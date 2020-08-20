Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Mark Porter Ford

Mark Porter Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
1360 Mayhew Rd, Jackson, OH 45640
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Mark Porter Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(49)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good dealer in Southeast Ohio.

by Randall on 08/20/2020

Easy and positive sales experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
49 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good dealer in Southeast Ohio.

by Randall on 08/20/2020

Easy and positive sales experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2018 Ford F150 truck.

by Lawrence on 09/07/2019

The speed that they found out what was wrong with my truck and fixed it! There was no charge as the truck was under warranty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ecosport purchase

by James on 09/01/2019

Professional yet laid back

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great place

by Kevin on 08/26/2019

Fast and friendly service. Extremely affordable prices. Overall great place to buy a vehicle and have it serviced when it's time. Overall great place.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent.

by Theodore on 08/23/2019

Relaxed, personable atmosphere, very professional and helpful staff, not limited to sales people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by Heather on 08/13/2019

It was easy to deal. Everyone was nice and informative. No pushy salesman. Drew was awesome! Our drive was over 3 hours one way and worth every minute.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Highly recommend Mark Porter

by Claudette on 08/04/2019

The salesperson, Melissa, answered all of our questions and did her job very well. She was eager to show us all the features of the car and if she didn't know she quickly found the answer. She had the car cleaned and full of gas when we arrived to take our Mustang home. We had a great experience and would highly recommend others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amy Carter

by April on 08/02/2019

Amy Carter was great. She stayed late when everyone else went home. Went looked at the car bought it the next day, with a great price. Definitely worth the hour drive to Jackson.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2019 Ford F-150 XL STX magma red

by Thomas on 08/01/2019

Our sales person, Drew, was not pushy at all & was really great to work w/ when I discussed w/ him our budget & what I was looking for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great dealer friendly service

by Christopher on 07/28/2019

Quick, easy and friendly service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Just bought a new F150

by Mark on 07/27/2019

It was just an enjoyable experience, no pressure, easy going, and very relaxed. I purchased from Melissa Clark, and she was just great, she made it so easy, and I felt like I was making the right decision .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mark Porter Ford

by Kenny on 07/17/2019

I wasn't there very long.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford Explorer Challenge!

by Nikole on 07/13/2019

Amy was fantastic. She was real person and was straight up pet and hardly in reality do you ever see that in a sales person. She earned our trust from here on out....next car we follow Amy at whatever dealership she may be at.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealership from sales to service

by Ronald on 07/10/2019

This was most pleasing vehicle buying experience we have ever had. Joe Pratt was great salesman and made everything comfortable and relaxed. Gary and chane were equally great to deal with on price and financing. This was the quickest time spent getting a vehicle and out the door that we ever had at a dealership and we have purchased several vehicles through the years at several different dealerships. Some dealerships make it almost an all day job getting a vehicle but here they made everything flow quick and effortlessly and we were on our way. They listen to u and answered all questions asked. It was just a very relaxed process all the way thru.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New F250 SuperDuty Magma Red

by Michael on 07/02/2019

Amy is a great asset to your company. You didn't have what I was looking for, so we ordered one, then the paint was balanced out! Amy didn't quit looking until she found one, made the sale and more importantly made the customer happy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Owner

by Melvin on 06/30/2019

Service is done right

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

ford edge

by Jeffrey on 06/25/2019

felt like we got a good deal and Drew "the salesman" was great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantabulous service!

by James on 06/23/2019

From top to bottom the mark porter team more than exceeded my expectations! My salesman Drew Beman truly made my family and I feel at home!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Replacement of backseat on the driver side

by Mike on 06/21/2019

Service dept and everyone was very friendly and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfied customer

by Thomas on 06/19/2019

Wes and rest of the staff where friendly, knowledgeable and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

What a dealership

by William on 06/17/2019

All staff went above and beyond to get me into the truck i wanted Took over a month to find it and get me financed But they never gave up

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for