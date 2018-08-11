Mathews Kennedy Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Mathews Kennedy Ford Lincoln
Phenomenal staff at Mathews Ford
11/08/2018
I had the pleasure of working with two individuals both extremely knowledgeable. Kelsi fissell was my sales person, and Mike was my finance person. I had a Chevy Cobalt 2007 that had everything wrong with it and needed to get into a vehicle for reliable transportation for my daughter myself work etc and Kelsi work hard to get me into the Kia Sorento. And any questions I had she was there every step of the way for me to understand everything as this was my first Finance vehicle purchase. With that being said as this was my first Finance purchase I was able to ask Mike the gentleman in the finance department questions on how this works, who I pay every thing he broke it down so i could understand very kind gentlemen. I am extremely grateful for the fine folks at Mathews Ford Marion.
Great Salesman
02/12/2012
Thank you Mark Yannitell!! My buying experience was great. Mark wasn't a pushy salesman, and explained everything about our new 2012 Explorer inside and out. He wasn't rushing us to buy, and that's why I bought off of him. I felt he gave us an excellent price, I had been to 3-4 other dealerships and pretty much knew what prices were. Then I decided to buy off of him. Very nice man!! I would definately buy off of him again. Plus he stays in touch after you buy,and sees how we are doing the Explorer.
CoastGuard46
10/27/2009
In Dec 08 I bought a 2001 Ford Expedition,XL... The truck runs good, was clean, and had 117,000 miles on it. In Feb of 09 we took this truck to Texas (Dallas), and back to Marion, Ohio... We have been very happy with the truck, the Salesman, Bob King, has become a family friend... We have sent others to see Bob, including my Mother who is 77 and bought her first Ford in several years... We have been very pleased with the dealership, the salesman, and we have not needed to use the service department.... Normal Oil Changes, and such have come from the parts department, which has always had what we need, when we need it... Having the parts on hand and in stock is as important as the Service and the Sale... We'll be seeing Bob again, very soon, to replace our other truck..