5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My experience at Klaben Ford was beyond exceptional. This was my first purchase from Klaben but my fifth overall. I had been looking at certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles on all of the local dealerships Web sites. I found three cars that interested me the most  all at Klaben. A friend suggested I go to Klaben and ask for Ty Davis (sales and leasing consultant). I immediately called Ty to schedule an appointment. I gave him the stock numbers of the two cars I was most interested in taking for a test drive. When I arrived at the dealership, Ty had both cars lined up side-by-side, ready for me to see and compare. As this also was my first CPO experience, I did not know what to expect. Both cars were immaculate, like new. Deciding between the two was a tough decision for me. Ty was very patient and discussed the advantages and disadvantages of each vehicle to help with my decision. He took the time to listen to my needs and concerns. I never felt pressured to make a quick decision. Equally as important, Ty worked within my budget to deliver the car at an unbeatable price. After I signed the paperwork, he explained all of the "bells and whistles in my new car. He even called me the next day to ask if I had any questions. Ty definitely put the "service" in customer service. He is very personable and highly professional. This was by far the most enjoyable car-buying experience I have ever had! It was unbelievably stress-free! I cannot say that about my previous experiences. I strongly suggest Klaben and Ty Davis to my family and friends as well as anybody looking to purchase or lease a car. 5-stars across the board.