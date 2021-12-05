Greenwood's Hubbard Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Greenwood's Hubbard Chevrolet
Kenya Hogan is the best!
by 05/12/2021on
Despite the very long line of vehicles to be serviced, the young lady choreographing this ballet, Kenya Hogan, was efficient, calm, and organized. She listened to all I needed, did everything I asked, and had me out of the shop in the expected time. She also made suggestions regarding my car’s factory needs, and got that done too. She also reviewed what had been done with me. She is the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Greenwood Hubbard Chevy
by 01/24/2020on
Bought over 5 cars at this dealership....SERVICE is the best and done right, very fair pricing! If one sales/service person is busy, there is always someone asking if they can help...and they do. One person was even playing with a Mom's two children while she was finishing paperwork...kids just laughing/playing. A really nice time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 04/04/2018on
Friendly & no complaints.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place!
by 10/15/2010on
I felt very comfortable with the whole process. They listened to what I told them and worked hard to overcome my past credit issues.The sales person did a great job of explaining my options and making sure that car was clean ready on time. I am going to send my grandmother to buy a car next week! I really felt like they cared and were happy to have my business..
