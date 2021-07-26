1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I’ve had my new 2022 Civic for only 3 weeks and the inside rear view mirror fell off, it leaks coolant, the carpet is disintegrating and there is a bad spot in the paint. The service manager Brandon Lawson became verbally abusive, mocked me and called me names when I tried to get it serviced. That was after he tore apart the mirror housing, looked down at the parts and said “at least nothing broke.” Then he expected me to drive the car, with the mirror dangling from wires, to a third party body shop and ask them how to fix it. My other option was to leave the car with no loaner or way of getting back to work or home. He became irate because I tried to leave a list of concerns for the appointment I was attempting to schedule. I opened a case with Honda corporate and scheduled an appointment at a different dealership. I will never set foot in another Mathews dealership again. Read more