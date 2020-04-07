Great people, great product!

I had an excellent experience buying from Celebration Kia. Not only was Luke personable and helpful, he clearly believes in the values and vision behind Celebration. I love my new Telluride and would highly recommend this dealership.
Feeling Cheated

On Saturday, March 30, 2019 I purchased and financed a vehicle through Byers Kia on Columbus Pike in Lewis Center, Ohio. The vehicle was a 2017 Dodge Journey GT with approximately 42,000 miles. The salesperson was Kyle Cain, and his manager as I understand it is Bob Pollock. The Saturday I took possession of the vehicle it was raining heavily so I wasn't able to inspect the entire vehicle and did not get a close look at the front tire tread. I traded in my 2016 Chevy Cruze LT along with bringing $4,500 to the table. The next day, Sunday I was able to inspect the vehicle more thoroughly and discovered that the front tires were both unsafe and unsatisfactory. Monday morning, April 1, 2019 I contacted Kyle Cain and told him about the tires. I took photos and sent them to him. He said that they looked fine to him, and that the vehicle had been through a complete safety inspection. I asked who did the inspection, and could I get a copy of this inspection. I never received either piece of information. I then emailed both him and Mr. Pollock with photos and documentation from two tire professionals ( Terry Bruce from Firestone at 4015 E. Broad Street and Greg Walker from Grismer Tire at 6265 E. Broad Street) who measured the tires at 2/32 inches. Greg Walker even documented that the tires were below "state minimum." I have photos of the tires in question with a witness along with documentation from both Firestone and Grismer. Furthermore, there have now been three separate incidents that occurred where I lost control of the vehicle, and almost caused an accident, and could have been injured or killed. Kyle finally got back with me after about a week and stated his manager said Byers could sell me two new tires at their "cost," which was $400. I took the vehicle off the lot that day in good faith that this vehicle was put through a complete safety inspection because that is what Kyle told me and he reiterated in a text which I have documented also.
Great experience from start to finish!

I drove 40 minutes away to lease my first car at Byers Kia. I am extremely happy with my decision! Before I even got there, Austin Kniffin helped answer some of my questions via email and even came in on his day off to make sure I could come up on a day that was convenient for me. Austin made the whole process easy to understand and worked really hard to help me lease the brand new 2020 Kia Soul within my tight budget. I didn't think it would be possible during my first visit, but he did it! As I was getting ready to drive off in my new car, we noticed a dig in the side of it. Just a couple days later, Austin drove to my workplace to have the dent fixed, free of charge. I really appreciate all the extra efforts made to give me the best experience possible and I'm in love with my Kia Soul!
Great deal at Byers

I really enjoyed my buying experience at Byers Kia. Nick Hedges was our salesman and I felt like he was honest and friendly, and made the experience much less stressful than car buying can be. I felt like the manager was trust worthy as well, and I believe that I got one of the best deals that I ever have.
Always a pleasant buying experience!

I purchased my 3rd Kia from Byers Kia, specifically w/Nick Hedges. I like the fact that I can go to Byers with a number in mind, a vehicle in mind and each time we have "fair" negotiations. No need to haggle. No good cop/bad cop! Nothing but Superior Customer Service starting in the lot upon arrival to signing with Finance. We are 60 days away from another Kia purchase and Byers Kia/Nick Hedges will get my business!
Super helpful and not pushy at all

I requested some information on a car, and received a very helpful response right away. There were no pictures of this vehicle online, but one of the salesmen, Kyle, took some pictures and sent them directly to me! When I got up to the dealership, I was able to look at the car, test-drive it and have all my questions answered. I bought the car the very next day, and wasn't hassled by any of the usual pushy sales tactics! The car is very clean, they ran it through service for me and took care of a couple issues without raising the price I'd seen online! I would highly recommend this dealership
Sweet Ride

We had contacted Spencer Thompson on the phone from Byers KIA, Lewis Center, OH originally because there was a Ford Explorer on their lot that had 'the right miles', and 'the right price'. Well a day after we spoke with Spencer, I get a phone call from him that the Ford Explorer had sold. So the search continued on. We had an appointment in Westerville Friday, September 23, 2016 and thought, why don't we venture back to NW Ohio via St Rt 23 and swing in to Byers KIA and say howdy to Spencer Thompson. So we did. Spencer made a good impression over the phone and had the same personality in person. He listened well to our needs/wants, but no FORDS that he had on the lot matched to what we wanted. But he asked if we'd ever considered a KIA. I said absolutely not. He explained all the knowledge he had on KIA and suggested we consider a 2016 KIA Sorento. We test drove said vehicle and we liked everything about it. A totally positive drive; style; color; and size. My husband was like GET IT! I had to get my mindset to be 'ok' buying a KIA (I was quite the FORD girl.). We've had the vehicle 5 days and I must say as my husband says, 'it's a sweet ride"! Thankful for Spencer's patience, efficiency, knowledge and determination to meet our needs we had in purchasing our next vehicle. Next time we're in Lewis Center, we'll buy Spencer Thompson of Byers KIA another Wendy's Baconator sandwich with lettuce, tomato and onion and a giant Dr. Pepper! Thanks Spencer Thompson! Thanks Byers KIA!
Best price. Fast courteous delivery. Straight forward.

