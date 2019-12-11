1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

First of all, I believe I got a pretty good deal on a used Toyota Matrix. The first visit was great and the salesman, Kendall, had been very helpful and friendly. So we decided to go ahead and purchased this car. On the day we picked up the car, we noticed that it was almost time for the oil change and gas was about 1/4 the tank which was a bit disappointing. A few days later the maintenance light came up. We took the car to a shop near home for oil change. We were told that there was a leak around the oil pan and it should still be covered by a warranty. Well, I called Kendall at Coughlin that day but he wasn't available. Someone overthere told me to just take it to Toyota dealorship and that's nothing he can do to help. That's fine, I called Toyota dealorship and took the car in for them to take a look. The oil did leak around the pan and luckily it was covered under warranty. I called Kendall again and told him what happened. I also told Kendall that I noticed on the day I took the car home that the passenger side door made noise when closed. It was like something was in side the door. I also told him about the oil change which he insisted that his service dept had done a through inspection of the vehicle and did the oil change. He said they probably forgot to reset the maintenance light AND forgot to change the sticker. He said they forgot a lot. Yeah...forgot to reset the light and to replace sticker and also didn't notice the oil leak around the pan during the THROUGH inspection. While I was waiting for the repairs to be done at Toyota dealorship (I had to take a day off for this because it was a 3-4 hours job), Kendall called me again and said they DID NOT do the oil change on my car and I could bring it in next time for a free oil change. I said I would do so. I asked him if his service dept can take a look at the door too because it made noise since the day we took it home and he said yes. Two months later which is today, I drove my car 30 minutes from Lewis Center to Marysville for a scheduled oil change at Coughlin. And yes I did call ahead to made an appointment and clearly stated that it was supposed to be free per Kendall. Service dept told me it would cost $49 to have them open the door up and take a look. Kendall said I had to pay for it which I didn't think I should. He tried to say that I bought the car a few months ago and this could just happened. Well, I told him on the phone a few times during the first week after I took the car home. How could this just happened???? He finally got an approval to get this fee waived. After 1.5 hours waiting, I was told 2 things: 1. The inside panel in the door was loosed and I will have to take it to the body shop to get it fixed at my own expense. and 2. The oil change was NOT free and I have to pay for it. I reminded Kendall what he said to me on September 7th which I had texted my husband and I showed him the text messages. He said just 3 words "I DON'T REMEMBER". Well, another 3 words actually "I AM SORRY". Being so angry, upset and disgusted, I just paid for the the oil change and left. Kendall said he thought I drove 30 minutes wasting my gas and time just to pay for a more expensive oil change at Coughlin... and wasted half day waiting for nothing. I will never forget today and how you treated your customer like us. We may not buy a new or used car every year but we will never go back or recommend anyone we know to buy from you. Thank you for such an experience today, Coughlin of Marysville!!! Read more