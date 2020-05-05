Customer Reviews of Buckeye Ford
Ford Explorer purchase
05/05/2020
I recently purchased a 2020 Ford Explorer through Buckeye Ford in London, Ohio. Even with the current world situation, Robin was able to help me get the vehicle I wanted the day I was there even though they didn't have it on their lot. Then she got me the 0% financing which was outstanding. She was very professional and incredibly cheerful during the whole process, and made everything so easy and fun.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Once they have your money they don't want to hear about it.
10/15/2021
Purchased a $60k preowned Raptor, w/ zero negotiating last week. Beautiful truck, but they could have done the right thing and replaced the brakes/rotors. Pulsation after I drove home when the rotors heated up. They didn't want to hear it. Sadly over a few hundred they lost a future customer and I'll be sure to let others know my experience. Bad business
Facilities Manager
08/20/2020
I've been taking my trucks there for years. They are always friendly, prompt, very though and the pricing is fair. I have recommended them to several friends and some have used them with good things to say about the service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
05/05/2020
2020 F250 purchased at Buckeye Ford
05/02/2020
Buckeye Ford was very professional in every aspect of purchasing my new F250. Highly recommend the dealership. When I needed a touch up on the door, they were very quick to complete and return.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Life Long Customer
02/15/2020
I have bought three vehicles from Buckeye Ford and will continue to go back to them for my purchases and service. They've taken care of our family and have been transparent throughout the entire sales process every time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great!!!
12/16/2019
Fast friendly and honest. They were fair on price and easy to talk to.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer
12/10/2018
I went to Buckeye Ford because they had the truck I was looking for. It is a smaller dealership, friendly and helpful with no pressure. I ended up buying the truck because I felt I got a fair deal and I felt the salesman was honest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buckeye Ford London Ohio
10/08/2018
Outstanding staff. Very professional and competent in all aspects of service from point of entry to finished product. 😊😊😊
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
09/27/2018
The F-150 had a seat belt recall. I got in very quickly and the repairs only took an hour.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Run around
08/18/2018
The vehicle I bought has been great so far (only been about a week). The dealership/ experience left a whole lot to be desired. This was my first time ever buying a vehicle, I expressed that to them. Most dealerships would jump through hoops, in general, for customer service and especially for a first time car buyer. They didn't even really help me through the process. I had expressed interest in the vehicle online, however when I arrived, they didn't show me any features on the vehicle or try to sell me on it, they basically showed me the vehicle, handed me the keys and said see you when you get back. Fast forward to coming back and sitting down, talking numbers... I assumed they would do the whole back and forth. No, they told me they couldn't lower the price, because they list their best price online. Fast forward again, I decided it was still a good deal and I bought the vehicle. However, during my inspection, I found some issue, I explained this, they said they'd fix it. In the buying process, I was also more or less called a liar about the fact that I had auto insurance. I left that day, for a 2 hour drive, one way without the vehicle I purchased, so they could fix the issues. Understandable. But, what isn't understandable is the fact that it took 5 days to get it all fixed and I got the run around, promises, etc about when it'd be ready. Then, to top it all off, I got up there, again, a roughly 4 hour trip, both ways, I checked the gas to see what it was reading at and it was at a quarter tank. I went back in and asked them if they would fill it for me. Their response was "we don't normally do that for used vehicles. " I explained, while holding my tounge and temper, that I had been through enough hassle with this process already and I had a two hour drive home. They reluctantly decided to get gas for me, which took them at least 2 times, because they had issue with their card at the gas station. Overall, this dealership is trash. If you want to go to a place with good vehicles, but has no customer service, even when you bring it to their attention and then all you get is an insincere "I'm sorry," and if you'd like to get the run around on why there are issues or something isn't ready, then by all means, go to this place... Unless absolutely necessary, I will never go back there.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service you can expect
07/27/2018
Scott and Anthony have always taken care of our vehicles, never a worry when they handle the job
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mrs
04/04/2018
Our experience buying was good. We financed part and was taken a down payment out of investments and Told salesman as well as finance guy that it might take a few days to get down payment and they both said we had 15 days, we offer not to bring truck home. But we did b/c of 15 day thing, 4 days later salesman is calling wanting money.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buckeye Ford of London
10/05/2017
Great experience. Down to Earth sales staff that were very helpful and not pushy at all. Nice to see a car dealership provide a relaxing, honest environment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 F150
10/03/2017
Buckeye Ford London Ohio was and is and has been great to deal with they were not pushy on selling a truck but anytime I ask the question or sent an email they reply back in a timely manner and they gave a fair value on my trades I actually gotten quotes from other dealerships and two of the other dealerships here locally in my area of Ohio we're very slow to reply and also tried to lowball me on my trades and I found that I had gotten the best deal from Buckeye Ford it seems like a no-brainer to purchase from them JD the salesperson was also great to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buckeye Ford
08/19/2017
I am so pleased with my experience at Buckeye Ford. From the beginning to the end. I looked at several Ford dealerships for the exact F-150. I came to Buckeye Ford and they were able to find the truck with the exact features I had wanted. From the sales through the financing everyone was professional and knowledgeable. I will go back to Buckeye Ford again and I highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buckeye Ford 2010 F150
08/04/2017
This dealership is fantastic. From first contact they have been nothing but friendly and professional. They went above and beyond taking care of us during our time of purchasing the vehicle and even after we returned to have some windshield repairs made they went above and fixed some minor scratches we had noticed after we got home with the truck the first time. Seth Myers was very easy to talk to and made negotiating a joy. They were very honest with us even to the point of not trying to push an aftermarket warranty on us. 11/10 would/will work with them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very kind and helpful sales people
07/20/2017
Chad at Buckeye Ford was very helpful in getting me a good deal on my 2009 Ford Focus. They were able to work with me to get a good deal on the extended basic care through Ford. I was greeted as soon as I walked in and was soon able to test drive the car after they finished detailing it. I was informed it was out on loan for a couple days. Once I finalized the purchase they performed a basic service package on the car topping off fluids and changing filters and oil. The only complaint I had is there was a lot of waiting between waiting for Chad to meet with other customers and also waiting for the car to be serviced. Overall I was there for about 6 hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great fast service
06/14/2017
Great fast service, very knowledgeable staff and mechanics. Ive bought all my vehicles at Buckeye Ford, and will continue buy and servicing all my current and future vehicles here
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
