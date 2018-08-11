4.3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

In Dec 08 I bought a 2001 Ford Expedition,XL... The truck runs good, was clean, and had 117,000 miles on it. In Feb of 09 we took this truck to Texas (Dallas), and back to Marion, Ohio... We have been very happy with the truck, the Salesman, Bob King, has become a family friend... We have sent others to see Bob, including my Mother who is 77 and bought her first Ford in several years... We have been very pleased with the dealership, the salesman, and we have not needed to use the service department.... Normal Oil Changes, and such have come from the parts department, which has always had what we need, when we need it... Having the parts on hand and in stock is as important as the Service and the Sale... We'll be seeing Bob again, very soon, to replace our other truck.. Read more