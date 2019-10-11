Kia of Dayton
~ excellent ~ fun ~enjoyable ~ pleasant ~ rewarding ~ ALL POSITIVE ~
New Engine Replacement
KIA replace my engine with a whole new one according to ALL of the recalls out there! This WAS after several attempts and me pushing the issue that something was wrong. I ended up speaking directly to the Service Dept manager and things got looked into and handled. They fixed it at no cost and provided me with a rental. I was very pleased. So I will say this......don't give up! If you KNOW and FEEL that something is just not right.....research and push for it!
date 2019-11-10
~ excellent ~ fun ~enjoyable ~ pleasant ~ rewarding ~ ALL POSITIVE ~
date 2019-10-10
Excellent service and customer service team of men and women. Thank you all for detailed explanation of service printout.
Dishonest
They will high pressure you to buy extra contracts and then they don’t keep them in the “service department “ computer system. So when you go in for service or any else done . You got to get in a argument with them to get them to look up and see that you did already pay for it . Do not buy from them very dishonest people
Tornado Repair of My Vehicle
On May 27, 2019 my KIA Sportage was damaged due to a tornado that destroyed my apartment. There was exterior damage to the roof, windshield, rear window and numerous other areas of my vehicle. On June 3 I turned my vehicle in to the collision shop for repair. My vehicle was in the shop for approximately 3 1/2 weeks due to them finding other damage. When I picked up my Sportage I was extremely pleased with the work. My vehicle looked like it was brand new.
Super Sunday
The team made it easy to buy a new car, even on a Sunday. Great car - great experience.
Great Ovrall Service
I have been a customer for Kia if Dayton for nearly 10 years. My family have collectively purchased 5 different Kia vehicles. The customer service that we continue to receive, is the primary reason we continue to rely on them for our auto needs. This is especially true with the service department. I always enjoy the interactions I have with Brandon and Janes. These guys are fantastic, always professional, and consistently go above and beyond to keep us updated. They are exactly what every organization seeks from their team members. Thank you to Brandon for my recent service experience and ensuring that my sorento was completely taken care of and for working with me to make sure my family had our transportation needs cared for. Great job to Brandon, James, and the service department!!!
date 2018-11-03
Poor service at Kia in Huber Heights, Ohio
I took my car in for electrical issues: the back windows were slow to come up. If I used the turn signal and manually turned it off, it would not turn off. I also had an issue where I was at the gas station with my car running and the door was closed. The car locked me out. I could not get back in. Kia told me it would take 2 days to get the parts in to fix my door and the other issues the just flat out said they couldn’t recreate it. It’s 6 days later and my windows still aren’t fix.
date 2018-10-19
Service on Kia with computer update
Pleasant experience. Waited for my vehicle. no problems, Liked the refreshments in the waiting room. Even got my vehicle washed.
Very Satisfied
Got an oil change. Dealership caught me up on recalls for mycar, and finished earlier than promised. I'm
Great Service
Took care of all my issues and loaned me a car when the rental fell through.
date 2018-04-03
Change Oil and replaced three wipe blades
i appreciate that someone let me know about Battery. That is warning. I like that. I told him I will come back when change oil and new battery this summer.
Not impressed or satisfied
We are supposed to get a car wash as a compliment every time we bring our vehicle for maintenance service, and my husband was the one who took it this time, so since he didn't ASK for it, they just went ahead and didn't do it at all. Also, the liquids were very low from the last time we had it serviced, that's why my husband went, he was furious to see how poor of a service we are getting
good
had time to talk with my salesman and look at new cars. everything went well..
Love my new Sportage
We had come in once to test drive and see about making a deal for two new vehicles--2017 Sportage and a 2017 Soul +... They first price quote was good but not good enough... We came back a couple of days later with a price we needed in order to buy the cars... They not only matched that price but came down another $500 below... We were thrilled and made the deal that evening... Still can't believe what a great deal we got on the cars we wanted all along!!!
New car purchase
I think I met everyone in the building during my visit and they were all very friendly and willing to help in any way they could. Alan Newsom was a pleasure to work with and made sure I left happy in my brand new car. I had a great experience here and love my new Kia Soul.
Collision Repair
Fast, friendly, quality work. 8 month old car was rear-ended; minor damage. Two days in the body shop and it looks like the day we bought it again! Great work - thank you!
Customer Service Blunder
I stopped in to the dealership to get a new battery as my current battery died. I was there for 2.5 hours. The car stayed there on the floor in front of the service department counter the entire time. I did not have an appointment but I had to get a jump to get to the dealership. I was on my way to work. I let them know that I was dissatisfied with the length of time that it sat there and the counter supervisor said that it took a while to make a diagnosis of the state of the battery. Tell me when it takes 2.5 hours to diagnose a bad battery, replace it and get on the road to work. As a result I missed a very important meeting. I would have gone somewhere else if I had known it would take that long. What made it even worse was that the service desk manager quoted me a price of over $200 for the price of a battery. I told him that a battery for a car as small as the Soul could not possibly cost more than a battery for the truck that my husband drives. Then he went back to the parts department to question the price he was given and straightened it out. This is the 2nd car that I bought from this dealership, I make it a point to get to know everyone who works there. They remember me and know me because I bring my cars there for everything. They are basically good people. They just have to make sure that for every new person who is hired, they understand what good customer service entails so that the integrity of the dealership is maintained.
Good experience -- Reg service
Free wifi, nice waiting area, snacks, bottled water, coffee, TV. Easy to make an appointment online, they're ready when I get there. Sales rep and finance guy both stop by and talk to me.
Kia Forte 2017 S
First looked at an entry level LX. Was told to check out the S series also. Once I sat in the S series the LX was no longer an option. Although a little more the benefits of an S model severely outweigh the LX. Management and Robert did a great job of taking care of me and getting me into a new affordable car.
Engine Replacement
Throughout the entire process, from the beginning to the end, this Kia of Dayton Service Team was knowledgeable, experienced, and friendly. I will continue with Kia of Dayton Service Team for all of my auto mechanical/service needs, and highly recommend them to anyone else. Thank You Kia of Dayton Service Team.
