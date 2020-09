sales Rating

I just purchased a used (one owner) 2012 Kia from Byers and while the sales rep, Nick was helpful, the used car manager Jamie was awful. My wife and I drove an 1.5hrs to get to Byers Kia and after looking at the vehicle took it for a test drive. While driving it, I noticed a grinding/rumbling when the vehicle was turning at low speeds. This raised concern for me and when Jamie asked how the ride went I told about issue. He made no mention of getting it looked at, to ride with me and hear it for himself. I was told “Don’t worry about, I guarantee there’s nothing majorly wrong with it” While I was trying to discuss the vehicle, the issues with it (rust, tires, the sound, etc.), and the price Jamie interrupted at 8:05 (5 minutes after they closed) that he didn’t want to be here all night and wanted to get home. I got in touch with Nick, the sales rep, and asked to speak to a manager above Jamie. I got a call the following day from Jamie who wanted to know what was going on. I told him several times I desired to talk to his manager and was denied every time. He kept pushing to find out what the issue was and informed me the price was firm and wouldn’t change if I went hire up. I told him the price wasn’t the only or even the biggest factor. Rather, that my experience was less than pleasant last night and I didn’t feel like he cared about the integrity of the vehicle when I raised an issue and nothing was done in response. He replied to tell me he was offended by that and that he “also had a less than pleasant experience” dealing with me. He proceeded to bumble around and say I was rash, cold, short, etc. Though I found this ironic as he was the one cutting things short because he wanted to go home, and half the drive we did, I apologized right then and there. I told him it was not my intentions to come off that way and apologized for offended him. I never received an apology from him, no remorse, etc. the most I got from was “the service department will take a look at it, if that will make you happy” The correspondence through out the rest of the day was average, nothing good or bad. We came up to take a look at it and pay for it in Cash that evening. As newly weds (less than 2 weeks) every hundred dollars counts. I asked him if they couldn’t match a competitor down the street (250 less) and he said no, go to them. I asked if he could even take $100 off (of a 16,000 vehicle) and again he said he couldn’t and was firm. He said he could knock off $50 or something and I asked him for $80 and it was a deal, we shook on it and I wondered why he had a stick up his butt over $20 (couldn’t drop 100, but could 80??). Here we are, a customer, paying in Cash for a vehicle that has been on there lot for 6 weeks and they refused to work with us on a trade in. So we have two prices, the original offer that was standing when I came up to look at it the first day, and the negotiated price of a whopping $80 less at the end of the second day. When we went to sign the documents with Bill and pay there was a third number on the paperwork which was $200 more than the original offer. After we told Bill that it wasn’t correct, Nick came in to confirm the original offer and Jamie came in and said to just change it the original offer, he then walked out of the room saying “you win” to which I’m still baffled at, bc really he “won”.. The tiny $80 difference we orally agreed on early went out the door and so did a potential lifelong customer. My name is Skip, I'm 20 years old, a college graduate married, and paid for this in cash. As a customer, I did not feel respected, valued, or treated fairly. BYERS- I'm shocked you tolerate this behavior from managers. But hey, at least you made a couple extra hundred on the vehicle right? Btw, I still haven’t been contacted by a manager higher than Jamie. In conclusion, this was an awful experience, and I hated every step. For the trolls wondering why I still bought it.. I'm married, and the wife wanted it. I just happen to love her more than I dislike Jamie. Read more