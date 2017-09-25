Klaben Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Klaben Ford Lincoln
great place to buy a vehicle
by 09/25/2017on
i would recommend this dealer to anybody looking to purchase a vehicle i was treated very fair on the purchase and my trade. a+ to klaben ford you have won all my future business thanks again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best Car Buying Experience Ever!
by 08/03/2017on
We purchased a 2015 Lincoln MKX last week. Our sales consultant, Nate Bryant, was extremely knowledgeable regarding the vehicle and Nate along with the sales manager made sure that we were provided with not just a fair deal, but a good deal. The folks at Klaben went above and beyond and have succeeded in making this the best car buying experience that we have ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beyond exceptional
by 10/20/2015on
My experience at Klaben Ford was beyond exceptional. This was my first purchase from Klaben but my fifth overall. I had been looking at certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles on all of the local dealerships Web sites. I found three cars that interested me the most all at Klaben. A friend suggested I go to Klaben and ask for Ty Davis (sales and leasing consultant). I immediately called Ty to schedule an appointment. I gave him the stock numbers of the two cars I was most interested in taking for a test drive. When I arrived at the dealership, Ty had both cars lined up side-by-side, ready for me to see and compare. As this also was my first CPO experience, I did not know what to expect. Both cars were immaculate, like new. Deciding between the two was a tough decision for me. Ty was very patient and discussed the advantages and disadvantages of each vehicle to help with my decision. He took the time to listen to my needs and concerns. I never felt pressured to make a quick decision. Equally as important, Ty worked within my budget to deliver the car at an unbeatable price. After I signed the paperwork, he explained all of the "bells and whistles in my new car. He even called me the next day to ask if I had any questions. Ty definitely put the "service" in customer service. He is very personable and highly professional. This was by far the most enjoyable car-buying experience I have ever had! It was unbelievably stress-free! I cannot say that about my previous experiences. I strongly suggest Klaben and Ty Davis to my family and friends as well as anybody looking to purchase or lease a car. 5-stars across the board.
2014 Escape purchase
by 06/12/2014on
I have purchased a 2014 Escape from Klaben Ford in Kent Ohio. My sales rep, JC was very easy to work with and was able to answer all my questions about the vehicle and the sales process. I was never pressured and he made the whole process very easy. I purchased a Focus from Klaben with JC in 2012 and had the same great experience. I am very happy with Klaben Ford and will do business with them again in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes