Customer Reviews of Lebanon Ford
Excellent experience
by 05/17/2021on
I just purchased a 2021 King Ranch Expedition from Lebanon Ford and couldn’t be happier. Tom did a great job in facilitating the process, ensuring I was pleased with the vehicle and kept in constant communication. The transaction was quick and played out exactly as I expected. Top notch service from a great dealership - I will definitely be back in the future for additional purchases!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Regular service plus 2016 F150 throwing codes
by 05/06/2022on
Very good service and concern for the problem. Contacted me very quickly with the issue and cost.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service on my car
by 05/04/2022on
Lebanon Ford does a great job. Too bad Ford decided to increase the "works" by $40
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service and recall work
by 03/15/2022on
Lebanon Ford service department as took care of anything my truck has needed
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Ford Flex
by 01/21/2022on
My call for short notice service was handled promptly. I was able to leave the vehicle overnight and they started on it first thing the next morning. I was notified of the progress and had the vehicle back home at my convenience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible experience
by 09/14/2021on
Horrible experience!! Brake warning lights came on in my Lincoln and I was told by my normal mechanic that it appeared the brakes required bleeding something only a Ford/Lincoln shop can do. The brakes worked fine, but the warning lights were a concern. Dropped the car off, was told by Jeremy, the brakes didn't need bleeding but required a new master cylinder at about $1,200. Decided I'd have my regular mechanic do that instead for much less money. Went to pick the car up and the brakes are shot! I have to push them to the floor. They said they only ran the diagnostic on the car, but then why are the brakes now toast? I've called and received no response. My mechanic has no clue what they did, but he agrees they did more that just run a test.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Tune Up
by 06/08/2021on
I've driven my truck for more than 96k miles in the past five years and have not had any issues. They did a 90k tune up on my truck to maintain its performance. I feel that it will still perform well for the next five years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 05/17/2021on
I just purchased a 2021 King Ranch Expedition from Lebanon Ford and couldn’t be happier. Tom did a great job in facilitating the process, ensuring I was pleased with the vehicle and kept in constant communication. The transaction was quick and played out exactly as I expected. Top notch service from a great dealership - I will definitely be back in the future for additional purchases!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2012 Ford Fusion
by 02/11/2021on
Good experience, car was ready when promises
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sturgeon F150
by 01/22/2021on
Got 2 new tires and had them check out some issues I thought I was having. Once again received excellent customer service. Jill kept me updated throughout the process. They checked out my issues, thankfully there’s weren’t any.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2020 Experience
by 12/21/2020on
I didn’t think 2020 would be the year I bought a new car (and a 2020 model at that) but Freda was so great at helping us find the right Explorer! We test drove more than a handful of models (Edge, Explorer, and Expedition) and Lebanon Fords staff was very helpful and friendly preparing all the cars for us to take out. The remodeled dealership is also very nice and we always feel like family while we are there. I’m very pleased with my purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Laura Mounie
by 12/11/2020on
I found exactly what I was looking for & the sales staff was AWESOME!! They took the time to get everything right... they didnt try to get me into a car I couldnt afford...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fiesta BCM
by 11/23/2020on
The service and parts department were excellent. They did everything they could and got my issue resolved. Dave Gulley and John Nowici were great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Niko, at Lebanon Ford was no nonsense and accommodating.
by 04/01/2020on
I was in the market for a new truck. I had never dealt with Lebanon Ford as they are a little farther away then the closest Ford dealer but, decided to give them a try. They had the 2018 F-150 SuperCrew I liked and it happened to be Ford Certified (9,400 miles). My local Ford dealer stopped doing Certified so, thats one benefit of Lebanon Ford as they still offer that. Second they offered me the max that KBB had listed as trade in value for my old F-150 which was $1000. more then my local Ford dealer offered. Another plus for dealing with Lebanon Ford. As far as Niko and the Finance guy (can’t remember his name) they where super accommodating. Everything was easy and painless with no hassles whatsoever. If you happen to be in the market for a new, certified or used car I highly recommend giving Lebanon Ford a look. Mike R. Kettering, Ohio P.S. If there is one piece of advice it’s to make sure all the Ford certified vehicles have the complete Owners Manual with vehicle as it came new. A simple email to Niko and he said he was ordering me one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dependable service
by 02/06/2020on
I called for a minor problem and Lebanon Ford took care if it right away.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New F-150 Truck Purchase
by 12/02/2019on
The salesperson was very knowledgeable about the vehicles I was interested in purchasing and I was able to view them and gain insight to each package. I was pleased with the discounts offered and how they treat customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2019 Ford Escape
by 12/02/2019on
The sales person Wes was professional and answered all of my questions. The experience was no pressure and hassle free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 10/26/2019on
Service was fine with oil change. I received information on tires and brakes which helps me plan ahead to replace. What I would like to see more is adding all my service history in Ford app since I’ve purchased the vehicle. Lastly, employees should not mess with moving the driver seat. It’s challenging to get it positioned correctly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 Star Service
by 10/22/2019on
We just purchased a 2019 Eco Sport from Lebanon Ford. The whole process was pleasant and easy. Our salesman, Milton, really listened to our wants and needs. He was personable and knowledgeable. He guided us in finding the best financing for our car. After gathering information about how we use our cars, our finance contact, Whitney, took time to explain various add-ons we might want to enhance our new car purchase. Before we left the dealership, a gentleman from the tech crew took time to sync our phones and review the screen and dashboard with us. We left Lebanon Ford very happy with our new car. We look forward to continuing to working with them for routine maintenance of the car and future purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Ford Focus CPO
by 09/30/2019on
Had a great experience with Jesse in sales. Jesse kept in communication with me regarding the vehicle of my choosing. Steve at corporate aided as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2019 Ford Fiesta
by 08/04/2019on
Exceptional service. I was looking for a particular color and equipped car. They delivered no problem 👍
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Flex Purchase
by 07/10/2019on
We hunted down the right used car for my wife. Worked with Tom Nickell early on a Monday morning. I had the car bought in less than 1 hour. Easy process, nice people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments