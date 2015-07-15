1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

First off, this is one of the best dealerships that I have ever been to by means of making their customers comfortable while they are there. Anything from coffee to pizza to a special play area for the kids. But that is about where it all ended for me. We were looking at a select vehicle that was in stock and after a test drive, it all began. The salesman for some reason thought it was ok to hover over my shoulder and listen to me discussing our feelings about the vehicle and whether or not to put in an offer (when you can hear them breathe it is to close). Then, after we decided to discuss cost, we did as usual and use edmunds tmv to begin our negotiations. The salesman continued to inform us of how wrong edmunds is (although all other dealers used edmunds tmv) and that they just use their own way of doing it. We put in our price, they responded, we sent another price back and then waited and waited and waited. Finally, we just walked out and visited another dealer in the area (and there are plenty). The salesman calls us and tries to give me some silly excuse for wasting my time. Not one time did I feel that anyone (except the receptionist) have any people skills whatsoever. Needless to say, we found the same vehicle at another Honda dealer, and purchased it immediately. Do not be fooled by all the fancy perks that are at the dealer, I feel those perks are what makes the dealer unwilling to work with their customers like a smaller dealer would. But if you want a coffee and pizza it is great. Read more