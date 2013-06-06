Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Klaben Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Klaben Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Visit dealer’s website 
1106 W Main St, Kent, OH 44240
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Klaben Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy To Do Business With

by jimk14 on 06/06/2013

Purchased a Jeep Patriot from Andrew B. at Klaben. The price was fair, spent less than 1 hour at the dealer and the vehicle is working well. I would highly recommend Andrew B. and Klaben!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4.6 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by tjbennett61 on 11/16/2009

I went from PA to look at a Jeep at Klaben. It was a 2 hr drive but well worth it! I was impressed with how easy it was to deal with them. This was probably the BEST car buying experience I've ever had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
50 cars in stock
0 new0 used50 certified pre-owned
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
0 new|0 used|
11 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
0 new|0 used|
7 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for