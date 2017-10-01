1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Bought a new Transit 250, smooth transition until I discovered later that I had a $1000 discrepancy in the rebates I signed for and the rebates deducted on my buyers order (invoice) . Chapman refuses to return my $1000 rebate that is listed on my "incentives" page from Ford that they kept. Complaints to be filed with BBB and Ohio Att. General. Read more