I was searching for a new 2016 Kia Sedona EX in Venetian Red within a 300 mile radius of Pittsburgh, PA (the specs we were looking for didnt exist in the Pittsburgh area) and the lowest bottom line price was the biggest factor. I have bought cars out of state many times in the past for me and friends and family. Byers Kia, and Spencer Thompson specifically, went above and beyond to earn my business. Upon talking to Spencer, he advised the car in Byers inventory I had initially contacted him about was being sold as we were talking. But Spencer immediately offered to locate another car matching my specs for the same price. He arranged for it to be delivered to Byers Kia the next day. My wife and I drove from Pittsburgh the following day to pick it up. Spencer was very courteous and straightforward during the entire transaction. He had the car cleaned and ready to go when we got there first thing in the morning and arranged with Luke Flowers (the F&I guy) for all the paperwork to be ready so that we could be in and out as soon as possible. Luke was also a pleasure to deal with. Very low pressure on the extended warranty and gap insurance sales pitches. He offered one price for each and when I declined we moved on to the rest of the paperwork. We were in and out in 90 minutes. I highly recommend Byers Kia and Spencer Thompson.
Great experience!

I had shopped around at multiple dealerships, and I had gotten the run around. I was pleasantly surprised by how easy it was to negotiate with the salesperson here. I really feel that I got a very fair deal, and that he was not trying to hide anything.
Excellent Experience

My husband and I had a great buying experience at Byers Kia! Our sales guy, Lamar, was great without being pushy! They helped us get into the car I wanted, were extremely patient and helpful and we couldn't be happier!!
new car owner

I'm very happy and pleased with the service that was provided to me. Everyone was very nice and profitient. This was my first time buying a brand new car and I was very nervous because I really didnt know what to expect. They made my experience very unstressful and fun. I would definitely recommend a friend to come here.
My Experience

Five years ago, my car was totaled. After I was treated rather badly and basically ignored by a salesman at another dealership, I stopped by Byers Kia to check out the inventory. Nick greeted me with a smile and was very helpful. I purchased my Saturn from him and drove away a happy camper. I had knee surgery almost two years ago and driving a small manual shift car was just not as practical anymore. I went back to Kia once again to discuss an upgrade. I walked in the door and was greeted like an old friend. We laughed, joked and shared our life changes since we last spoke. I even got to see pictures of Nick's beautiful babies - so cute. I told Nick what I wanted and looked at a few different vehicles. I test drove the Toyota and loved it. They worked with me to get the payment in a range I was comfortable with and we signed the paperwork. They had a "$25 gift card with a test drive" promotion and I joked "Do I get a gift card since I bought a car?" They said "Definitely". Again I left a happy camper. A friend of mine was with me that afternoon. She was so impressed with how well everyone treated me that she is considering getting her next car from Byer's Kia. For her to say that, speaks volumes about the character of the Byer's Kia staff. Of course, I already knew that. That's why I went back.
Great Dealership, Terrible Trade-In Allowances

Drove up from Cincinnati area to buy at Byers Kia. Mainly because they had the color that we were looking for and had really good internet pricing. Initially got the worst trade in offer I had gotten on my vehicle ($12k), and had to work fairly hard to talk them up to $13,500. I should've walked still, but, we had already been looking for the exact vehicle for 2 months. They go off of the NADA, and according to NADA, my car should've been worth over to $14,800 (it did need 1-2 tires replaced due to tread wear, which would've ran me about $300 for the same tire as the other 2, so $14,500 would've been fair). I had plans on driving up there when my lease was up on our other vehicle to purchase another one because everything else about the experience was fantastic. Danny is a great salesperson to work with, and I had positive interactions with everyone there (long waits, but that is to be expected on a Saturday). I would recommend them if you are just going for the internet pricing and not trading in, but AVOID if you plan on trading in a vehicle as well (unless, like me, they are the only dealership within 100 miles with the exact vehicle you need.)
Extremely Disappointed with Jamie, the used car manager

