikem Ford. Our salesman was awesome! Jae was a down to earth good guy. I recomend him to any body who wants a good experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful experience
by 02/13/2012on
I bought a new ford focus at Waikem Ford with Bob Eseray as my sales person. He was very helpful and answered all my questions. I would buy from Waikem Ford again in the future. I will recommend friends and family to buy at Waikem and to see Bob for their salesperson.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 12/26/2011on
Antwaun was the best car salesman i have ever had.Great experience Thank You.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes