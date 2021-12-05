5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Despite the very long line of vehicles to be serviced, the young lady choreographing this ballet, Kenya Hogan, was efficient, calm, and organized. She listened to all I needed, did everything I asked, and had me out of the shop in the expected time. She also made suggestions regarding my car's factory needs, and got that done too. She also reviewed what had been done with me. She is the best!