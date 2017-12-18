5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our experience with Jim Kleiser in Lebanon Ohio was very satisfying. Everyone was very friendly helpful and PATIENT. Its always alittle confusing when you are buying a new vehicle but Jim answered everything we threw at him and described and showed us how everything worked. He made us feel very comfortable about the Traverse. We have never driven a SUV so it was somewhat scary for me as a woman, but Jim took the stress out. I love the vehicle and thank Jim and all the staff for a very satisfying experience.