1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I took my 2005 Silverado to Lash Chevrolet in Johnstown Ohio (I bought it there in 2005, but it was then named Liberty) due to the back rotors being rusted and pitted. They told me they did not think they could help me with the rotors as I live in the rust belt and this happens with vehicles in the 40k mileage range. This was prior to even looking at the truck. Keep in mind; the vehicle was still within the Three year/36k mileage warranty. Needless to say this did not set with me very well. Between my wife and me, we have purchased seven new GM vehicles since 1987. Each previous vehicle reaching well over 100k miles (One even went 200k before I sold it) and I had not previously needed to replace a brake rotor due to rust/pitting. I can only remember replacing one front set of rotors and that was due to my wifes braking habits which she will argue LOL I tried to explain my previous Chevrolet experience to the service rep, but he did not seem to care. I finally asked for the Service Manager, for which he replied that HE was the Service Manager. I then went to the sales rep I purchased the truck from to let him know I was not satisfied with the Service Managers response, and even less satisfied with the Service Manager himself. The sales rep and he told me that it is an industry issue and he did not feel there was anything they could do. That same evening I dropped my truck off at another Chevrolet dealer. This dealer returned my truck to me the very next afternoon with FOUR NEW ROTORS and only asked me to pay $63 for new rear brakes. They replaced the front rotors without even being asked. They said the front rotors were showing the same signs as the rear, just not near as bad yet. I was told it was just a matter of time and the front rotors would fail just as the back had. It is a shame Lash is within one mile of my home, but to me the closet real Chevrolet dealer a several miles away. I will not even consider Lash for another purchase or service. I would recommend you visit one of the other dealerships as I feel very strongly they will treat you much better. Read more