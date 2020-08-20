Mark Porter Ford
Customer Reviews of Mark Porter Ford
Good dealer in Southeast Ohio.
by 08/20/2020on
Easy and positive sales experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2018 Ford F150 truck.
by 09/07/2019on
The speed that they found out what was wrong with my truck and fixed it! There was no charge as the truck was under warranty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ecosport purchase
by 09/01/2019on
Professional yet laid back
Great place
by 08/26/2019on
Fast and friendly service. Extremely affordable prices. Overall great place to buy a vehicle and have it serviced when it's time. Overall great place.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent.
by 08/23/2019on
Relaxed, personable atmosphere, very professional and helpful staff, not limited to sales people.
Awesome
by 08/13/2019on
It was easy to deal. Everyone was nice and informative. No pushy salesman. Drew was awesome! Our drive was over 3 hours one way and worth every minute.
Highly recommend Mark Porter
by 08/04/2019on
The salesperson, Melissa, answered all of our questions and did her job very well. She was eager to show us all the features of the car and if she didn't know she quickly found the answer. She had the car cleaned and full of gas when we arrived to take our Mustang home. We had a great experience and would highly recommend others.
Amy Carter
by 08/02/2019on
Amy Carter was great. She stayed late when everyone else went home. Went looked at the car bought it the next day, with a great price. Definitely worth the hour drive to Jackson.
2019 Ford F-150 XL STX magma red
by 08/01/2019on
Our sales person, Drew, was not pushy at all & was really great to work w/ when I discussed w/ him our budget & what I was looking for.
Great dealer friendly service
by 07/28/2019on
Quick, easy and friendly service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Just bought a new F150
by 07/27/2019on
It was just an enjoyable experience, no pressure, easy going, and very relaxed. I purchased from Melissa Clark, and she was just great, she made it so easy, and I felt like I was making the right decision .
Mark Porter Ford
by 07/17/2019on
I wasn't there very long.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Explorer Challenge!
by 07/13/2019on
Amy was fantastic. She was real person and was straight up pet and hardly in reality do you ever see that in a sales person. She earned our trust from here on out....next car we follow Amy at whatever dealership she may be at.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great dealership from sales to service
by 07/10/2019on
This was most pleasing vehicle buying experience we have ever had. Joe Pratt was great salesman and made everything comfortable and relaxed. Gary and chane were equally great to deal with on price and financing. This was the quickest time spent getting a vehicle and out the door that we ever had at a dealership and we have purchased several vehicles through the years at several different dealerships. Some dealerships make it almost an all day job getting a vehicle but here they made everything flow quick and effortlessly and we were on our way. They listen to u and answered all questions asked. It was just a very relaxed process all the way thru.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New F250 SuperDuty Magma Red
by 07/02/2019on
Amy is a great asset to your company. You didn't have what I was looking for, so we ordered one, then the paint was balanced out! Amy didn't quit looking until she found one, made the sale and more importantly made the customer happy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Owner
by 06/30/2019on
Service is done right
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
ford edge
by 06/25/2019on
felt like we got a good deal and Drew "the salesman" was great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Fantabulous service!
by 06/23/2019on
From top to bottom the mark porter team more than exceeded my expectations! My salesman Drew Beman truly made my family and I feel at home!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Replacement of backseat on the driver side
by 06/21/2019on
Service dept and everyone was very friendly and helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied customer
by 06/19/2019on
Wes and rest of the staff where friendly, knowledgeable and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
What a dealership
by 06/17/2019on
All staff went above and beyond to get me into the truck i wanted Took over a month to find it and get me financed But they never gave up
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
