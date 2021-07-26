Mathews Honda
Customer Reviews of Mathews Honda
Verbally Abusive Service Manager
by 07/26/2021on
I’ve had my new 2022 Civic for only 3 weeks and the inside rear view mirror fell off, it leaks coolant, the carpet is disintegrating and there is a bad spot in the paint. The service manager Brandon Lawson became verbally abusive, mocked me and called me names when I tried to get it serviced. That was after he tore apart the mirror housing, looked down at the parts and said “at least nothing broke.” Then he expected me to drive the car, with the mirror dangling from wires, to a third party body shop and ask them how to fix it. My other option was to leave the car with no loaner or way of getting back to work or home. He became irate because I tried to leave a list of concerns for the appointment I was attempting to schedule. I opened a case with Honda corporate and scheduled an appointment at a different dealership. I will never set foot in another Mathews dealership again.
Great customer service
by 09/27/2016on
Mathews Honda not only had the Pilot we wanted at a great price but the customer service was fantastic. It made all the difference! We even forgot a few small things inside the vehicle we traded in and they were mailed back to us the next day. Everyone we came in contact was friendly and helpful and Rebecca G. was such a pleasure to work with! After coming from a discouraging experience at another dealership, Mathew's was a breath of fresh air for us!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable