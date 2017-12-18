Bob Pulte Chevrolet
good time to buy a truck
12/18/2017
Roger did a great job getting me into a truck I wanted without the hassle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car Purchase
09/22/2017
Great experience in purchasing a new Traverse. We were not sure on what type of car we wanted. Zach was a great salesman in asking questions, and allowed me to drive multiple cars and was very patient in allowing me to go back and forth re-looking at the cars I drove. Zach did fantastic job at going over the cars and answering our questions about each one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
18 Traverse, Great Service
09/11/2017
Zach was exceptional to work with. We ordered a new auto and received an e-mail notification when the car was assigned for the build. that was nice to know where our order was in the overall process.
Great buying Experience
09/08/2017
Great experience with Skeeter! If you want to talk to a great sales person without feeling like your being "sold" Skeeter is the sales person you want to talk to. Great interaction, helpful and very knowledgeable!
Great Experience!
08/15/2017
We had a great experience with Skeeter and Bob Pulte Chevrolet. It was the easiest purchase ever and will definitely be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great first car buying experience
07/27/2017
My car buying experience was great. Brandon and Jonathan were very helpful and understanding for my first car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best Dealer Around
05/31/2017
The team at Bob Pulte was exceptional as always. The purchase process was completely painless. I got a fair price. I was treated great. I love my new (used) Yukon XL. I will definitely buy my next vehicle from Bob Pulte Chevrolet.
Silverado hd
05/24/2017
Very helpful info provided before testing truck. Salesman (Jonathan) was professional and helpful. No pressure...good experience.
looking to buy a 2017 SUV
03/21/2017
Our experience with Jim Kleiser in Lebanon Ohio was very satisfying. Everyone was very friendly helpful and PATIENT. Its always alittle confusing when you are buying a new vehicle but Jim answered everything we threw at him and described and showed us how everything worked. He made us feel very comfortable about the Traverse. We have never driven a SUV so it was somewhat scary for me as a woman, but Jim took the stress out. I love the vehicle and thank Jim and all the staff for a very satisfying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Cruze Hatchback
02/27/2017
I worked with Skeeter. He greeted me with a warm smile and not once did I feel pressured to buy a vehicle - but I did! The buying process was smooth and everyone working was kind and had a smile on their face. From the moment I walked in until I left with a new vehicle was less than five hours. A quick and painless experience.
New traverse
11/21/2016
Jonathon was excellent to work with! He was friendly, patient, knowledgeable and able to get me in the car I wanted for the price I needed! Great customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A one service
11/07/2016
3rd vehicle bought at this dealer and great service before, during and after the sale. Recommend to anyone in the area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional purchase
10/11/2016
From start to finish it was great. Everyone I met was friendly and engaging, no pressure, genuine and polite. I would recommend them to anyone.
Respectful
08/13/2016
Each member of the sales team was respectful. They listened to my questions and answered them thoroughly.
Pulte was great from beginning to end
08/04/2016
Zac met us at the door and was with us through the sale. His service was great, and he helped us find the best way to leave with our truck in our budget. Would send any friends and family to Bob Pulte.
2LTZ
08/04/2016
Awesome experience with Charles. Got why I wanted.
2016 Siverado Purchase
07/14/2016
The sales people and the whole staff at Bob Pulte always treat me well. They make buying a new vehicle a pleasure.
2017 Camaro
07/04/2016
I truly had a great experience ordering and purchasing my vehicle. No pressure and everyone was great.
My five star car buying experience athe Bob Pulte Chevrolet in Lebanon OH.
05/24/2016
Everything was easy. Zack my salesman took his time and showed me all of the cars I wanted to see. I'm very happy with the car I chose and would recommend Bob Pulte Chevrolet over any of the other dealerships that I've been to. The staff was friendly and courteous. I will buy my next car at Bob Pulte as well.
Smooth as silk
04/29/2016
I have purchased over 60 vehicles in my lifetime and this transaction was the smoothest and easiest I have ever experienced. No pushy sales people, no nit picking my trade, no protracted negotiations. Just friendly people helping me buy a car. Amanda was incredible. She kept me in the loop all along the way. She got me a better deal than my own credit union. Mr. Pulte even stopped to say "thanks" for our purchase. The drive from Indianapolis was definitely worth it.
Easy to deal with.
02/14/2016
Sales person started out with a very fair deal and was knowledgeable about trucks. One of my best buying experiences and I have had a lot of them.