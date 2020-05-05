1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The vehicle I bought has been great so far (only been about a week). The dealership/ experience left a whole lot to be desired. This was my first time ever buying a vehicle, I expressed that to them. Most dealerships would jump through hoops, in general, for customer service and especially for a first time car buyer. They didn't even really help me through the process. I had expressed interest in the vehicle online, however when I arrived, they didn't show me any features on the vehicle or try to sell me on it, they basically showed me the vehicle, handed me the keys and said see you when you get back. Fast forward to coming back and sitting down, talking numbers... I assumed they would do the whole back and forth. No, they told me they couldn't lower the price, because they list their best price online. Fast forward again, I decided it was still a good deal and I bought the vehicle. However, during my inspection, I found some issue, I explained this, they said they'd fix it. In the buying process, I was also more or less called a liar about the fact that I had auto insurance. I left that day, for a 2 hour drive, one way without the vehicle I purchased, so they could fix the issues. Understandable. But, what isn't understandable is the fact that it took 5 days to get it all fixed and I got the run around, promises, etc about when it'd be ready. Then, to top it all off, I got up there, again, a roughly 4 hour trip, both ways, I checked the gas to see what it was reading at and it was at a quarter tank. I went back in and asked them if they would fill it for me. Their response was "we don't normally do that for used vehicles. " I explained, while holding my tounge and temper, that I had been through enough hassle with this process already and I had a two hour drive home. They reluctantly decided to get gas for me, which took them at least 2 times, because they had issue with their card at the gas station. Overall, this dealership is trash. If you want to go to a place with good vehicles, but has no customer service, even when you bring it to their attention and then all you get is an insincere "I'm sorry," and if you'd like to get the run around on why there are issues or something isn't ready, then by all means, go to this place... Unless absolutely necessary, I will never go back there. Read more