I just purchased a used (one owner) 2012 Kia from Byers and while the sales rep, Nick was helpful, the used car manager Jamie was awful. My wife and I drove an 1.5hrs to get to Byers Kia and after looking at the vehicle took it for a test drive. While driving it, I noticed a grinding/rumbling when the vehicle was turning at low speeds. This raised concern for me and when Jamie asked how the ride went I told about issue. He made no mention of getting it looked at, to ride with me and hear it for himself. I was told Dont worry about, I guarantee theres nothing majorly wrong with it While I was trying to discuss the vehicle, the issues with it (rust, tires, the sound, etc.), and the price Jamie interrupted at 8:05 (5 minutes after they closed) that he didnt want to be here all night and wanted to get home. I got in touch with Nick, the sales rep, and asked to speak to a manager above Jamie. I got a call the following day from Jamie who wanted to know what was going on. I told him several times I desired to talk to his manager and was denied every time. He kept pushing to find out what the issue was and informed me the price was firm and wouldnt change if I went hire up. I told him the price wasnt the only or even the biggest factor. Rather, that my experience was less than pleasant last night and I didnt feel like he cared about the integrity of the vehicle when I raised an issue and nothing was done in response. He replied to tell me he was offended by that and that he also had a less than pleasant experience dealing with me. He proceeded to bumble around and say I was rash, cold, short, etc. Though I found this ironic as he was the one cutting things short because he wanted to go home, and half the drive we did, I apologized right then and there. I told him it was not my intentions to come off that way and apologized for offended him. I never received an apology from him, no remorse, etc. the most I got from was the service department will take a look at it, if that will make you happy The correspondence through out the rest of the day was average, nothing good or bad. We came up to take a look at it and pay for it in Cash that evening. As newly weds (less than 2 weeks) every hundred dollars counts. I asked him if they couldnt match a competitor down the street (250 less) and he said no, go to them. I asked if he could even take $100 off (of a 16,000 vehicle) and again he said he couldnt and was firm. He said he could knock off $50 or something and I asked him for $80 and it was a deal, we shook on it and I wondered why he had a stick up his butt over $20 (couldnt drop 100, but could 80??). Here we are, a customer, paying in Cash for a vehicle that has been on there lot for 6 weeks and they refused to work with us on a trade in. So we have two prices, the original offer that was standing when I came up to look at it the first day, and the negotiated price of a whopping $80 less at the end of the second day. When we went to sign the documents with Bill and pay there was a third number on the paperwork which was $200 more than the original offer. After we told Bill that it wasnt correct, Nick came in to confirm the original offer and Jamie came in and said to just change it the original offer, he then walked out of the room saying you win to which Im still baffled at, bc really he won.. The tiny $80 difference we orally agreed on early went out the door and so did a potential lifelong customer. My name is Skip, I'm 20 years old, a college graduate married, and paid for this in cash. As a customer, I did not feel respected, valued, or treated fairly. BYERS- I'm shocked you tolerate this behavior from managers. But hey, at least you made a couple extra hundred on the vehicle right? Btw, I still havent been contacted by a manager higher than Jamie. In conclusion, this was an awful experience, and I hated every step. For the trolls wondering why I still bought it.. I'm married, and the wife wanted it. I just happen to love her more than I dislike Jamie.
I've seen better organized pot heads.

Disorganized as a bunch of pot smokers. I got a good deal on an inexpensive used car but everything else was pretty bad. 1) Car wasn't cleaned before I arrived. 2) It took them 10-20 minutes to locate the keys. 3) Standard parts were not available, I had to come back a WEEK later for minor repair. I guess they order the parts from Korea and then ship them over. <sarcasm>. 4) Second repair that I had asked for and was willing to pay for was NOT ready to be done when I'd asked for it. They wanted me to come back YET AGAIN. I know it was only a cheap used car I bought but if they want somebody to come back when they are in the market for a new car they need to get their sh*t together. With such a terrible location on US 23 you'd think they'd realized they need to do an outstanding job. Aside from my salesman, I didn't get that. When I get my NEW car in two or three years it's going to be a Ford off Sawmill Rd.
Kia optima

Had a good experience all the way around. Spencer Thompson was professional and courteous.
One Of The Best

I have purchased several vehicles in my lifetime and this was one of the best experiences I have ever had. Nick worked for me to get everything the way I wanted. The dealership went above and beyond.
Buy it at Byers

Not only did I receive the most competitive rate, but the vehicle was delivered to me and we completed the paperwork and went over the vehicle features in less than 1 hour. Thank you Byers.
Outstanding Customer Service

Purchased a 2015 Kia Sorento over the weekend at Byers. Byers customer service is main reason I chose to buy from there after shopping in the area for 2 days. I highly recommend this dealership! Justin L was an amazing salesman, no pressure, and he seemed to genuinely care about me leaving there a happy customer! 2 thumbs up for this salesman and the dealership.
Our first Kia

We had a great experience buying a Kia Optima from Kyle C. It's our first Kia. Kyle was great to work with. No pressure. Just good information.
Great Experience

Brian and Nick at Byers were awesome! I have purchased 6 cars in my life and this was by far the best experience. Everyone was very professional and helpful and I felt no pressure at all. They were accommodating and worked hard to find me the best deal within my established budget. I felt they were more consultants than sales people.