I just purchased a used (one owner) 2012 Kia from Byers and while the sales rep, Nick was helpful, the used car manager Jamie was awful. My wife and I drove an 1.5hrs to get to Byers Kia and after looking at the vehicle took it for a test drive. While driving it, I noticed a grinding/rumbling when the vehicle was turning at low speeds. This raised concern for me and when Jamie asked how the ride went I told about issue. He made no mention of getting it looked at, to ride with me and hear it for himself. I was told Dont worry about, I guarantee theres nothing majorly wrong with it While I was trying to discuss the vehicle, the issues with it (rust, tires, the sound, etc.), and the price Jamie interrupted at 8:05 (5 minutes after they closed) that he didnt want to be here all night and wanted to get home. I got in touch with Nick, the sales rep, and asked to speak to a manager above Jamie. I got a call the following day from Jamie who wanted to know what was going on. I told him several times I desired to talk to his manager and was denied every time. He kept pushing to find out what the issue was and informed me the price was firm and wouldnt change if I went hire up. I told him the price wasnt the only or even the biggest factor. Rather, that my experience was less than pleasant last night and I didnt feel like he cared about the integrity of the vehicle when I raised an issue and nothing was done in response. He replied to tell me he was offended by that and that he also had a less than pleasant experience dealing with me. He proceeded to bumble around and say I was rash, cold, short, etc. Though I found this ironic as he was the one cutting things short because he wanted to go home, and half the drive we did, I apologized right then and there. I told him it was not my intentions to come off that way and apologized for offended him. I never received an apology from him, no remorse, etc. the most I got from was the service department will take a look at it, if that will make you happy The correspondence through out the rest of the day was average, nothing good or bad. We came up to take a look at it and pay for it in Cash that evening. As newly weds (less than 2 weeks) every hundred dollars counts. I asked him if they couldnt match a competitor down the street (250 less) and he said no, go to them. I asked if he could even take $100 off (of a 16,000 vehicle) and again he said he couldnt and was firm. He said he could knock off $50 or something and I asked him for $80 and it was a deal, we shook on it and I wondered why he had a stick up his butt over $20 (couldnt drop 100, but could 80??). Here we are, a customer, paying in Cash for a vehicle that has been on there lot for 6 weeks and they refused to work with us on a trade in. So we have two prices, the original offer that was standing when I came up to look at it the first day, and the negotiated price of a whopping $80 less at the end of the second day. When we went to sign the documents with Bill and pay there was a third number on the paperwork which was $200 more than the original offer. After we told Bill that it wasnt correct, Nick came in to confirm the original offer and Jamie came in and said to just change it the original offer, he then walked out of the room saying you win to which Im still baffled at, bc really he won.. The tiny $80 difference we orally agreed on early went out the door and so did a potential lifelong customer. My name is Skip, I'm 20 years old, a college graduate married, and paid for this in cash. As a customer, I did not feel respected, valued, or treated fairly. BYERS- I'm shocked you tolerate this behavior from managers. But hey, at least you made a couple extra hundred on the vehicle right? Btw, I still havent been contacted by a manager higher than Jamie. In conclusion, this was an awful experience, and I hated every step. For the trolls wondering why I still bought it.. I'm married, and the wife wanted it. I just happen to love her more than I dislike Jamie. Read more