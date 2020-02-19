2.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Just wanted to tell you about a horrible experience I just had at River Valley Toyota in Lancaster, Ohio. My husband and I visited this dealership on Friday 4/30/10 to look at and ultimately purchase a car. When we first started looking, the salesman didn't know the differences between the cars and didn't know how much some of the vehicles cost and didn't seem too motivated to find out. Maybe this is because we are a young couple, but we are serious buyers, we do our research. My husband went in and asked for a different salesperson to assist us once we came back from our test drive of a 2010 Toyota Corolla S. The new salesperson was way better. We had test driven the red car, but decided to go with the blue car that had the sunroof instead. Before ultimately deciding to buy the blue car though, we checked it over thoroughly for scratches, chips in paint, etc. We decided to buy the blue car, because we found no imperfections and was happy with everything. We waited 45 minutes while it was taken back and waxed and the inside cleaned, etc. We were happy with everything when we took the car home. Yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 5/5, we received a call from the dealership stating that we needed to bring the car back because they had given us the wrong car and that our car was sitting at the lot all ready to go. This in itself was very aggravating, given the fact that the car dealership is almost an hour away and I would have to waste my evening now driving all the way back there for their mistake. When we arrived at the dealership we went over to the new car and my husband immediately noticed 2 marks on it,something that looked like it bumped against it in the back panel and a scratch on the front passenger side panel. We pointed out the scratches and they managed to get the one on the back to come off with some rubbing and some wax. The scratch on the front though was still there after several attempts. The owner/manager came out to ask what the problem was and we explained that we didn't want that car because it was scratched. He said we didn't have an option because that was the car we bought and we had to take it. We said then give us our money back, we don't want it and he told us we would never get our money back, that it was our car now and still that we had to take that car. We insisted that we didn't want that car, we would rather keep the car that we had taken home. He argued with us and got very loud and said that we did not buy that car, the vin number did not match our paperwork and that we couldn't have that car. It is not our fault that they put the wrong vin number on the paperwork. So we received a car that was not even the one agreed upon and was treated like complete crap. I have never been so insulted by someone who is supposed to have good customer service in all my life. And to top it all off, the car we went to pick up had not even been waxed or cleaned up. We had to wait another 30 minutes while they waxed it. On the way home, I noticed the inside was super dusty and there were sticky splotches of something that had run down the glove box and on inside part of my door, that now I will have to clean off. This is the worst new car buying experience I have ever had, and my husband and I have bought 5 new cars since we've been married. Also, when they kept trying to get rid of the scratch on the front of the car, the boss (Robert) didn't believe my husband and got extremely angry when he said he could still see it. It was slight at that time, but when you got up close you could still see it. He started yelling at my husband and saying "Find the scratch now, find the scratch now, point directly to it, don't look too hard, now". He was yelling all of this very loudly which was very embarassing and insulting and then yelled at us that we were being very insulting to him. My husband was trying to tell him, hey you guys are the ones that made the mistake and now you want us to take a scratched car and that's not ri Read more