I started shopping for a newer vehicle and wanted to trade mine in. I shopped almost everyday for 2 weeks all over the east side of town including the kings auto mall and the eastgate area. Everytime I found something I either couldn't get them to budge on the price of the vehicle or they wouldn't give me enough for my car. I am a woman and even had one salesman tell me that hiss boss would be mad because he couldn't sell a woman a car! I had another dealer try to pressure me by saying there was someone in the other office making an offer on the one I wanted. Being a woman can be a nightmare when shopping alone for a car. I then seen that Jerry Haag had a Buick Rainer that I had been looking at and although it was a long drive to that dealership I went to see the car. All of the people there treated me with respect.Everyone was very nice and Steve Haag worked with me to get me to where I needed to be to buy the car I wanted. No disrespect, no pressure.These days car like eggs may not be cheaper in the country, but the people are a lot nicer and fair to deal with, even if you are a woman! Good luck Haag dealership I hope you are around for another 100 years. Read more