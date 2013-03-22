Great Lakes Chevrolet
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
by 03/22/2013on
My husband and I are repeat customers. Everyone at Great Lakes are excellent to work with. We will buy again in the future from them and have and will continue to refer friends/family. Much thanks to Todd M. and Pete in finance for making everything always go so smoothly. Frank & Suzi Latin
