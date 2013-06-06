Klaben Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Klaben Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Easy To Do Business With
by 06/06/2013on
Purchased a Jeep Patriot from Andrew B. at Klaben. The price was fair, spent less than 1 hour at the dealer and the vehicle is working well. I would highly recommend Andrew B. and Klaben!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
Great experience
by 11/16/2009on
I went from PA to look at a Jeep at Klaben. It was a 2 hr drive but well worth it! I was impressed with how easy it was to deal with them. This was probably the BEST car buying experience I've ever had.
0 new, 0 used, 50 certified pre-owned
about our dealership