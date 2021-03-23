Lash Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Lash Chevrolet
Friendly, but beware of CPO vehicles at Lash Chevrolet
by 03/23/2021on
Friendly, but beware of CPO vehicles at Lash Chevrolet in Johnstown, OH. A month ago, I bought a 2017 Suburban Premier Certified Pre-Owned, 1-owner local lease (owned/maintained by Lash Chevrolet) and the service engine soon light came on less than a week after purchase (P219B air/fuel imbalance between banks). I mentioned to my salesperson, Greg in response to his follow up customer satisfaction email. I was told the vehicle had sat on the lot for several months, so we both agreed it could be stale fuel. After clearing the code, it returned shortly after. My local GM dealer recommended maintenance that had not been performed at $170 and cleared the code. I asked for help from Lash Chevrolet with this maintenance bill since the problem occured within a few hundred miles of purchase. Lash would only help if I drove the vehicle back to their dealership specifically even though Lash sold the vehicle as a CPO and was supposed to perform all required maintenance prior to the sale. The service engine soon light returned with the same code and has manifested into a dead miss on cylinder 8 with another code P0300 (multiple cylinder misfire). Currently the vehicle is back in service awaiting further work for this issue. In the first month of ownership, I have gotten maybe a week's worth of use out of this $40k+ certified vehicle. Started a file with corporate on this one.
No pressure
by 09/08/2020on
Tyson immediately greeted me upon arrival. He knew I was interested in the Chevy Blazer and he allowed me to take a test drive alone. When I returned from the test drive we began to talk numbers Tyson was very patient and answered all of my questions. We were able to come to an agreement and I drover my new Blazer home the same day. I had a nice experience working with Tyson. I am very happy with my new Blazer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible Experience
by 06/19/2020on
Local Johnstown resident here, and I'm VERY unhappy with my recent purchase from Lash. I purchased a 2012 Chevy Equinox from them about 6 weeks ago. When we test drove the vehicle we noticed some minor noise and squeaking. The salesman said that happens sometimes since the cars sit on the lot without being regularly driven, and that none of their cars make it to the lot without a full inspection blah blah. Since we're in the middle of a pandemic we really haven't driven the car more than a hand full of times in the last 6 weeks and in that time frame the sqeaking continued and the check engine light came on. We took the car to a trusted mechanic here in Johnstown that we've known for years and they found the following issues with the car: 1. Shocks & struts were toast, which ruined all 4 tires. 2. The check engine light was an evap error. The mechanic let us know that there was NO WAY Lash's inspection would not have caught this. He thinks it's likely Lash cleared the code without fixing the issue. Total $1700 in repairs. We called Lash and spoke to a manager. They said they would check their inspection records and call us back. We never got a call back.
Tim BeVier
by 03/28/2019on
Service team was very helpful, easy to work with and took care of my requests timely.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
An Honest Dealer
by 05/05/2011on
I knew what I wanted - a Chevy Malibu. I drove out to Johnstown because the guy on the phone was nice and he didn't try to fast talk me. When I got there, it was just like that. They helped me pick out the one I wanted (I got the 2LT with the six-speed transmission) and they didn't start off at MSRP and put me through hours of agonizing haggling. We negotiated very little, actually, because I had a decent idea of what I should be paying from web research. It was nice to leave without feeling like I had just competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The car is awesome, btw.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Get whatever car you like checked out by a third-party mechanic!
by 04/04/2010on
Get whatever car you're interested in checked out with an independent mechanic you trust. They told us they inspect every car carefully, yet sold us a car which needed extensive work done on the front end (tie rod ends, bushings, control arm, etc.). These were issues that could have resulted in an accident. Yes, our bad for not having the car checked out first. Do your homework!
no unnecessary repairs, friendly staff
by 12/01/2009on
i have bought several used cars here and have had them serviced here too. when you show up at some dealers with a used car with 100k+ miles, you can see the service rep's eyeballs start to spin with dollar signs on them, thinking he can get you to repair every little thing. they don't pull that stuff here. they focus on safety and not money. they also fixed non-chevy cars too -- over the years i've had them work on a chevy, a jeep, a ford and a nissan.
Steer clear or they may take you for a ride!
by 05/08/2008on
I took my 2005 Silverado to Lash Chevrolet in Johnstown Ohio (I bought it there in 2005, but it was then named Liberty) due to the back rotors being rusted and pitted. They told me they did not think they could help me with the rotors as I live in the rust belt and this happens with vehicles in the 40k mileage range. This was prior to even looking at the truck. Keep in mind; the vehicle was still within the Three year/36k mileage warranty. Needless to say this did not set with me very well. Between my wife and me, we have purchased seven new GM vehicles since 1987. Each previous vehicle reaching well over 100k miles (One even went 200k before I sold it) and I had not previously needed to replace a brake rotor due to rust/pitting. I can only remember replacing one front set of rotors and that was due to my wifes braking habits which she will argue LOL I tried to explain my previous Chevrolet experience to the service rep, but he did not seem to care. I finally asked for the Service Manager, for which he replied that HE was the Service Manager. I then went to the sales rep I purchased the truck from to let him know I was not satisfied with the Service Managers response, and even less satisfied with the Service Manager himself. The sales rep and he told me that it is an industry issue and he did not feel there was anything they could do. That same evening I dropped my truck off at another Chevrolet dealer. This dealer returned my truck to me the very next afternoon with FOUR NEW ROTORS and only asked me to pay $63 for new rear brakes. They replaced the front rotors without even being asked. They said the front rotors were showing the same signs as the rear, just not near as bad yet. I was told it was just a matter of time and the front rotors would fail just as the back had. It is a shame Lash is within one mile of my home, but to me the closet real Chevrolet dealer a several miles away. I will not even consider Lash for another purchase or service. I would recommend you visit one of the other dealerships as I feel very strongly they will treat you much better.