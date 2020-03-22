worst customer service ever
I ordered a new car from [non-permissible content removed] and it took 5 whole months to arrive . Then Wally refused to sell me the car .Terrible customer service with this company . I recommend that you stay away from these people if you want honesty .
Great experience
I saw the off reviews and couldn’t disagree more. The salespeople were nice, no pressure and very attentive to our needs. Sarah and Fran helped me and they were great. Knowledgeable and looked for the best options for us all around. One of the best experiences I have had in a long time.
STAY AWAY
Worst dealer i have ever been to in my life. Words cannot describe the tactics they try to use to scam people out of money. When they get called out on it they say the typical car salesman pitch "what can we do to earn your business". I'm telling you for your own good....don't even waste your time. Drive somewhere else!!!
Unhappy Customer
Our vehicle was in for Body Work/Repair due to an accident. We were told the car would be ready on a certain date & it was ready for pick up, but once we got home we realized not all repairs were complete & it was not properly fixed & aligned & had to be taken to another repair center (in our home town) for an additional 2 weeks to fix what they did not & repair some of what they did do! I would not recommend this dealership for repair/body work...They are not great with communication either.
good review
I called Bernie and told him I needed a battery and he had one on hand. Scheduled an appt. and was done within an hour. Very happy.
Glad you reminded me!
When I bought the car in 2011, I did not want any additional costs to the monthly payments. However I think it was Challace who convinced me to purchase an extended warranty because it barely affected my monthly payment. I begrudgingly agreed. Well, THANK YOU CHALLACE! I brought my car in for service thinking I needed a new clutch but it was much more complicated than that. I was told that I needed a new transmission too BUT it was covered under my extended warranty that I completely forgot I had! They replaced several more things which were covered under warranty as well. I walked out having paid a few hundred dollars but received a few THOUSAND in service and parts! Thank you Fred Keller and the service staff for discovering that. It made all the difference in the world because I would not have been able to afford all of the work otherwise. Sometimes things work out!!!!
Routine maintenance
Polite and smiling greet. The shop was clean. Explained the services I wanted. Afterwards the services were done, the service writer explained what was performed and also recommended other services, but also explained the reasons for those recommendations in easy to understand language.
Stay away from this place like the plague. Told me my credit was not good enough for a new vehicle but would sell me a 10 year old truck at 20,000.00 get the hell out. Oh I needed 5500.00 down. A little disappointed I went up the road to doug chevrolet and got a brand new 6 miles on it 2016 chevy camero v8 fully loaded with no trade and a thousand dollars down. You can't tell me that these [non-permissible content removed] are not ripping people off.
perfect example of why used cars salesmen have a reputation
Cannot speak to their new car sales. However, used car depart is exactly why used car salesmen have a certain reputation. They do not like to disclose details and if they aren't going to give you any more information or want to answer your questions they like to state it's Ohio law. Oh and by no means ask question or you may upset the manger .
Great Service Experience at Progressive Chevrolet
I have not had any service work done by Progressive Chevrolet for several years. My appointment was set up with Fred Keller, Service Rep. First thing he did was to register the car and he told me I was still in their system. I was happy to hear that. I approached him with a list of service items I needed done on my wife's 1999 Corvette. Together we went over what I wanted done because I was working on a limited budget and I needed to keep costs down. Fred was very professional and courteous and assured me that the technicians that would be working on the car were very knowledgeable about Corvettes and I will be pleased with the end result. The car was returned to me on the day as promised and the work came in under budget with the highest ticket item being the tires. I was very pleased to say the least, especially since everything I wanted done was addressed. My wife came with me to pick up the car and Fred went over everything thoroughly with both of us. My wife drove her Corvette home and told me that she felt an immediate ride quality the was missing before the service work was done. Thank You Fred Keller and Thank You Progressive Chevrolet for a Great Service Experience!
malibu
The appointment was for recalls on my 2005 Chevy. All staff were friendly and helpful. Work was done as scheduled. Thank you!
Service at Progressive Chevrolet
Courteous service, explained the car's automoive problems and had it fixed and washed and ready to go in an hour and a half. Great service. Thank You.
2009 Tahoe
As always, Sherry Longwill is a WONDERFUL person to work with. I had no appointment and the car was still taken care of. My only disappointment is with General Motors..I own a 2009 Tahoe. I have religiously had it serviced and have also done the suggested preventative maintenance. I have had the same problem twice now with the PCV valve and no oil pressure. There is documented proof of this problem and GM should stand behind their product. Other than that, I will gladly purchase another vehicle (a tahoe) someday through Progressive.
Great customer service
Jay and Bernie and everyone in the service department do a great job of working with the customer to keep us informed of what our cars need to be safe and running well. They go out of their way to help. This is why I have been a customer for over 25 years and will continue to buy my cars and have them serviced at Progressive.
Buyer Beware
Bought used car for teenage daughter. Was concerned about safety and was told vehicle went thru a thorough safety check. Found out that night headlights didn't even work (how did that get by inspection?). Later on found on tires were worn almost to cords and they weren't even the right size for the car. How does this happen? I'll tell ya-Greed and volume and on to the next victim.
HHR
Everyone was friendly and helpful. They worked really well as a team and I was able to get in and out quickly even when the initial person helping me was not there when I returned to pick up my car.
Car Care
The excellent care and treatment to our impala was just outstanding! We liked the follow-up report telling us what we might need to do for our car in future visits. Great Job!..Ron & Carol
Darryl's blazer
Jay Johnson has always worked with me to keep me informed about what services my vehicle needs and may need in the future. A good man for your service department.
November Review
It's always a great experience at Progressive. I am treated with kindness and respect; my car is always taken care of carefully and completely. thank you.
My experience with Progressive Chevrolet.
Bernie was very informative. Let us know what was wrong and about how long it would take to fix. He ordered a rear speaker for us that has been crackling. All in all we are very pleased with Progressive. Thank you! Sherry Edwards
corvette repair
Shelly Longwill was awesome. Very helpful and explained everything. The car was repaired sooner than expected. Overall, a very good experience.
