Bob Chapman Ford

1255 Columbus Ave, Marysville, OH 43040
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bob Chapman Ford

1 sales Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Beware of rebates not credited!

by Buyer555 on 01/10/2017

Bought a new Transit 250, smooth transition until I discovered later that I had a $1000 discrepancy in the rebates I signed for and the rebates deducted on my buyers order (invoice) . Chapman refuses to return my $1000 rebate that is listed on my "incentives" page from Ford that they kept. Complaints to be filed with BBB and Ohio Att. General.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
