Great Lakes Chevrolet

310 S Chestnut St, Jefferson, OH 44047
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Great Lakes Chevrolet

1 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales Rating

by LATIN on 03/22/2013

My husband and I are repeat customers. Everyone at Great Lakes are excellent to work with. We will buy again in the future from them and have and will continue to refer friends/family. Much thanks to Todd M. and Pete in finance for making everything always go so smoothly. Frank & Suzi Latin

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

