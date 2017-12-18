Skip to main content
Bob Pulte Chevrolet

909 Columbus Ave, Lebanon, OH 45036
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bob Pulte Chevrolet

29 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

good time to buy a truck

by Newtruck2017 on 12/18/2017

Roger did a great job getting me into a truck I wanted without the hassle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car Purchase

by spartanmom on 09/22/2017

Great experience in purchasing a new Traverse. We were not sure on what type of car we wanted. Zach was a great salesman in asking questions, and allowed me to drive multiple cars and was very patient in allowing me to go back and forth re-looking at the cars I drove. Zach did fantastic job at going over the cars and answering our questions about each one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

18 Traverse, Great Service

by 18traverse on 09/11/2017

Zach was exceptional to work with. We ordered a new auto and received an e-mail notification when the car was assigned for the build. that was nice to know where our order was in the overall process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buying Experience

by LuvmyZ71 on 09/08/2017

Great experience with Skeeter! If you want to talk to a great sales person without feeling like your being "sold" Skeeter is the sales person you want to talk to. Great interaction, helpful and very knowledgeable!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!

by Rhammiel on 08/15/2017

We had a great experience with Skeeter and Bob Pulte Chevrolet. It was the easiest purchase ever and will definitely be back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great first car buying experience

by Fergusm5 on 07/27/2017

My car buying experience was great. Brandon and Jonathan were very helpful and understanding for my first car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The Best Dealer Around

by nathandaniel on 05/31/2017

The team at Bob Pulte was exceptional as always. The purchase process was completely painless. I got a fair price. I was treated great. I love my new (used) Yukon XL. I will definitely buy my next vehicle from Bob Pulte Chevrolet.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Silverado hd

by Jitime40 on 05/24/2017

Very helpful info provided before testing truck. Salesman (Jonathan) was professional and helpful. No pressure...good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

looking to buy a 2017 SUV

by mittens123 on 03/21/2017

Our experience with Jim Kleiser in Lebanon Ohio was very satisfying. Everyone was very friendly helpful and PATIENT. Its always alittle confusing when you are buying a new vehicle but Jim answered everything we threw at him and described and showed us how everything worked. He made us feel very comfortable about the Traverse. We have never driven a SUV so it was somewhat scary for me as a woman, but Jim took the stress out. I love the vehicle and thank Jim and all the staff for a very satisfying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Cruze Hatchback

by jcruzehatch17 on 02/27/2017

I worked with Skeeter. He greeted me with a warm smile and not once did I feel pressured to buy a vehicle - but I did! The buying process was smooth and everyone working was kind and had a smile on their face. From the moment I walked in until I left with a new vehicle was less than five hours. A quick and painless experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New traverse

by Rwatts916 on 11/21/2016

Jonathon was excellent to work with! He was friendly, patient, knowledgeable and able to get me in the car I wanted for the price I needed! Great customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A one service

by Wilsonboro on 11/07/2016

3rd vehicle bought at this dealer and great service before, during and after the sale. Recommend to anyone in the area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional purchase

by BearcatJ on 10/11/2016

From start to finish it was great. Everyone I met was friendly and engaging, no pressure, genuine and polite. I would recommend them to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Respectful

by HAPYCAR on 08/13/2016

Each member of the sales team was respectful. They listened to my questions and answered them thoroughly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pulte was great from beginning to end

by jbabs822 on 08/04/2016

Zac met us at the door and was with us through the sale. His service was great, and he helped us find the best way to leave with our truck in our budget. Would send any friends and family to Bob Pulte.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2LTZ

by Zen_CLE on 08/04/2016

Awesome experience with Charles. Got why I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 Siverado Purchase

by samrick on 07/14/2016

The sales people and the whole staff at Bob Pulte always treat me well. They make buying a new vehicle a pleasure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Camaro

by Only21Once on 07/04/2016

I truly had a great experience ordering and purchasing my vehicle. No pressure and everyone was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My five star car buying experience athe Bob Pulte Chevrolet in Lebanon OH.

by CRAIGMARLOR on 05/24/2016

Everything was easy. Zack my salesman took his time and showed me all of the cars I wanted to see. I'm very happy with the car I chose and would recommend Bob Pulte Chevrolet over any of the other dealerships that I've been to. The staff was friendly and courteous. I will buy my next car at Bob Pulte as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Smooth as silk

by Sdstyer33 on 04/29/2016

I have purchased over 60 vehicles in my lifetime and this transaction was the smoothest and easiest I have ever experienced. No pushy sales people, no nit picking my trade, no protracted negotiations. Just friendly people helping me buy a car. Amanda was incredible. She kept me in the loop all along the way. She got me a better deal than my own credit union. Mr. Pulte even stopped to say "thanks" for our purchase. The drive from Indianapolis was definitely worth it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy to deal with.

by First_Diesel on 02/14/2016

Sales person started out with a very fair deal and was knowledgeable about trucks. One of my best buying experiences and I have had a lot of them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
