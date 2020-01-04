sales Rating

I was in the market for a new truck. I had never dealt with Lebanon Ford as they are a little farther away then the closest Ford dealer but, decided to give them a try. They had the 2018 F-150 SuperCrew I liked and it happened to be Ford Certified (9,400 miles). My local Ford dealer stopped doing Certified so, thats one benefit of Lebanon Ford as they still offer that. Second they offered me the max that KBB had listed as trade in value for my old F-150 which was $1000. more then my local Ford dealer offered. Another plus for dealing with Lebanon Ford. As far as Niko and the Finance guy (can’t remember his name) they where super accommodating. Everything was easy and painless with no hassles whatsoever. If you happen to be in the market for a new, certified or used car I highly recommend giving Lebanon Ford a look. Mike R. Kettering, Ohio P.S. If there is one piece of advice it’s to make sure all the Ford certified vehicles have the complete Owners Manual with vehicle as it came new. A simple email to Niko and he said he was ordering me one. Read more