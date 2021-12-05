Skip to main content
Greenwood's Hubbard Chevrolet

2635 N Main St, Hubbard, OH 44425
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Greenwood's Hubbard Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(4)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Kenya Hogan is the best!

by Judith Kupec on 05/12/2021

Despite the very long line of vehicles to be serviced, the young lady choreographing this ballet, Kenya Hogan, was efficient, calm, and organized. She listened to all I needed, did everything I asked, and had me out of the shop in the expected time. She also made suggestions regarding my car’s factory needs, and got that done too. She also reviewed what had been done with me. She is the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 Reviews
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Greenwood Hubbard Chevy

by Greenwood on 01/24/2020

Bought over 5 cars at this dealership....SERVICE is the best and done right, very fair pricing! If one sales/service person is busy, there is always someone asking if they can help...and they do. One person was even playing with a Mom's two children while she was finishing paperwork...kids just laughing/playing. A really nice time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by kishkabobs on 04/04/2018

Friendly & no complaints.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place!

by janet_869 on 10/15/2010

I felt very comfortable with the whole process. They listened to what I told them and worked hard to overcome my past credit issues.The sales person did a great job of explaining my options and making sure that car was clean ready on time. I am going to send my grandmother to buy a car next week! I really felt like they cared and were happy to have my business..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
about our dealership

