Niko, at Lebanon Ford was no nonsense and accommodating.
by 04/01/2020on
I was in the market for a new truck. I had never dealt with Lebanon Ford as they are a little farther away then the closest Ford dealer but, decided to give them a try. They had the 2018 F-150 SuperCrew I liked and it happened to be Ford Certified (9,400 miles). My local Ford dealer stopped doing Certified so, thats one benefit of Lebanon Ford as they still offer that. Second they offered me the max that KBB had listed as trade in value for my old F-150 which was $1000. more then my local Ford dealer offered. Another plus for dealing with Lebanon Ford. As far as Niko and the Finance guy (can’t remember his name) they where super accommodating. Everything was easy and painless with no hassles whatsoever. If you happen to be in the market for a new, certified or used car I highly recommend giving Lebanon Ford a look. Mike R. Kettering, Ohio P.S. If there is one piece of advice it’s to make sure all the Ford certified vehicles have the complete Owners Manual with vehicle as it came new. A simple email to Niko and he said he was ordering me one.
Dependable service
by 02/06/2020on
I called for a minor problem and Lebanon Ford took care if it right away.
New F-150 Truck Purchase
by 12/02/2019on
The salesperson was very knowledgeable about the vehicles I was interested in purchasing and I was able to view them and gain insight to each package. I was pleased with the discounts offered and how they treat customers.
2019 Ford Escape
by 12/02/2019on
The sales person Wes was professional and answered all of my questions. The experience was no pressure and hassle free.
Oil Change
by 10/26/2019on
Service was fine with oil change. I received information on tires and brakes which helps me plan ahead to replace. What I would like to see more is adding all my service history in Ford app since I’ve purchased the vehicle. Lastly, employees should not mess with moving the driver seat. It’s challenging to get it positioned correctly.
5 Star Service
by 10/22/2019on
We just purchased a 2019 Eco Sport from Lebanon Ford. The whole process was pleasant and easy. Our salesman, Milton, really listened to our wants and needs. He was personable and knowledgeable. He guided us in finding the best financing for our car. After gathering information about how we use our cars, our finance contact, Whitney, took time to explain various add-ons we might want to enhance our new car purchase. Before we left the dealership, a gentleman from the tech crew took time to sync our phones and review the screen and dashboard with us. We left Lebanon Ford very happy with our new car. We look forward to continuing to working with them for routine maintenance of the car and future purchases.
2017 Ford Focus CPO
by 09/30/2019on
Had a great experience with Jesse in sales. Jesse kept in communication with me regarding the vehicle of my choosing. Steve at corporate aided as well.
2019 Ford Fiesta
by 08/04/2019on
Exceptional service. I was looking for a particular color and equipped car. They delivered no problem 👍
Flex Purchase
by 07/10/2019on
We hunted down the right used car for my wife. Worked with Tom Nickell early on a Monday morning. I had the car bought in less than 1 hour. Easy process, nice people.
Oil Change and Balance
by 04/01/2019on
They did great and with my rewards it was all free!
Oil change 10,000 miles
by 03/13/2019on
I like taking my auto to the place I bought it while it is new. They changed the oil in a timely manner. They forgot to change the “ oil change needed” on settings. So when the warning came on I tried to reset it but couldn’t figure it out. I called the service dept. today and they said they were busy and took my number and it’s been two hours since the end of the call. I live closer to two other Ford dealerships Hummmmm!
Amazing experience
by 02/28/2019on
I purchased my new mustang over the phone due to I live in Florida, my salesman Tim was absolutely amazing from the first time we talked to the 2.5 months later when I picked up my new car. What impressed me the most is the communication after the sale.
truck repair
by 01/23/2019on
quick on finding the issue and making the repair. replace the rear end components.
Lebanon Ford Service Department
by 12/27/2018on
The Customer Service Department was upstanding service unlike Kings Kia. I took my 2018 Kia in for a oil change and full inspection. I drove right in and was very pleased with the service from start to finish. I will definitely bring my car back and recommend Lebanon Ford to family and friends. Great Job!!
F150 Crew cab
by 12/16/2018on
Salesperson very nice to work with, however I had to do my own follow up to get the windshield fixed as I was not contacted to have it scheduled. This is the reason for 4 stars instead of 5.
Tire rotation
by 11/26/2018on
Not happy, took truck F150 for oil change and tire rotation , as I checked in I got a pen and marked the rear drivers side tire , when they told me it was done and ready I looked and the tire was still in the same lacation , and had not been rotated, when I told the guy about it he stood there and argued that it was rotated but could not explain why the same tire was in the same location. He keep arguing with until I request the manager. This is unacceptable service
Very good experience, but no sale
by 11/12/2018on
Very pleasant experience, even though we at the end we cancelled the purchase. This was NOT there fault! We finally gave in to keeping our car for two reasons. 1. we couldn't part with our car after 10 years of excellent service, and 2. at our age (85) , we weren't comfortable with having to learn all of the new buttons for all the new gadgets on the car. Sorry we had to pass it up!
Service
by 11/07/2018on
I would have rated a 5, but the part took a week instead of 2 days and no one contacted me. I didn’t know what was happening until I followed up.
Ford F150
by 11/01/2018on
Quote for oil change and tire rotation was 69.00 for full synthetic plus additional whatever over 5 quarts talked to 3 people about the quote when truck was picked up the total charge went up to $138.46 The truck was in for a recall and thought it would be convenient to get a oil change will not do that again we donated an extra$50.00 to the service dept.
confused
by 10/18/2018on
to replace 2 struts took me, a backyard mechanic about 2 hours. the cost for the best struts I could find where made by Monroe. they cost me 275.00 dollars for both sides. the ford dealership wanted 1,300.00 to do the job. they also proceed to tell me if they used ford original parts it would even be more. so by doing the job myself saved me over 1000 dollars. so my question to you, is can someone explain to me how you can come up with such an outrageous price to do a 2 hour job.
Ford Mustang Ecoboost
by 10/17/2018on
Lebanon Ford was friendly, professional and the service was over the top. I would recommend anyone looking for a new Ford Vehicle to go to Lebanon Ford.
