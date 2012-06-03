Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Mansfield Motor Group

Mansfield Motor Group

Visit dealer’s website 
1493 Park Ave W, Mansfield, OH 44906
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Mansfield Motor Group

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2012 Honda AWD LX CRV

by happyhonda2 on 03/06/2012

It did not take long to get a quote on my trade in plus the price of my new honda.The price was right and it did not take long to complete the required paperwork.I was also lucky to have a great salesman Oscar G. Nichols who offered to pick my vehicle up for when I need service.This was a first for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
9 cars in stock
0 new9 used0 certified pre-owned
Honda Civic
Honda Civic
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for