Jerry Haag Motors

1475 N High St, Hillsboro, OH 45133
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jerry Haag Motors

4.0
Overall Rating
4 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

good

by donald pease on 07/14/2021

it was fixed wright

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4.8 out of 5 starssales Rating

FINALLY found a good person to deal with

by 2005buick on 11/24/2009

I started shopping for a newer vehicle and wanted to trade mine in. I shopped almost everyday for 2 weeks all over the east side of town including the kings auto mall and the eastgate area. Everytime I found something I either couldn't get them to budge on the price of the vehicle or they wouldn't give me enough for my car. I am a woman and even had one salesman tell me that hiss boss would be mad because he couldn't sell a woman a car! I had another dealer try to pressure me by saying there was someone in the other office making an offer on the one I wanted. Being a woman can be a nightmare when shopping alone for a car. I then seen that Jerry Haag had a Buick Rainer that I had been looking at and although it was a long drive to that dealership I went to see the car. All of the people there treated me with respect.Everyone was very nice and Steve Haag worked with me to get me to where I needed to be to buy the car I wanted. No disrespect, no pressure.These days car like eggs may not be cheaper in the country, but the people are a lot nicer and fair to deal with, even if you are a woman! Good luck Haag dealership I hope you are around for another 100 years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
about our dealership

