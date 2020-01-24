Bought over 5 cars at this dealership....SERVICE is the best and done right, very fair pricing! If one sales/service person is busy, there is always someone asking if they can help...and they do. One person was even playing with a Mom's two children while she was finishing paperwork...kids just laughing/playing. A really nice time.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Bought over 5 cars at this dealership....SERVICE is the best and done right, very fair pricing! If one sales/service person is busy, there is always someone asking if they can help...and they do. One person was even playing with a Mom's two children while she was finishing paperwork...kids just laughing/playing. A really nice time.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I felt very comfortable with the whole process. They listened to what I told them and worked hard to overcome my past credit issues.The sales person did a great job of explaining my options and making sure that car was clean ready on time. I am going to send my grandmother to buy a car next week! I really felt like they cared and were happy to have my business..
1 Comments