Terrible Experience
by 06/19/2020on
Local Johnstown resident here, and I'm VERY unhappy with my recent purchase from Lash. I purchased a 2012 Chevy Equinox from them about 6 weeks ago. When we test drove the vehicle we noticed some minor noise and squeaking. The salesman said that happens sometimes since the cars sit on the lot without being regularly driven, and that none of their cars make it to the lot without a full inspection blah blah. Since we're in the middle of a pandemic we really haven't driven the car more than a hand full of times in the last 6 weeks and in that time frame the sqeaking continued and the check engine light came on. We took the car to a trusted mechanic here in Johnstown that we've known for years and they found the following issues with the car: 1. Shocks & struts were toast, which ruined all 4 tires. 2. The check engine light was an evap error. The mechanic let us know that there was NO WAY Lash's inspection would not have caught this. He thinks it's likely Lash cleared the code without fixing the issue. Total $1700 in repairs. We called Lash and spoke to a manager. They said they would check their inspection records and call us back. We never got a call back.
Tim BeVier
by 03/28/2019on
Service team was very helpful, easy to work with and took care of my requests timely.
An Honest Dealer
by 05/05/2011on
I knew what I wanted - a Chevy Malibu. I drove out to Johnstown because the guy on the phone was nice and he didn't try to fast talk me. When I got there, it was just like that. They helped me pick out the one I wanted (I got the 2LT with the six-speed transmission) and they didn't start off at MSRP and put me through hours of agonizing haggling. We negotiated very little, actually, because I had a decent idea of what I should be paying from web research. It was nice to leave without feeling like I had just competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The car is awesome, btw.
Get whatever car you like checked out by a third-party mechanic!
by 04/04/2010on
Get whatever car you're interested in checked out with an independent mechanic you trust. They told us they inspect every car carefully, yet sold us a car which needed extensive work done on the front end (tie rod ends, bushings, control arm, etc.). These were issues that could have resulted in an accident. Yes, our bad for not having the car checked out first. Do your homework!
no unnecessary repairs, friendly staff
by 12/01/2009on
i have bought several used cars here and have had them serviced here too. when you show up at some dealers with a used car with 100k+ miles, you can see the service rep's eyeballs start to spin with dollar signs on them, thinking he can get you to repair every little thing. they don't pull that stuff here. they focus on safety and not money. they also fixed non-chevy cars too -- over the years i've had them work on a chevy, a jeep, a ford and a nissan.
Steer clear or they may take you for a ride!
by 05/08/2008on
I took my 2005 Silverado to Lash Chevrolet in Johnstown Ohio (I bought it there in 2005, but it was then named Liberty) due to the back rotors being rusted and pitted. They told me they did not think they could help me with the rotors as I live in the rust belt and this happens with vehicles in the 40k mileage range. This was prior to even looking at the truck. Keep in mind; the vehicle was still within the Three year/36k mileage warranty. Needless to say this did not set with me very well. Between my wife and me, we have purchased seven new GM vehicles since 1987. Each previous vehicle reaching well over 100k miles (One even went 200k before I sold it) and I had not previously needed to replace a brake rotor due to rust/pitting. I can only remember replacing one front set of rotors and that was due to my wifes braking habits which she will argue LOL I tried to explain my previous Chevrolet experience to the service rep, but he did not seem to care. I finally asked for the Service Manager, for which he replied that HE was the Service Manager. I then went to the sales rep I purchased the truck from to let him know I was not satisfied with the Service Managers response, and even less satisfied with the Service Manager himself. The sales rep and he told me that it is an industry issue and he did not feel there was anything they could do. That same evening I dropped my truck off at another Chevrolet dealer. This dealer returned my truck to me the very next afternoon with FOUR NEW ROTORS and only asked me to pay $63 for new rear brakes. They replaced the front rotors without even being asked. They said the front rotors were showing the same signs as the rear, just not near as bad yet. I was told it was just a matter of time and the front rotors would fail just as the back had. It is a shame Lash is within one mile of my home, but to me the closet real Chevrolet dealer a several miles away. I will not even consider Lash for another purchase or service. I would recommend you visit one of the other dealerships as I feel very strongly they will treat you much better.