Customer Reviews of Honda Marysville
Great deal, no hassle, no BS
by 07/15/2015on
It is easy for people to know if they got a good deal with the interned tools we have available to us now. I know I got a great deal, no doubt about that, and it didn't take a fight to get it. Very fast process, no bull, no pressure, the way it should be. Thank you Eric M for defying the stereotype of car salesman and being a straight shooter!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Full of deceit...stay away
by 08/18/2013on
Would not recommend to anyone...stay away...terrible experience...finance amount increased after signing the papers..did not buy 2013 accord lx...look around and you will get great deals and amazing experience with great polite people at other dealerships in and around town...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
What Car Buying Should Be
by 01/24/2013on
We recently bought a car at Honda Marysville and Honda Marysville MotorSports. I honestly did not know it could be so easy to buy a car. I knew exactly what I wanted and requested a quote online. I did not know at the time that you get different (better) pricing online than you do if you walk into a dealership. All told, we ended up spending a little more than $2000 less than Edmunds.com indicates other people in our area spend on the same vehicle. Our trade was handled quickly and easily, the financing had great terms. Jennifer F. is in charge of internet sales and she made everything extremely easy. Our salesperson, Miranda, was friendly and helpful, the financing was handled quickly and easily by Drew L. We had some special circumstances we were trying to work around that weekend and they were very accommodating. When we need to replace our other car we will definitely head there again; it was such a pleasant experience I wanted to recommend them to anyone out there looking to buy/lease a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Dealership, but terrible sales
by 02/27/2012on
First off, this is one of the best dealerships that I have ever been to by means of making their customers comfortable while they are there. Anything from coffee to pizza to a special play area for the kids. But that is about where it all ended for me. We were looking at a select vehicle that was in stock and after a test drive, it all began. The salesman for some reason thought it was ok to hover over my shoulder and listen to me discussing our feelings about the vehicle and whether or not to put in an offer (when you can hear them breathe it is to close). Then, after we decided to discuss cost, we did as usual and use edmunds tmv to begin our negotiations. The salesman continued to inform us of how wrong edmunds is (although all other dealers used edmunds tmv) and that they just use their own way of doing it. We put in our price, they responded, we sent another price back and then waited and waited and waited. Finally, we just walked out and visited another dealer in the area (and there are plenty). The salesman calls us and tries to give me some silly excuse for wasting my time. Not one time did I feel that anyone (except the receptionist) have any people skills whatsoever. Needless to say, we found the same vehicle at another Honda dealer, and purchased it immediately. Do not be fooled by all the fancy perks that are at the dealer, I feel those perks are what makes the dealer unwilling to work with their customers like a smaller dealer would. But if you want a coffee and pizza it is great.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
didn't explain what we bought to us
by 01/24/2012on
When we bought our car we were under the assumtion that we were getting a great warrenty and it would be from Honda and after all is said and done we relized our warrenty is not from Honda and doesnt cover everything we were told it covered. We have been getting the run around and they just want to push us off like they have nothing to do with us now that we are not there buying a car off their lot.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased motorcycles and cars, great experience
by 03/13/2011on
Recommend to my friends, owner and staff goes way beyond other dealer's service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lovemycivic
by 05/15/2010on
Very Friendly staff at Honda Marysville, I'm not kidding when I say the ENTIRE team helped me when I purchased my 2010 civic! The finance manager and my salesman gave me so many options of what I could get. I felt no pressure and I got exactly what I wanted they are really a great dealership, I've never had that experience buying a car before:)
Honda Marysville is worth driving from Westerville!
by 11/21/2009on
We found Honda Marysville about 3 years ago and truly love the sales and service we have received from this company. It's probably a 30 minute drive from Westerville but we have found the occasional drive to be worth it! We lease and have found they are wonderful to work with on lease-turn-ins. The do follow up with on-line sales leads but with out inundating you with emails and phone calls. Our Accord lease is up for a renewal in January and we are in active discussions with Honda Marysville regarding our anticipated trade in and next vehicle. We love the fact that purchasing does not require using their service department exclusively, unlike ours in the same town we live in. Also,the trade-in value and the purchase price both were much greater than other Honda dealers in the area. We ended up at Honda Marysville after another dealership that was about the same distance from us told us they would meet our expectation of monthly payment and down payment but once my husband made the drive, he was told the internet sales person had mis-informed him and the deal he had discussed was not an option. Everyone there is helpful and they do not make you feel like you are being "hawked".They area also honest and will tell what they can/will do...without the traditional thirty to sixty minute "let me talk to my manger" ploy for every offer and counter-offer. The complimentary coffee, tea and water are a nice touch also and very much appreciated.
Best Honda Dealership in Central Ohio
by 08/21/2008on
I've talked with and been insulted by about every dealership in the Columbus area. Most dealers must assume we car buyers know nothing about the cars we're buying, or their costs. It's refreshing to talk to a dealership that actually appreciates doing business with you, instead of acting like THEY are doing us a favor by selling us a car. Honda Marysville negotiated fairly and honestly. Their sales and service exceeded my expectations. No surpises, no add-ons. I did virtually the entire transaction over the internet.
Outstanding experience - patient, respectful, knowledgeable, professional
by 06/30/2008on
I had been researching Honda Fit Sport models (AT) for a few weeks, but couldn't find a dealer with a model in stock that wasn't already pre-sold. Before discovering Marysville Honda, I attempted to purchase an available model at a competing Columbus-area dealer and had a horrible experience. I drove to Marysville expecting only to test drive a base model they happened to have in stock. While there and after my test drive, the delivery truck came in with a Sport model everyone thought had been pre-purchased. To my great surprise and good fortune, it was not - and I was able to scoop it up! The team at Marysville Honda made me comfortable, made it clear that they valued and appreciated my business; and were patient while I went through my internal decision-making process regarding a possible trade-in and other issues. I feel good about the deal, and know I have a fantastic car. It's not always easy (as a single woman) to walk into a dealership - but the fine folks there made me comfortable. For that, they have earned my trust and will get my repeat business.
Honda Marysville, part of the Performance Columbus Auto Group, is central Ohio's premier Honda dealership. Located in Marysville, we are only minutes from Delaware, Dublin, Powell and Hilliard. Honda Marysville sells and services new and used Honda vehicles.
Our mission is to live up to the reputation for quality, reliability and style that the Honda Motor Co. has established. Whether we are assisting customers in finding a new Honda Pilot or a certified, pre-owned Honda Accord, our goal is to provide the best customer service and an enjoyable, stress-free car buying experience.
The Honda Marysville service department provides quality and affordable service. We offer regular service specials and a convenient online service portal for easy scheduling.
Contact Honda Marysville to learn more about our new and certified, pre-owned vehicles or our service department. We look forward to seeing you soon and remember, we are closer than you think!